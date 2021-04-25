Bill Hilts Jr.: Expert anglers offer tips for start of walleye season

Rob Oram, of Franklinville: “I think we are ahead of schedule this spring, and the walleye bite should be good. As always, the shoreline night bite is one option with the shallow divers. Then during the day, I like using hair jigs in the 10-20 feet of water for the first couple weeks of the season. I like bucktail hair jigs, and colors depend on the water color and sunlight. For dirtier water, I prefer a brighter jig. There is also a jigging Rapala bite early on the inland lakes, like Chautauqua and Oneida until the water gets up in the 50-degree range. Fishing where there is a good break from shallow to deep water is a good place to target. The open water trolling bite is usually a little slow the first couple weeks of May, but there is a better chance to catch bigger fish. I would pull deep diver stick baits at 1.4 to 1.7 miles per hour.”