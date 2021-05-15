Bill Hilts Jr.: Even when the weather is off, the fishing is on for WNY Media Event

“Due to the diversity of the fishery in the river, we can test out new fishing lines against rocky bottoms, heavy cover, deep and shallow waters, toothy fish or fish that just like to put up a huge fight. If our new prototypes can hold up through this fishery, we know it will do well in the market.”

Bob George, director of sales, marketing and business development with the Blackbird Products Group (representing Mammoth Coolers) had this to say about the event: “I have been attending the Niagara Region media event since 2008. To know how strong it is, all you must do is see that it has been around since 1999. Every year I am constantly amazed at how fertile the waters around the Niagara region are. Every chance I get, I tell people how explosive the fishing can be on either Lake Erie, Lake Ontario or what is quickly becoming my new favorite, the Niagara River. I have been all around the United States to fish in all types of man-made and natural lakes. By far, in my opinion, no part of the country can touch the variety and fishery that the Niagara region offers. And what makes it even better is the hospitality that we receive in Lewiston and surrounding areas.”