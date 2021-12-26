Bill Hilts Jr.: Despite pandemic, top 10 outdoors list shows a good year

The great outdoors continues to be a panacea for dealing with the pandemic. In the past 12 months it has brought about some much-needed relief, an opportunity to forget about the world’s trials and tribulations (however brief) and both good and bad news depending on your perception.
Here is a Top 10 list of outdoors happenings for 2021 in no specific order, just to reflect that there were some positives this year.
1. The new Holiday Deer Hunt will take place Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. The original intent of this big game hunting opportunity was to allow for an extension of the late archery and muzzleloader seasons to let family and friends hunt together between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Not everyone saw it that way, mostly because of confusion. Not everyone realized it was for the Southern Zone only. It was not going to shut down snowmobile trails. It was for archery, crossbow and muzzleloader only. The intent is a good one and hopefully the issues can be resolved moving forward, a piece of the state’s new Deer Management Plan that recently was implemented.
2. New local laws allowed for 12- and 13-year-old junior sportsmen to hunt deer with a firearm under the supervision of a licensed adult hit the books. Unfortunately, if you were from Erie County, you were one of two upstate counties (Rockland was the other) that didn’t pass the local law. New York was the most restrictive state in the country when it came to allowing 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with a firearm. That age group could already use a firearm to hunt small game under the supervision of a licensed adult.
3. Lake Ontario officials announced that more chinook salmon will be stocked into this Great Lake (100,000 fish) in 2022 because the forage base has recovered enough to allow it. The increase in stocking had a direct correlation with a much more favorable outlook on the lake’s forage base, especially relative to the alewife population – the No. 1 food source for chinook salmon. It appears that the stocking adjustments made since 2016 have allowed alewife numbers to recover, and researchers are predicting that the alewife biomass likely will increase in 2022 and 2023.
4. Earlier this year, after 60 years of looking, the Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit of DEC found the first successful spawning of lake trout in this Great Lake. Biologists from the Lake Erie Unit collected recently hatched lake trout fry from a rock reef 5 miles west of Barcelona Harbor in May. Fry traps had been put into specific areas thanks to acoustic telemetry work on lakers that had identified potential spawning sites in the eastern basin of the lake. The work paid off. Natural production of lake trout in Lake Erie was exciting for not only the state, but for the entire Great Lakes as biologists and lake managers continue to strive for self-sustaining populations for these native fish. A new Lake Trout Management Plan should be released in the near future.
5. A new Trout Stream Management Plan was approved and implemented, allowing for year-round inland stream fishing for trout. The plan lets anglers pursue trout from Oct. 16 to March 31 if artificial lures are used and catch-and-release practices are followed. This is a ground-breaking initiative that creates more opportunity for anglers while not compromising the resource. Fisheries biologists will keep their eyes on identifying adverse impacts, but in the meantime, trout fishermen can have their cake and eat it, too.
6. The state is attempting to implement a new crappie/panfish management plan. The draft plan, released earlier this year for public comment, proposes more conservative statewide fishing regulations and establishes the "Big Panfish Initiative" that aims to provide unique opportunities by managing larger-sized crappie and sunfish in certain waters. The draft plan is available on DEC's website (www.dec.ny.gov).
7. Concerns for Canada goose populations in certain parts of the state as well as some species of ducks continue to be an issue. It is being dealt with by the state’s DEC and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as they address populations levels for geese, mallards and scaup among other species. For Canada goose limits, only one bird may be harvested per person per day during the regular season in some areas. Based on a recent survey, hunters asked for more hunting days rather than increased limits when it came to goose hunting opportunities.
8. Some outdoor events continued to suffer during the pandemic. There were no sport shows held in the winter, but most derbies and tournaments were held on the Great Lakes and on the inland waters. This past year offered some exciting times in the competition arena – from big bags of bass to some impressive walleye out of Lake Erie, as well as bigger salmon overall from the previous year on Lake Ontario.
9. The Town of Newfane’s Outer Harbor Breakwall Project was nearly completed, part of the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. The $14 million project created a new breakwater off the Federal piers, and constructed numerous safety modifications off the piers to improve angler and boater safety. It was designed to reduce wave action during high wind events and make Olcott a true safe harbor for boaters, while protecting landowners. The entire project should be completed by the spring.
10. The Erie Canal water release program was expanded in 2021. Five streams in Western New York’s Niagara, Orleans and Monroe counties received the benefit of additional water in the fall to help attract salmon and trout into these popular waterways. The “Reimagine the Canals” initiative is being expanded further heading into 2022 as the state announced a new Access and Conservation Easement (ACE) Program for the Lake Ontario tributaries.
Finally, young Harrison Hazlett of Olcott received an early Christmas present this year when he was handed a very special acknowledgement from the DEC. Environmental Conservation Officer Kevin Holzle learned of 8-year-old Harry’s struggle with cancer and his passion for fishing through Capt. Ned Librock of Chasing Dreams Charters – a not-for-profit group dedicated to taking youngsters fishing who are dealing with health issues like cancer. ECO Holzle contacted the state’s Conservation Officer’s Association, as well as the state’s Bureau of Fisheries, to put together a surprise presentation with Librock and Region 9 Fisheries Biologist Mike Todd earlier this month. Harry received the first “Exceptional Angler” award in addition to a packet of fishing products valued at over $100. He can’t wait to use some of his new lures in Olcott and Wilson, his home waters.