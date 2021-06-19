Bill Hilts Jr.: Father-son teams win Orleans Open Pro, Amateur

It is appropriate to report on the Orleans County Open Salmon and Trout Tournament on Father’s Day because both winning teams featured a father-son combination.

Here is the rest of the story …

Because you must catch both salmon and trout for and size, a different kind of strategy is required. Each day in the professional category, teams can bring in five salmon and five trout. In the amateur class, it is three and three.

No more than one trout can be a lake trout each day. Ten points are recorded for each fish except for rainbow/steelhead. If they are part of your catch, they are valued at 20 points per fish. These points will be added to the total poundage of fish weighed in each day.

It was not going to be easy for teams to target specific species when they hit the water June 12-13. Strong east winds Thursday and Friday had the water and surface temperatures moving severely for the opening of the main event Saturday morning.

“Our plan as a team was to mainly target steelhead first since they are worth 20 points each compared to salmon and lake trout worth 10 points each,” said Dave Antenori, of Clarks Summit, Pa., captain of the “Screamer” team. “By doing this, we hoped we would scratch up some salmon in the mix.”