It’s important to recognize local leaders of the conservation movement every year. While every honoree will tell you they don’t do it for the recognition, it’s still important to take the time to honor the men and women who perform the work in the trenches.

Last year, the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs banquet was focused on youth. The time around, it was the senior ranks who have worked to conserve our natural resources for decades. We need to celebrate their hard work while we can. Unfortunately, they aren’t going to be around forever.

The clubs honored the top conservationists in the county at their annual 2023 awards banquet March 4 at Kloc’s Grove in West Seneca. The list of winners is a who’s who for the environment, conservation, outdoor education, as well as other noteworthy leaders in the outdoor arena for Western New York. From time to time, the group who puts together the awards program likes to have a little fun, too.

Sportsman of the Year went to the chairman of the awards banquet, Frank Miskey Jr. of Elma. Of course, the awards committee, led by Frank Miskey Sr., did its best to keep it a secret and he succeeded. The younger Miskey has dedicated his life to the outdoors and his list of accomplishments is impressive. The best thing is, he shows no sign of slowing down. He is a certified instructor for firearms hunter education, archery hunter education, trapper education and waterfowl identification, and has been for three decades. A member of the New York State Outdoorsman Hall of Fame, he is active in four Erie County clubs. He was past president of the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, a lifetime member of the Elma Conservation Club, and is involved with Boy Scouts, Women in the Outdoors, Region 9 youth archery and sportsmen’s camp and youth fishing activities. He is also on the Federation’s Board and serves on the Western New York Environmental Federation. It was about time he was recognized.

The Valerie Gonnello Sportswoman of the Year went to Tammi Kron, who is a dedicated worker of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County 4-H in East Aurora. She has been a 4-H educator for more than 30 years, being very active with the youth of Erie County. One focus is the 4-H pheasant rearing program for the county. She works closely with the Department of Environmental Conservation to receive the birds and distributes them to the families who are active with the release program. “She is hardworking, industrious, friendly and a pleasure to work with,” noted Frank Miskey Sr.

Hawkeye Bowmen of Alden was named the Club of the Year and a big part of the reason was for its emphasis on youth. The group is involved in the Region 9 Archery and Sportsmen’s Camp since its inception, and each year it holds free youth and women’s archery clinics. The club also works closely with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and with veteran’s groups to teach them archery shooting. The club also hosts many shoots throughout the year, including traditional archery shoots, 3-D archery competitions and primitive shoot contests. The club was formed in the 1950s, founded to promote all aspects of archery.

Lifetime Achievement Award winner was Gary Huber of Boston. He is involved with Deer Search of WNY, a nonprofit group dedicated to help sportsmen and women find their game in an efficient and ethical manner. Huber is the glue that keeps the group together, working unselfishly to give his fellow outdoorsmen a better outdoor experience. He first started participating in Deer Search in 1989 before he helped form the WNY chapter.

“I got involved and became a member with the founding chapter that year,” he said. “With a lot of hard work and with good people around me, we formed our own chapter by 1992 in Western New York.” The rest, as they say, is history.

Huber was named Stan Spisiak Memorial Conservationist of the Year in 2005, and he was a Sportsman of the Year in 2008, both with the county Federation. He won the David Benn Sportsman of the Year with the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation in 1991 and 1995 and was recognized by Deer Search for tracking excellence in 1996. These are but a few of his accomplishments through the years.

A Dedicated Service Award went to longtime Federation stalwart Tony Gonnello of East Aurora. He has been involved with the Federation for more than 30 years, serving as a director and also on many committees. He is an active member with the Elma Conservation Club and Depew Rod and Gun Club, among others. As an added surprise, Assemblyperson David DiPietro presented Gonnello with a special proclamation from the state.

Every year, the Erie County Trappers Association name an Erie County Trapper of the Year at the annual banquet. This year's recipient was longtime member Bob Edwards of Holland. He was selected for his dedication and participation with the ECTA. During meetings, he shares his knowledge and innovative ideas on trapping techniques and helpful hints preparing pelts.

Federation president Jeff Jondle was busy this year, handing out special President’s Awards to deserving individuals (listed in no particular order):

Erie County Legislator John Mills of Orchard Park in recognition of his ongoing efforts and outstanding leadership and commitment to issues of the Federation and outdoor sports people of Erie County. From promoting the world class fisheries of Lake Erie to helping prevent the installation of wind turbines in our Great Lakes resource, he has been a supporter and leader.

Scott Bieler of Orchard Park, a longtime member of West Herr Automotive Group, also received special recognition. His civic efforts have been recognized time and time again through the years. The Federation recognized him and his company for his support of the area’s natural resources, conservation and the area’s youth programs.

Carl Leas of West Seneca was selected to receive recognition for his ongoing efforts and outstanding leadership and commitment to the issues affecting county sportsmen and women. Much of his time has been dedicated to protecting Second Amendment rights and advancing the shooting sports.

The Citizens Against Wind Turbines in Lake Erie (CAWTILE) was recognized for its hard work to combat the push to place wind turbines in the Great Lakes. So far, the group has been successful in its bid to keep them out of the lake.