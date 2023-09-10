The Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby is the biggest fishing derby in the Empire State. Thousands of excited anglers flock to this great lake every autumn to celebrate the return of the “King” as mature chinook salmon begin their pilgrimage to their final resting place.

The 18-day contest, held Aug. 18 to Sept. 4 this year, attracted fishermen from 34 states and at least two countries as they attempted to catch the biggest salmon for the ultimate $25,000 grand prize.

Robert Karker of Bridgeport, fishing near Sandy Pond in the eastern basin of the lake, earned the top cash prize when he weighed in a 29-pound, 13-ounce salmon. Karker was fishing with Mike Daley of Grand Island, Florida, and Jim Walsh of Lakeport on Aug. 29 aboard his 21-foot Starcraft Islander named “Fishin’ Impossible.” It was around 10 a.m. as they moved from deeper water to 103 feet. Karker walked over to the diver to check it out. It was a No. 4 Chinook Diver set on a No. 3 setting, back 250 on the counter, when the rod started thumping.

“I normally wouldn’t be the guy reeling in the big fish, but I was standing right there when it went off,” Karker recounted at the awards ceremony held at Riley’s Bar and Grill in North Rose on Labor Day. Daley was driving, Walsh was sleeping in the cuddy with a dog, and they both reacted quickly to the big fish that was screaming line out.

Twenty minutes later, when the big king came to the back of the boat, Walsh netted the winning fish on the second attempt. The crew went old school for a fish enticement, using a Luhr Jensen dodger and a white A-Tom-Mik fly that Karker tied up with line and hooks.

“It’s a team effort when something like this happens,” Karker said. “I couldn’t have done this without these two guys.”

In addition to the $25,000 grand prize, they also won big salmon for the day worth $500.

Things happen in threes, and the day before Karker’s catch, a 29-8 fish was hauled in by Brian Gasper of Queensbury to jump into the lead. He was fishing with Paul Leguire of Warrensburg and Gary Sweet of Glens Falls out of Leguire’s 26-foot Penn Yan.

Fishing out of Bayside Marina in Fair Haven, they were off West 9-Mile Point over 132 feet of water when they made a turn. Leguire had just changed the lures. The 75-foot rigger went off, outfitted with a Pro Troll flasher and an A-Tom-Mik Mirage fly. That proved to be the ticket.

This was the largest salmon that Gasper has ever reeled in, and it came at a great time. He earned $5,000 for the catch, plus an extra $500 for big fish of the day. He plans to split the prize money three ways with his fishing friends.

The day before Gasper’s catch was another big salmon. Robert Sczepczenski of North Tonawanda loves fishing in derbies, and there is a reason he fishes with Thrillseeker out of Olcott. Capt. Vince Pierleoni and Capt. Nick Glosser are tuned in to catching big fish. On Aug. 27, the crew included Robert’s 10-year-old son, Blake, 15-year-old daughter Alexa, and her boyfriend Colton Dempsey of North Tonawanda.

At 9:15 a.m., the adult Sczepczenski grabbed the rod after the 80-foot rigger went off over 400 feet of water. After a good 25-minute fight, they netted the prize salmon at the back of Pierleoni’s 38-foot Viking.

“It’s named ‘Thrillseeker’ for a reason,” Sczepczenski said at the awards ceremony. It was his largest salmon to date and earned him $2,500 in prize money. It also was the biggest salmon caught by a Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association member during the second half of the derby, good for another $500. The lucky lure was a magnum Dreamweaver spoon in Alewife pattern.

In the Steelhead Division, Scott Beck Jr. of Kent grabbed the top spot by weighing in a 14-15 fish fishing out of Point Breeze in Orleans County the final weekend of the contest. He was fishing with Scott Beck Sr. of Kent, Edwin Sampsell and Roy Bacon, both from Pennsylvania.

“We were fishing the King of the Oak and Big Boys Tournament on Sept. 2 when we caught the fish at 8:30 a.m.,” Beck said at the awards gathering. “It sat in the cooler until 2:30 p.m. before we could weigh it in.”

The “Search-N-Destroy” team was trolling over 600 feet of water, using a 400-foot copper line to get their King Fisher Flasher with a homemade meat rig outfitted with Hawk’s Custom Meat from Route 18 Tackle into the fish zone. It took the younger Beck 15 minutes to reel the big steelhead into the back of their 315 Commander boat. The catch earned $2,750.

Second place in the division was a 14-10 steelie that led most of the derby, man-handled by Danielle Steiner of Edinboro, Pa. She was fishing with Todd Latimer of Edinboro and Capt. David Kraut of Lorain, Ohio, aboard his 238 Warrior vessel named “Reel Warrior.”

“This was my birthday trip,” Steiner said. “August 18 was my birthday, and we made the arrangements to fish on August 20. It was a great present, the biggest steelhead of my life.” Her birthday check was $1,750.

The trio fished out of Olcott over 400 feet of water, using a diver back 200 feet on a No. 1 setting. The day before, they purchased a Hawk’s Custom meat rig, and that was the lucky lure for the 9 a.m. catch.

Nina Fritz, 14, of Webster, was the Youth Award winner, with an 11-13 steelhead she caught out of Irondequoit Bay while fishing with her father, Eric, and grandfather Bob from Macedon. She placed 13th overall, winning $350 in cash.

In the Brown Trout Division, Arthur O’Mara of Moravia caught his winning 12-11 brown on Aug. 20. “I never thought it was going to hold up for the entire derby,” O’Mara said at the awards gathering on Labor Day.

Fishing with his friend Jeff Smith of New Brighton, Pa., they were targeting staging king salmon on the Niagara Bar when the brown trout hit. Trolling out of Smith’s 23-foot Crestliner named “Playing Hookey,” the brown hit a Dreamweaver Spin Doctor and A-Tom-Mik hammerfly on the bottom in 65 feet of water. It was the biggest brown trout of his life, earning a check for $2,750.

The second-place brown trout was caught by Bert Lickers of Niagara Falls, also on the Niagara Bar, while fishing with the Killer B’s – Pat and Richard Barber of Niagara Falls – in their 18-foot Crestliner. The fish weighed in at 12-7, caught on a Thompson spoon on the bottom where the preferred temperature presented itself. The runner-up catch was worth $1,250. The same trio produced the third-place brown when Pat weighed in an 11-12 fish and Richard produced a 10-13 fish that ranked ninth overall.

The Youth Award brown trout went to Haven Hiller of Burt with an 11-11 fish he caught out of Wilson with Capt. Tyler “Taz” Morrison of West End Charters.