Bill Hilts Jr.: Fish stories galore for LOC Summer Derby winners

Forty-five minutes later, they had their grand-prize winner in the boat, a 31-pound, 7-ounce salmon.

“Charlotte did an excellent netting job and with driving the boat,” he said.

For their win, they earned a check for $10,000 for the grand prize, $1,000 for the biggest salmon for the week, and $750 for the largest salmon caught by a Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association member.

Runner-up, and first place in the Salmon Division, was 13-year-old Aiden Stafford of Rochester with a 30-pound, 6-ounce king salmon he caught while fishing out of Point Breeze with Capt. Chris Vogt of Albion. Also on board Vogt’s 10-meter Trojan “U Betcha” were Suzanne Stafford, Sue Koch and Todd Crooks of Rochester.

They were about 2 miles east of port trolling west on July 18. The downrigger was set at 68 feet with a Moonshine Carbon-14 spoon over 120 feet of water. The big fish hit at 8:30 a.m., and 20 minutes later Aiden had his second youth trophy in as many years. This time, though, he was able to bring home a check for $1,000 for first place and $1,000 for the big fish of the week.

Second-place salmon in the division was Joshua Milleville of Lockport with a 29-pound, 10-ounce Olcott king. It was his first LOC Derby and said it was the first salmon he has ever caught.