Bill Hilts Jr.: Final month of musky season offers new opportunities

It was the Sunday of the daylight saving time change when we were supposed to gain an hour of sleep. It didn’t feel like it. We were going musky fishing on the upper Niagara River, and we were meeting at the launch ramp at the foot of Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda at 6:45 a.m.

“We have a major coming in between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.,” insisted Capt. Hans Mann of Buffalo Harbor Outfitters. “We need to be ready to take advantage of that influence.”

Also on board was Josh Ketry, of Hamburg, an avid birding enthusiast who never lets a vocalization or feathered wing beat pass by without identifying what kind of bird it is. He also loves musky fishing. As it turned out, when we planned this outing weeks ago, we didn’t realize it was at the same time of the Tim Wittek Memorial Musky Tournament hosted by the Niagara Musky Association, and we were going to be fishing it.

The plan was to jig and cast large tubes and shad-shaped swim baits to get a musky to hit – any size musky. The tournament is catch and release. Minimum size is now 54 inches in the Great Lakes of New York. These elusive fish are often referred to as the fish of 10,000 casts. The more I cast, the more my odds increased for catching one of these magical fish. However, Mann was already ahead of the game because of a recent catch he was involved with in Buffalo Harbor.

Mann believes in the effects of the sun and moon in fishing for muskellunge, and it was no fluke that he chose Saturday, Oct. 22 for his first trip in Buffalo Harbor. There was a midday major phase going on and he wanted to be there for it. Accompanying him were friends Ketry and Dan King, of Orchard Park.

At 10:15 a.m., a big fish hit Mann’s homemade 9-inch Deep Carver, a large crank bait he called a Night Shiner (orange belly, black sides and gold flecks). He traditionally runs it 42 feet back behind his boat, giving him a dive of 15 to 18 feet. They were in 26 feet of water near the north gap, starting to navigate nasty, 3-foot waves. King was up on the rod and the fish screamed out 100 feet of line on a tight drag. It was a big fish.

When King finally reeled the musky to the boat and they were able to see it for the first time, they couldn’t believe how big the musky was. The fish was huge, by any musky fisherman’s standards in any location around North America. It measured just less than 55 inches long (on a bump board) and the girth was crazy big. They didn’t have a tape measure and used a 30-inch cable for a guesstimate. It was bigger than that. Mann would guess it was 50 to 55 pounds, but he didn’t want to speculate any further than that.

Earlier in October, he caught a 55½-inch musky on the St. Lawrence River, but it didn’t have the girth this one did. He was prepared for that SLR trip and was able to weigh it on a net scale. That one was 44 pounds. He didn’t have the scale for his Buffalo Harbor adventure. It was the biggest musky he had ever seen, and he’s caught a lot of muskies. A lot. The fish was quickly released to fight another day.

Fast forward to our early November trip. Conditions were near perfect as we worked the famous “triangle” that extends from two points on the Canadian shoreline to the head of Strawberry Island. Frenchman’s Creek was one of those Canadian demarcation points that help to pinpoint one of the key musky haunts, and we bounced bottom with huge baits that we hoped would be enticing. The Red October 10-inch tube that I was chucking was a bait company that Mann and Ketry started in the early 2000s. Marc Arena, of Lake View, is now involved and Ketry is not. Check out why this bait is one of the hottest things going in the world of musky at redoctoberbaits.com.

I lost track how many times I heaved the large plastic jig, working it up and down as we drifted with the river current.

Suddenly, there appeared to be a strike on the lure. It was not bottom, because it seemed to be moving. Because we were using 80- and 100-pound test braided line with the drag tightened down, when we hooked bottom, we would simply hold onto the rod for dear life. The hooks would straighten, and we would just bend them back into place and sharpen the point again. This one turned out to be a combination of wood and weeds. It was good practice for the real thing, and next time, I would be ready.

Ketry had a similar experience. He was throwing a new Red October bait, a large rubber shad that offered great action in the water. It turned out to be a 4-foot-long log, about 4 inches in diameter. We were getting closer to the real thing. We all had our share of snags along the bottom, but we only managed to lose one lure for the entire morning and early afternoon. It just wasn’t our day. Snags are expected for this kind of fishing.

“You can’t make these fish hit your lure when they are not ready to eat,” said Mann. “You can just put yourself to be in the best position to be in the right place at the right time.” The list of locations expanded into the East River, in front of Strawberry Island, along Musky Alley, and “old school” along Motor Island. We ended up with the same result.

This is prime time for musky fishing and this year there will be an extra couple of weeks that anglers can take advantage of thanks to an extension of the season for the upper Niagara River and Lake Erie. Previously, the muskellunge season would shut down in New York waters above Niagara Falls on Nov. 30.

“It will certainly be interesting to see what happens in places like Buffalo Harbor because we have never been able to fish for muskies after November 30,” Mann said.

Water temperatures will be key to bring more fish into these waters. Musky chasers hope those temperatures will crack the 40-degree mark, but it’s more than that. Mann likes to see those temperatures remain consistent over an extended period. That’s what really makes a difference.

In the NMA tournament, the fish did not cooperate for most members. The winner was Sean Leary, of Tonawanda, catching two fish, a 39-inch and a 37-inch musky. He was fishing with Mike Rowan, of Lockport. There was “almost” an impressive musky caught by NMA president Scott McKee. He hooked a big one and brought it close to the boat before the mighty musky realized what was going on. As McKee tried to grab the fish in the net, the upper-40s-lower-50s-incher managed to escape his grasp and the big fish disappeared. The fish, and the victory, had slipped out of his hands.

Muskellunge test your limits. You must do everything right when you get one on your line. They seek out your weaknesses. That’s also what keeps musky fishermen coming back for more. It’s not easy.

Next time.

Musky fishing isn’t for the faint of heart. No fishermen get more excited over a “follow” of a musky to the boat. There’s still another month of fishing to go.