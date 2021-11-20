Bill Hilts Jr.: First year of new trout stream regulations creates excitement

"We do not expect heavy angling use during this period, but it does give people a chance to get out fishing on a nice day in the fall, winter, or early spring.”

As part of the state’s relatively new Trout Stream Management Plan, DEC will evaluate the catch-and-release season by monitoring angler use during the late fall period and trout reproduction on a suite of streams across the state through 2023. DEC is expected to conduct outreach to anglers before the new catch-and-release season this fall to educate anglers on how to avoid impacting spawning trout and their spawning redds.

As far as the fishing end of things, this is new territory for anglers who previously might not have taken advantage of limited opportunities. According to Sagnibene, a trout’s metabolism will begin to slow immensely when the water temperatures reach the low 40s and below.

“They will not move much for food so finding key holding waters based on current conditions will greatly increase your success rate when fishing,” Sagnibene said. “The next week is looking to be cold and snowy so we can expect the fishing to be on the slower side. With the new trout regulations in effect and hunting season in full swing, please be aware of your surroundings while on the streams.”

The future is bright for trout fishing in Western New York.