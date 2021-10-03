Bill Hilts Jr.: Erie Canal fall water releases attract fish, fishermen

As the Erie Canal begins to wind down its season for water activities across the state (shutting down Oct. 13), the recreational byway has one last function to perform.
In fact, it is providing a unique service right now, releasing valuable water into the Lake Ontario tributaries that make direct contact with this historic resource.
As of Sept. 16, the New York State Canal Corporation continued with a pilot program it started in 2020 as part of the New York Power Authority’s “Reimagine the Canals” initiative that had people thinking outside of the box.
“Yes, the releases of water from the Erie Canal into our tributaries in 2020 were new for us and attracted many new anglers from all over the northeast that might have not considered us in the past as a world-class fishing destination,” insists Dawn Borchert, Tourism Director for Orleans County. “We have already seen more fishing pressure in our local tributaries like the Oak Orchard River and Waterport Dam, as well as the upper reaches of Sandy Creek this year, too. We have come to realize that more water equals more fish, and the canal water is a huge benefit in the fall to help pull fish in.”
Resource managers realize that this additional flow of water may very well be an important piece to the puzzle that will (almost) guarantee much better returns of salmon and trout into places like 18 Mile Creek in the Town of Newfane and the Oak Orchard River at Point Breeze.
“Anglers are educated to the fact that salmonids will react to some type of a water event in the fall when it’s time for them to spawn,” says Frank Campbell, Outdoor Promotions Director with Destination Niagara USA. “In the past, we have always had to wait for a rain event to trigger fall runs of fish. By relying on the canal water on a set date, this is our rain event. We can begin to attract salmon and trout earlier and keep them here longer thanks to the canal water releases.
"And when we do see rain, that’s a bonus for not only the fishermen, but also the local businesses that count on a fishing-based economy.”
The Erie Canal, stretching 363 miles across the Empire State from Lake Erie to the Hudson River, was originally designed as a navigable water route when it was first opened in 1825. It is now an important recreational component of the state’s tourism infrastructure from May through October for water-related activities, including fishing.
However, in the past, when the navigation season closed on the canal, it was dumped into several Lake Ontario tributaries that emptied into the Great Lake in a week or less. Thinking out of the box, it was decided that regular releases extended over a longer period of time would be more beneficial to the local communities in several ways. So far, the plan is working.
There are many things that need to take place for the Erie Canal water to be most effective. The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, through its Bureau of Fisheries, works with local communities and fisheries groups to establish pen rearing projects for salmon and trout along the lake. The big focus for the lake is the mighty chinook salmon. The primary tributary focus is the feisty steelhead. At least, that is the current plan when it comes to figuring out things from a management perspective.
This was the second year of a new chinook salmon stocking strategy that was implemented in 2021 for Lake Ontario, with good news moving forward. Salmon were again held in pens, another tool to help improve survival rates by better than 2 to 1.
The new salmon stocking strategy could improve the staging of fish off the creek mouths on the Niagara Bar, in front of Olcott, at the Oak Orchard River at Point Breeze, and at the Genesee River off Rochester in Western Basin stocking locations. To the east, it will be Oswego, the Salmon River and the Black River for king plants and hopefully further improvements in the fishery.
The Salmon River Fish Hatchery must produce quality product and it must be delivered to each stocking site without incident so that the fish have the best chance possible moving forward.
The next puzzle piece is survival of the stocked fish. After the fish are released from the pens, they must contend with avian and other predators. Cormorants have been conditioned to recognize stocking trucks, forcing fish releases to take place at night. Other predator fish like pike, bass and walleye can gorge themselves on stockers.
Once a fish makes it through the early stages of its life, the fishing fleet targets salmon and trout. That takes us to when they mature and finally get the urge to run the rivers and streams. They return to the same waters from which they were reared or stocked, imprinting themselves to the unique characteristics of a particular water.
“We’ve had a great start to our fall salmon season this year,” says Karen Evarts with the Boat Doctors in Olcott. “We are seeing more salmon staging off the creek mouth than we have seen in years and the early run up the creek from the extra canal water has proven to be very effective. The salmon are jumping all over and it’s getting the fishermen excited. It should be a great run of fish.”
The early water release program this year was expanded to include 18 Mile Creek, which joined the Oak Orchard River and Sandy Creek. Releases for all three of those tributaries will continue through mid-December. Starting Nov. 4-15, and again Dec. 6-13, Johnson and Salmon creeks will receive canal water releases. Additional flow releases will take place in the Oak Oct. 1-14 and in the Sandy Oct. 15-29. To read a calendar of releases, check out https://www.canals.ny.gov/Fall_fishing/index.html.
The water releases may be changing some attitudes of anglers as well.
“This year is shaping up nicely,” forecasts Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle. “There is definitely more water all around then average fall conditions. Some of that is natural thanks to that nice rain a week or so ago. The lake staging is looking good. Charters may not want to throw in the towel so early. Sonar screens right now near shore are looking good.