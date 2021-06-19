Bill Hilts Jr.: Father-son teams win Orleans Open Pro, Amateur

It is appropriate to report on the Orleans County Open Salmon and Trout Tournament on Father’s Day because both winning teams featured a father-son combination.
Here is the rest of the story …
Because you must catch both salmon and trout for and size, a different kind of strategy is required. Each day in the professional category, teams can bring in five salmon and five trout. In the amateur class, it is three and three.
No more than one trout can be a lake trout each day. Ten points are recorded for each fish except for rainbow/steelhead. If they are part of your catch, they are valued at 20 points per fish. These points will be added to the total poundage of fish weighed in each day.
It was not going to be easy for teams to target specific species when they hit the water June 12-13. Strong east winds Thursday and Friday had the water and surface temperatures moving severely for the opening of the main event Saturday morning.
“Our plan as a team was to mainly target steelhead first since they are worth 20 points each compared to salmon and lake trout worth 10 points each,” said Dave Antenori, of Clarks Summit, Pa., captain of the “Screamer” team. “By doing this, we hoped we would scratch up some salmon in the mix.”
“We headed west 18 miles toward Olcott knowing from our experience that the water had moved that way. The inside water along the shore (56 degrees) had iced out, which means the lake was almost flipping after the east winds. The further we went out, the warmer the surface temperature was getting. We shut down in 300 foot of water after noticing a warmup of almost 4 degrees. We managed to get our trout box (four steelhead and one lake trout) filled with also a bonus king salmon by 10 a.m.”
By then, it was time to deploy a full salmon spread into the water. Running some cut bait, spoons and “secret red attractors,” the team headed in shallower water to target those moody salmon that were in the cold water. They did just that but also realizing the kings were laying on the bottom and stubborn. They filled the rest of box with Coho salmon. Their strategy put them in first place after the first day.
“Our plan was to do the same exact thing as day one and target steelhead first, which is a risky move,” said Antenori, fishing in his first tournament of the year. “The day started a little slow, missing more than we were catching. We decided to head westward chasing the current and surface temperature breaks that were moving consistently. Staying on waypoint numbers did not work since the water currents were moving by the minute.”
“We were now fishing the area between 30-Mile Point and the Somerset plant. Sliding into that shallower water, we started picking away at both trout and salmon. The bite on the second day was way better as we could see more fish activity on our electronics and more bait. Taking two key fish, both mature salmon toward the end of the day, we knew we had a larger box of fish than Day 1. We had a total of 30 bites on Day 2 and had them dialed in good. Our team did a great job, everyone has a job on the boat, including reeling in fish and netting fish.
The team included Brandon Yohn of Muncy, Pa.; Roy Letcher of Newfane; Dennis Mclain of Mayfield, Pa.; and Frank Antenori of Peckville, Pa.
“One thing we talked about is that this is Letcher’s and my 40th year of fishing Lake Ontario, totaling our years together at 80 years of experience,” Dave Antenori said. “Roy started at 6 years old (now 46) and I started with my dad at 9 years old (now 49). Adding my dad to it would total us at 120 years of experience on the Screamer boat this 2021 season. My dad is now 81 years old and it was great to have him along.”
Thanks to that experience, they were the only team among 30 boats to weigh in a full box of five salmon and five trout each day of the tournament, giving them a score of 447.19 points and checks that totaled nearly $8,500. Runner-up was Mister Squirrelly, with 411.64 points, led by Jon Forder of Waterport. Third place was Vision Quest 6, led by Capt. Pete Alex of Erie, Pa., with 405.55 points, followed by Oh Baby (Matt LeClair of West Chazy) and U-Betcha (Capt. Chris Vogt of Albion).
The amateur winners, the Roll with It team was led by another Pennsylvania crew with Richard Raidline of Nazareth, Pa. He was fishing with son Ryan and Mike Sabo of Flemington, N.J. It was a new experience for them, fishing for the first time out of Orleans County. The trio did have 15 years of Lake Ontario fishing experience out of Sodus Bay, though, with some great father-son bonding going on through the years.
“We are predominantly meat and fly fishermen and we needed to learn a spoon program as soon as possible,” Raidline said. “We leadered down and found that fish were predominantly in the upper 60 feet of water.”
Rather than heading west like Screamer, the Roll with It team ran 6 to 10 miles to the east. Using three downriggers set at 30-40-50 feet, two divers set from 100 to 150 feet back at a 2.5 setting, and two lead core lines (four color was the hottest set-up), they, too, decided to target steelhead first. However, they came up one short in the salmon department and ended up in second place the first day with 112.63 points, behind SlamPig, with 144.71 points.
“The second day we decided to target king salmon early, but we still caught our steelhead early, giving us some addition points,” Raidline said. “We had two salmon in the boat by 10 a.m. It was later in the day that one of our brown trout rods with 12-pound test line hit a 19-pound salmon on a spoon that put us over the top. We knew we had over 30 points to make up from the first day over the leader and that did it for us.”
The win gave them a check for $1,188 to best the field of 11 amateur boats. Runner-up was Howell at the Sky, with 248.46 points, followed by SlamPig, with 243.73 points.
On this Father’s Day, take the time to thank those dads (or grandfathers) for getting you into fishing. If that has not happened yet, turn things around and take them on an angling adventure. It is not too late to start some new traditions on your own – with or as a son or daughter.