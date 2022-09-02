Bill Hilts Jr.: Dunkirk, Lake Erie shine in National Walleye Tour championship

The script couldn’t have been written any better. There were so many excellent storylines that we can’t cover them all in one column. The National Walleye Tour Championship, held Aug. 24-26 out of Dunkirk, went off without a hitch, with the weather allowing for three glorious days of angling action.

John Hoyer of Orono, Minn., boated away with nearly $130,000 in cash and prizes (including a Ranger 621FS Pro with 300-horse Mercury Outboard) after hauling in 102.33 pounds of walleyes based on only five fish each day. The amazing thing is that he caught them casting in shallow water – not trolling in deep water, which the area is best known for in the summer.

The week before the tournament, Hoyer had identified an area on the north shore of the lake that was very similar to an area he had fished in a 2019 NWT event out of Sault St. Marie in which he placed second. Targeting 6 to 12 feet of water, he had located a mix of eelgrass and structure that was holding some big walleyes. Casting Berkley PowerBait the Champ Swimmers into the eelgrass, he would rip his bait through the vegetation as hard as he could, and the fish would hit it on the fall. His best colors were HD Yellow Perch and Bluegill.

“I was letting it freefall as fast as it possibly could, and they would absolutely inhale it,” Hoyer said. “I would use a half ounce and up to 1-ounce Fusion 19 swimbait jighead depending on the current. With the heavier jighead, it falls even faster, and they hit it even harder. That snapping action is the most fun to catch a walleye – end of conversation. To see how fast they come and hit it on ActiveTarget is literally breathtaking.”

He said the only rod he used was a 7-foot medium heavy Fenwick World Class, rigged with 10-pound Fireline and a 15-pound Trilene 100% Fluorocarbon leader.

Another storyline involved runner-up angler Duane Hjelm of Pierre, S.D., who caught more than 90 pounds of walleyes in the championship to secure his first Lucas Oil Angler of the Year title. He had a dominating year on the NWT circuit, and this was the icing on the cake. He ended up working the same shoreline as Hoyer, but the area was large enough that they never saw each other while they were fishing. He won $107,455 in cash and merchandise that included a new Ranger 620FS and a 250-horse Mercury Outboard.

After trolling only produced a little more than 24 pounds on the first day, Hjelm switched to casting the second and third days with a 4.6-inch Swimmer in HD Bluegill.

“We started by finding the edges with SideScan,” Hjelm said. “Then we’d drop waypoints and pick our way through. Rocks weren’t a big deal. It was more a matter of finding the right weed beds. You’re ripping through the grass and it’s cleaning off your bait, too. At times I would change my cadence as I could see them chase on my ActiveTarget. This might be my new favorite way to fish. It was an unbelievably fun tournament.”

Hjelm weighed in 35.68 pounds on the second day to crack the Top 10 and finished off with 30.82 pounds on the third day.

Both top boats relied heavily on ActiveTarget Live Sonar, some of the new technology available through Lowrance Electronics (as well as other companies). You can scan locations for fish around your boat and track their movements. This new technology is a must if you want to compete on a high level for these tournaments.

Another focal point involved local New York anglers Craig Sleeman, of Victor, and Mike Yarema, of Phoenix. Not only was it a goal of theirs to get Sleeman to the championship when they found it was going to be in Dunkirk, a bonus was that Yarema made it as well as a co-angler in the championship. And they both were in the Top 10 to compete on the final day. Sleeman finished in seventh place with 75.39 pounds of ‘eyes, while Yarema placed eighth with 72.80 pounds as a co-angler – collecting weights of the three pro anglers with whom he fished.

“This is a dream come true to be able to compete at this level,” Sleeman said. “It took a lot of time, effort and money to get here (for the championship). The City of Dunkirk did an amazing job on this tournament.”

As far as Sleeman’s strategy, he focused on the Canadian line between Dunkirk and Cattaraugus Creek. “I know how to catch them in deep water there,” he said. “I thought that by staying closer it would give me more time to fish. I couldn’t make it work all three days. I needed another hour on the final day, and I would have moved up the leaderboard.”

Sleeman had a diver program going, incorporating new ITO “Eye Flies” into his arsenal of baits. I asked Ryan Koepke of ITO Flies about them, and he simply said that if anyone is interested to email him at rkoepke@itoflies.com or watch a YouTube video. They certainly looked interesting.

Sleeman was also high on the new forward-facing technology with electronics. He’s been incorporating it into his fish repertoire and the more he uses it, the better he is going to get with it. For Bass Pro/Cabela’s National Team Championship lasy month on Lake Oahe, Sleeman placed 15th out of more than 200 boats by using it – an excellent showing. It was an event won by Hjelm.

“If you want to win in these tournaments, you must have this technology and know how to use it,” said Sleeman, now a licensed charter captain on the Great Lakes. “You need confidence, and you can get that through using these tools. This technology has opened the eyes of the walleye world. This is what we have been competing against all year.”

Because the bigger fish seemed to be deeper, 10 colors of lead core line and 19-strand Torpedo wire were both used to get his baits into the strike zone.

Sleeman is one of a team of expert walleye whisperers who will be featured for a new Walleye School that will be part of the 2023 Greater Niagara Fishing Expo Feb. 16-19 at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. This forward-facing electronic technology is just one component of what Sleeman will be talking about, along with Capt. Lance Valentine, Capt. Ali Shakoor, and Capt. Don Ruppert. Sign up early because this is sure to be a sellout. Check out niagarafishingexpo.com for details.

Yarema was also ecstatic at being able to fish in the championship and finish in the Top 10. He acknowledged that it’s the luck of the draw for a co-angler and it was an awesome experience for him. Most interesting was being paired with pro Max Wilson, whose specialty was jigging. Using custom jigging spoons on the final day in 100 to 105 feet of water, they identified the thermocline was 60 to 65 feet down. The walleyes were most active above the thermocline, not in the thermocline. However, trolling motor issues didn’t allow them to fish most effectively and it hurt their bottom line. Yarema finished with a total catch of 72.80 pounds, with only 16.89 pounds the final day. Winner of the co-angler grouping was Collin Martin of Neenah, Wis., with 94.91 pounds of walleye.

Finally, the City of Dunkirk rolled out the red carpet and was the perfect host. In addition, Jim and Diane Steel with Innovative Outdoors were great resources behind the scenes to allow for the tournament to flow smoothly. It was a great job all the way around and the city should be proud.