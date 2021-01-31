Bill Hilts Jr.: Cuomo proposals would increase New York opportunities for junior hunters

I had a dream earlier in the month that New York made some significant changes in relation to hunting.
There was a celebration around sporting circles that allowed 12- and 13-year-old junior hunters to participate in the big-game season with firearms (under adult supervision, of course). It opened crossbow restrictions in the state starting with full inclusion in the early archery season.
Crossbows were considered archery equipment and they would be managed accordingly by the Department of Environmental Conservation. Could this be just a dream?
We heard it in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address a few weeks ago. Now it is part of the governor’s executive budget. These two important proposals could be game changers as it relates to big-game hunting in New York, allowing for more participation and more money for the Conservation Fund. Will it become a reality?
According to New York Crossbow Coalition president Rick McDermott, timing is critical to throw as much support as possible at the key players in Albany.
“We need to let our state representation know that this is something that needs to be supported across the board,” said McDermott. “Contacts need to be made within the next month or two to not only each person’s Senate and Assembly representation where you live, but also to the Senate Majority Leader and the Speaker of the House in the Assembly, as well as the chairperson for the Senate and Assembly Environmental Conservation committees and Governor Cuomo himself.”
Discussion has started to allow 12- and 13-year-old junior hunters to take the next step to hunt big game with firearms. Currently, they can only hunt small game with firearms. However, 12- and 13-year-old archers can hunt big game with a bow, which does not include crossbow. That is because the crossbow is not considered archery equipment. You need a muzzleloader privilege to use a crossbow during the archery season. It has long been a big, convoluted mess and it is time to resolve it.
New York State is among the most restrictive states in the country when it comes to hunting big game with a firearm. Some states have no minimum age while others are age 12 or less. All include adult supervision. Lowering the age for big game firearms hunters will get junior hunters more involved at an earlier age, before we lose them to other activities, such as electronic games and the internet.
Getting more people purchasing hunting licenses will mean more money for the Conservation Fund, a dedicated source of funding in the state for which all sporting licenses are earmarked.
An increased number of licenses also means more federal dollars that each state receives from excise tax collections through Wallop-Breaux, Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson. The more people buying licenses, the bigger the benefit on the home front.
This does not even touch on the tourism benefit. A fair number of fathers and grandfathers will head out of state to places like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky to hunt big game with their kids and grandkids because they cannot do it here. If it were an option in New York, would people come from out of state to hunt with their 12- and 13-year-olds?
The push for more relaxed regulations for crossbows comes with a set of guidelines that might upset some people, but are necessary as we make this important hurdle a reality in the Empire State.
Crossbow hunters have been asking for full inclusion during the early archery season. They also have been asking that crossbows be listed as archery equipment in the state. Both could happen come fall if the governor has his way. If that happens, you will need to take a bowhunter safety course.
“If these new proposals, in fact, become a reality, anyone using a crossbow will need to take a bowhunter safety class to be able to purchase a bow hunting privilege,” McDermott said. “There will be no grandfathering in. If you already have a bowhunting license or you have taken the bow safety course before, you are good. But anyone who has not taken the course, it will become mandatory. You cannot fall back on just purchasing a muzzleloading privilege and hunt the last two weeks of the early archery season like in years past. That option will be eliminated from the books.”
The online Hunter Education Program for bow and gun will remain available indefinitely. For more information on how to take an online safety course, visit www.dec.ny.gov.
Moving crossbows into the archery equipment classification will open the door for hunting any archery-only areas in the state. However, you will need a hunting license and a bowhunting privilege to take advantage of it.
Technical changes will take place relative to the crossbow, such as limitations on maximum crossbow poundage and width of the hunting tool. These will all be overseen by DEC, as it should be. DEC will have regulatory authority for everything that we have mentioned.
In addition, crossbows will be legal for use to hunt small game and wildlife upland birds, including use by junior hunters. And once 12- and 13-year-old hunters can hunt with firearms, they can participate in the youth deer hunting weekend in October with 14- and 15-year-old hunters.
To complete the puzzle, crossbows will be allowed during the youth hunt weekend. Previously, they were not allowed.
“You could use a rifle or a shotgun during the youth hunt but not a crossbow,” McDermott.
Youth big-game hunters also will be allowed to hunt from elevated stands should the proposal package pass.
“From a hunting safety standpoint, shooting a firearm from an elevated area will be in a downward trajectory, making that safer,” McDermott said.
The stage is set. The big question is how much support can come from rallying the troops?
“The easy button is to let NYCC do the work for you,” McDermott said. “Simply go on our website and hit the button for sending a letter to all of the key people involved in these decisions at www.nycrossbowcoalition.com. If you do not have a computer or internet access, send me a note with your name and physical address to NYCC, PO Box 316, Pulaski, N.Y., 13142. We will take care of everything for you.”