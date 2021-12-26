Bill Hilts Jr.: Despite pandemic, top 10 outdoors list shows a good year

The great outdoors continues to be a panacea for dealing with the pandemic. In the past 12 months it has brought about some much-needed relief, an opportunity to forget about the world’s trials and tribulations (however brief) and both good and bad news depending on your perception.

Here is a Top 10 list of outdoors happenings for 2021 in no specific order, just to reflect that there were some positives this year.

1. The new Holiday Deer Hunt will take place Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. The original intent of this big game hunting opportunity was to allow for an extension of the late archery and muzzleloader seasons to let family and friends hunt together between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Not everyone saw it that way, mostly because of confusion. Not everyone realized it was for the Southern Zone only. It was not going to shut down snowmobile trails. It was for archery, crossbow and muzzleloader only. The intent is a good one and hopefully the issues can be resolved moving forward, a piece of the state’s new Deer Management Plan that recently was implemented.