Bill Hilts Jr.: Even when the weather is off, the fishing is on for WNY Media Event

The Greater Niagara Outdoor Media Event, held May 2-7 in Western New York, was again a huge success. The gathering was downscaled from previous years due to Covid-19 protocols, shortening the number of days to fish, allowing for only single rooms, and maintaining social distancing and wearing masks to help keep people safe.
Having the media group meet in early May is always a roll of the dice as far as the weather is concerned, and Mother Nature could have been a bit nicer to the media guests and corporate sponsors. However, when you are catching fish, you don’t seem to notice the weather as much, and catching fish was one activity that frequently happened.
“The benefits of having a media event in the Niagara region are multifaceted,” said Frank Campbell of Lewiston, who spearheaded the media tour for Destination Niagara USA. “First is that it allows us to promote the sportfishing opportunities we have here throughout the country in numerous media outlets all at once and it also lets us tell our story through the eyes of respected individuals in the fishing community and that lends credibility to the area. By just choosing to travel here and help us promote is a stamp of approval from the media and corporate sponsors.”
One corporate sponsor was Seaguar Fishing Line, and Gerry Benedicto was making another return visit to the Niagara area.
“Working in the fishing industry, we get a lot of opportunities to fish in amazing destinations. But when it comes to freshwater, I cannot think of a better place to fish than the Niagara River,” he said. “The fact that I caught several 4-pound to 5-pound smallmouth bass, a few good size lake trout, my personal-best walleye, and my first king salmon all in one day within the same 2-3 mile stretch of water is just unbelievable. I cannot wait to get back here again.”
However, it is not just fun and games. Some actual “work” is getting accomplished outside of the media contacts and relationships that are built.
“I can say that this destination is a great place for Seaguar to test out new fishing lines,” Benedicto said. “We were able to try out new prototypes Seaguar is working on.
“Due to the diversity of the fishery in the river, we can test out new fishing lines against rocky bottoms, heavy cover, deep and shallow waters, toothy fish or fish that just like to put up a huge fight. If our new prototypes can hold up through this fishery, we know it will do well in the market.”
What a way to earn a paycheck.
Bob George, director of sales, marketing and business development with the Blackbird Products Group (representing Mammoth Coolers) had this to say about the event: “I have been attending the Niagara Region media event since 2008. To know how strong it is, all you must do is see that it has been around since 1999. Every year I am constantly amazed at how fertile the waters around the Niagara region are. Every chance I get, I tell people how explosive the fishing can be on either Lake Erie, Lake Ontario or what is quickly becoming my new favorite, the Niagara River. I have been all around the United States to fish in all types of man-made and natural lakes. By far, in my opinion, no part of the country can touch the variety and fishery that the Niagara region offers. And what makes it even better is the hospitality that we receive in Lewiston and surrounding areas.”
Blackbird has used the region to test and introduce product before launch. The company’s Mammoth Frontier Dry Bag was first tested in 2019 on the three bodies of water in the Niagara Region. This year, Blackbird tested Mammoth Fish Kill bags that will not officially be introduced until July 2 at the ICAST industry trade show in Orlando.
Mark Davis with “Big Water Adventures,” the most popular fishing show on The Outdoor Channel, started this outdoor media idea with Campbell more than two decades ago and it continues to get better – no matter what the challenges. While there are plenty of repeat participants, new outlets are always considered each spring. This year, one of the newbies was Louie Stout of Michigan.
It is funny to refer to Stout as a “newbie.” He has been doing this a long time. His focus is on bass and bass fishing. In 2017, he was inducted into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame as a writer – he is that good. This is what he had to say about Western New York:
“When you travel the country and fish so many different places, it’s easy to forget some of the good ones (especially at my age). My recent trip to the Niagara River reminded me of how unique and fun this fishery is. I visited here some 30 years ago and was back again a few years ago to film with Strike King’s Pro Team Journal.
“Although I am a bass angler, I love the fact that I never know what species of fish will grab my lure until it surfaces. Every trip to that river is different, which makes it so fascinating. Years ago, I caught a giant king salmon while walleye fishing and this time I caught three lakers and several nice smallmouth bass, including one that weighed 6.21 pounds.”