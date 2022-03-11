Bill Hilts Jr.: Erie County Federation honors top conservationists

The Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs honored the top conservationists in the county at its annual awards banquet last Saturday at Kloc’s Grove in West Seneca.
Every year, the list of honorees is impressive, and it was even more so this year because there wasn’t a banquet in 2021 because of the pandemic.
The theme this year featured more of a youthful focus, giving hope that the future has some qualified replenishments as the ranks of sportsmen and women continue to age. For the first time in 24 years, the Federation handed out its Young Youth Award, given to someone under 12.
The recipient was 10-year-old Easton Rupp of East Aurora, an impressive young man who is the son of Jason Rupp and Erica Bieler. What started out as some fun shooting at targets in the backyard with his dad at the age of 2 has turned into some seriously competitive archery shoots around the country. He began participating in the Junior Olympic Archery Development Program at West Falls Conservation Society, building his skill level to where he is today.
This year, he has already placed first in a shoot in Las Vegas and he also won the New York State championship. Next week he is off to the National Field Archery Association national shoot in Louisville. And he is still improving.
His mantra as passed down from his parents: “Every arrow you shoot is the most important arrow of the day.”
Young Eaton is also on the honor roll at school. He is an Arrow of Light Webelo-2, ready to cross over into being a Boy Scout. His goal is to be an Eagle Scout. He helps in the community, too – ringing the bell for the Salvation Army and singing at Fox Run Retirement Community during the holidays. Don’t be surprised if his brother, 7-year-old Arlen, is a recipient of this award soon, too. He is participating in the JOAD program and is doing very well.
Youth of the Year, bestowed on an individual age 13 or older, was given to 13-year-old Luke Segiel of Lancaster. He, too, has been heavily involved in the archery scene. He has taken home numerous trophies in the New York State Archery Association competitions from 2017 to 2020. He has worked his way onto the honor roll at school and has also been given a Citizenship Award for his work in the community. He is currently a Boy Scout Second Class, and his troop has adopted a local highway in his community to help keep it clean.
DEC Environmental Conservation Officer Lt. Liza Bobseine of Cattaraugus was honored by the Federation as Public Servant of the Year. Bobseine has a long list of accomplishments in her 15-year career as an ECO, following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather. She was named Conservation Officer of the Year by the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association.
She has worked around the state in the New York City and Albany areas before she transferred “home” to Western New York in 2019. Mentoring young female hunters is a passion of hers. She is a lifelong hunter and participates in youth pheasant, waterfowl, and deer hunts. Bobseine is also a member of a Fish and Wildlife Instructional Team for new recruits at the ECO Academy. Bobseine is also active in other community events, such as the Ride for Roswell.
Bobseine was also recognized by the State Assembly through Assemblyman David DiPietro with a special proclamation for her service at the awards banquet.
In keeping with the youth theme, it was no surprise the club of the year went to the Erie County Trappers Association. The group focuses on our future sportsmen and women in whatever they do – whether it’s at the Erie County Fair, National Hunting and Fishing Day, or special club events throughout the year. The organization gives starter kits to new trappers and it also gives instruction on trapping at numerous events and gatherings throughout the year.
Sportsman of the Year was Don Lombardo of Hamburg. His base of operations has long been Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, where he served as vice president for many years. He has been actively involved in Boy Scouts and through the years he was an instructor at Camp Schoellkopf and Scout Haven. He helped restore a sporting clays trailer for the scouts, teaching them firearms safety and shoot sports skills.
The Paul Stoos Volunteer of the Year went to Mike Cummings of West Falls. The workhorse has been a member of the West Falls Conservation Society since 1979, serving on the Board of Directors and as chairman of 3-D Archery and Muzzleloader committees. He is the club cook and volunteers to cook for the Youth Archery Camp every summer. Cummings has been involved in nearly every construction project at the club and is also involved with maintenance by mowing lawns and maintaining trails on club grounds.
A lifetime achievement award was given to Dave Bohn of Depew. Bohn has been involved with Boy Scouts for more than 50 years, coming up through the ranks to become an Eagle Scout himself; then as an assistant scoutmaster before becoming a scoutmaster in 2001. Through the years, he has helped 42 scouts achieve the rank of Eagle (with more on the way). His troop built an impressive log cabin behind Twin District Fire Hall for meetings. He has been involved in numerous activities around the community, from Adopt a Highway programs to March of Dimes and Roswell events. He is a member of the Elma Conservation Club.
Recently retired DEC Region 9 wildlife biologist Emilio Rende of Cuba was honored for his public service through the years. He started as a technician with DEC, and in 2003, became a biologist in Region 6 involving freshwater wetlands programs. In 2006, he became a stewardship biologist for Region 9 involving wildlife management areas in Erie County. He also worked on upland game birds in Region 9, including wild turkeys, ruffed grouse and ringneck pheasants.
Ray Pionessa of Akron received a Dedicated Service Award from the federation for his tireless efforts in giving back to the community. He has been involved with youth education and firearms training for more than 30 years, all focused on the next generation of sportsman. He is a NRA-certified instructor for rifle, pistol, and shotgun. “Lead by example” is something awards chairman Frank Miskey Sr. firmly believes in and how Pionessa has operated through the years.
Pionessa has also been involved with Boy Scouts, serving in every capacity of Cub Scout Pack 531 and Boy Scout Troop 559 in Akron. He has been an active member of the Depew Rod and Club for 30 years, serving as president for six years. He has been instrumental in facilitating conservation-related programs for disabled veterans, too.
A President’s Award from Jeff Jondle also went to Amy Plecas of Boston. She is among the leadership with Southtowns Walleye and is currently a federation director. Plecas is actively involved in every youth event put together by SWA, with an eye to our outdoor future.