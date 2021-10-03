Bill Hilts Jr.: Erie Canal fall water releases attract fish, fishermen

“Anglers are educated to the fact that salmonids will react to some type of a water event in the fall when it’s time for them to spawn,” says Frank Campbell, Outdoor Promotions Director with Destination Niagara USA. “In the past, we have always had to wait for a rain event to trigger fall runs of fish. By relying on the canal water on a set date, this is our rain event. We can begin to attract salmon and trout earlier and keep them here longer thanks to the canal water releases.

"And when we do see rain, that’s a bonus for not only the fishermen, but also the local businesses that count on a fishing-based economy.”

The Erie Canal, stretching 363 miles across the Empire State from Lake Erie to the Hudson River, was originally designed as a navigable water route when it was first opened in 1825. It is now an important recreational component of the state’s tourism infrastructure from May through October for water-related activities, including fishing.

However, in the past, when the navigation season closed on the canal, it was dumped into several Lake Ontario tributaries that emptied into the Great Lake in a week or less. Thinking out of the box, it was decided that regular releases extended over a longer period of time would be more beneficial to the local communities in several ways. So far, the plan is working.