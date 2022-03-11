Bill Hilts Jr.: Erie County Federation honors top conservationists

His mantra as passed down from his parents: “Every arrow you shoot is the most important arrow of the day.”

Young Eaton is also on the honor roll at school. He is an Arrow of Light Webelo-2, ready to cross over into being a Boy Scout. His goal is to be an Eagle Scout. He helps in the community, too – ringing the bell for the Salvation Army and singing at Fox Run Retirement Community during the holidays. Don’t be surprised if his brother, 7-year-old Arlen, is a recipient of this award soon, too. He is participating in the JOAD program and is doing very well.

Youth of the Year, bestowed on an individual age 13 or older, was given to 13-year-old Luke Segiel of Lancaster. He, too, has been heavily involved in the archery scene. He has taken home numerous trophies in the New York State Archery Association competitions from 2017 to 2020. He has worked his way onto the honor roll at school and has also been given a Citizenship Award for his work in the community. He is currently a Boy Scout Second Class, and his troop has adopted a local highway in his community to help keep it clean.