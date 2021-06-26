Bill Hilts Jr.: Final Deer Management Plan draws comments good and bad

“This has been coming,” Davenport said, “and the efforts with Deer Management Permits (DMPs), additional issuances of more DMPs, bonus DMPs and such that has been in place for a long time now have shown to be ineffective. I really believe that had an early muzzleloader season been implemented, this would have been somewhat alleviated.”

“The larger issue in these WMUs is lack of access to hunting lands, not harvest, as it is impossible to harvest antlerless deer regardless of DMPs issued, or how many different seasons are offered. If you cannot get on the land to hunt, all initiatives fail. This is an acknowledged challenge noted in the deer plan, although they ignore the 800-pound gorilla – land leasing. Perhaps an incentive program as is touched on would work, but this must include property tax relief as the incentive, and although I believe DEC would recommend it, New York will never support it. This one will be problematic.”