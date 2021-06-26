Bill Hilts Jr.: Final Deer Management Plan draws comments good and bad

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation released its final version of the Deer Management Plan that will take us to 2030, an 85-page document that does a good job at assessing the situations involving deer and how best to resolve them.
The major elements of the plan combine sound science, expert review and plenty of public input. The plan enhances programs that have the potential to provide relief to the landowner and to other residents experiencing deer damage and conflicts. It will help to protect the deer population from disease and can solidify the Empire State’s great big game hunting tradition.
However, some components are a bit controversial in hunting circles. To begin implementation, DEC has proposed rule changes that are currently out for public comment.
“I want to acknowledge the amount of effort that DEC put into this document,” said Rich Davenport of Tonawanda, chairman of the big game committee for the New York State Conservation Council. “The final draft is 10 pages longer than the proposal sent out for comment in 2020.
“My initial thoughts are the plan is predominantly good, with some concerning elements.”
The following changes (with comments from conservation leaders) have been proposed:
- Requiring all big game hunters using a firearm or accompanying someone with a firearm to wear solid or patterned fluorescent orange or pink (hat, vest, or jacket) to help increase safety in the field.
“NYSCC has always been opposed to mandatory blaze orange laws, and opposition does extend to mandating via regulatory action as well,” Davenport said. “I am pretty sure this (action) is a response to concerns about the expanded hunting hours where lower light periods can make target identification difficult.
“However, the fact remains that it is the hunter’s responsibility to know the target and what is beyond, not just look for a color and, if not visible, it is safe to shoot. The Hunter Related Shooting Incidents we have had over the past several seasons show that blaze orange or pink being worn would have made little difference.”
- Extend the legal hunting time for big game to 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, consistent with legal hunting hours in most other states.
Davenport said his organization fully supports the expansion of hunting hours, as “this will increase harvest as those times are the prime deer movement moments,” says Davenport. “We do acknowledge the safety concerns the hunter’s educators hold on this move.”
Lockport’s Dale Dunkelberger, the Region 9 delegate to the Conservation Fund Advisory Board and a Master Hunter Safety Instructor, said the requirement for blaze orange or pink was a good thing. However, he was opposed to changes in the shooting times.
“Weather conditions can have an impact during low-light situations when hunting,” he said. “Allowing for earlier or later hunting opportunities could create unsafe situations and possibly result in unnecessary injuries.”
- Increase antlerless harvest by establishing a nine-day season for antlerless deer, beginning the second Saturday in September with firearms where necessary in Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A, and 9F; and with bows in WMUS 1C, 3S, 4J, and 8C.
“This has been coming,” Davenport said, “and the efforts with Deer Management Permits (DMPs), additional issuances of more DMPs, bonus DMPs and such that has been in place for a long time now have shown to be ineffective. I really believe that had an early muzzleloader season been implemented, this would have been somewhat alleviated.”
“The larger issue in these WMUs is lack of access to hunting lands, not harvest, as it is impossible to harvest antlerless deer regardless of DMPs issued, or how many different seasons are offered. If you cannot get on the land to hunt, all initiatives fail. This is an acknowledged challenge noted in the deer plan, although they ignore the 800-pound gorilla – land leasing. Perhaps an incentive program as is touched on would work, but this must include property tax relief as the incentive, and although I believe DEC would recommend it, New York will never support it. This one will be problematic.”
- Reinstate either-sex deer harvest opportunity during the early muzzleloader season in WMUs 6A, 6F, and 6J.
“Moving to allow deer of either sex harvest during muzzleloader season in the Adirondacks is a sound and smart move,” Davenport said.
- Simplify bear hunting in the Adirondack portion (WMUs 5A, 5C, 5F, 5G, 5H, 5J, 6C, 6F, 6H, and 6J) of the Northern Zone by extending the regular firearm season to cover the entire hunting period. Currently, the season allows bears to be taken with rifles and shotguns for 72 out of 79 days, excluding the seven-day period in which bears could only be taken with a muzzleloader, crossbow, or bow. Under the proposal, hunters would be able to use any legal hunting implement during the entire 79-day season.
“Expanding bear hunting to encompass the full 79 days in the Northern Zone is also a smart move,” Davenport said.
Davenport said he agrees with the bringing a deer management focus to suburban and urban areas. In doing so, it might be appropriate to lift the big game hunting prohibition in WMU 9C.
Details about the proposals can be found at https://www.dec.ny.gov/regulations/34113.html. Public comments will be accepted through Aug. 8, by emailing: WildlifeRegs@dec.ny.gov (use "Big Game Hunting Rules" in the subject line).
Make your comments on these proposals and review the plan. To see a full copy of the plan if you have not read it, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/deerplan21.pdf.