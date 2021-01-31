Bill Hilts Jr.: Cuomo proposals would increase New York opportunities for junior hunters

Discussion has started to allow 12- and 13-year-old junior hunters to take the next step to hunt big game with firearms. Currently, they can only hunt small game with firearms. However, 12- and 13-year-old archers can hunt big game with a bow, which does not include crossbow. That is because the crossbow is not considered archery equipment. You need a muzzleloader privilege to use a crossbow during the archery season. It has long been a big, convoluted mess and it is time to resolve it.

New York State is among the most restrictive states in the country when it comes to hunting big game with a firearm. Some states have no minimum age while others are age 12 or less. All include adult supervision. Lowering the age for big game firearms hunters will get junior hunters more involved at an earlier age, before we lose them to other activities, such as electronic games and the internet.

Getting more people purchasing hunting licenses will mean more money for the Conservation Fund, a dedicated source of funding in the state for which all sporting licenses are earmarked.

An increased number of licenses also means more federal dollars that each state receives from excise tax collections through Wallop-Breaux, Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson. The more people buying licenses, the bigger the benefit on the home front.