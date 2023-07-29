It was a Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout of epic proportions. A total of 160 teams representing 26 states were involved. More than $425,000 in cash and prizes were being awarded to the winning teams. And in the end, several noteworthy teams stood tall in the winner’s circle.

The winning team was Wes Bartoo of Fredonia and his Crazy Eyes team, made up of his 15-year-old son, Wyatt, and Will Baker of Brocton. They were trolling the international line in 80-90 feet of water to earn the win using 5, 6 and 7 colors of lead core line off boards with all stick baits – Renoskys, Bombers and Thundersticks. Color didn’t seem to matter.

“It was more of a speed and depth thing,” Bartoo said. “We would put our lures in the faces of the fish and that approach seemed to trigger bites.”

Crazy Eyes won its first Shootout with 35.27 pounds for six walleyes, taking home a check for $20,000, tournament organizer Don Ruppert said.

Bartoo and company also caught an 8.48-pound walleye en route to the win that was second overall for the main event Saturday. It certainly helped their final numbers – for fish weight and their pocketbook.

Runner-up was Randy Jaroszewski of Hamburg and the Ice Breaker team, which came up just short of a second Shootout victory by less than a half-pound with 34.78 pounds. Also on the team were Ron Kozub of Hamburg and John Dirosa of West Seneca.

“My team scouted most of the Eastern Basin of the lake all week,” Jaroszewski said. “We found pockets of larger fish off Sturgeon Point, Cattaraugus Creek and Van Buren. However, we felt there wasn't enough (big fish) in any one place to put together a winning box. We decided the fish at the Pa./New York border could accomplish this.”

On Saturday, the team ran to a “secret” spot running Yaleye Hooligans, Bay Rats and Berkley Flicker Minnows over 80 feet of water.

“By 11 a.m., we noticed our fish were going off the feed bag and moved east to where we caught some larger fish earlier,” Jaroszewski said. “We already had a 30-pound box (six fish), but we needed some larger kicker fish. We moved our program into 65 feet of water off DJ's Campground. We picked up a 6-pound kicker right away.

"Then we noticed that we were getting shallow near the State Park and turned the boat into deeper water. It was at the 77-foot mark that we hooked a great fish that got tangled on a Flicker Minnow. After untangling the boards, the lines separated and noticed that we actually had two fish on, both in the mid-6-pound range. We landed both in the same net at 1:30 p.m. This moved us closer to 35 pounds. We attempted to hit that area again, but the fish were gone. Big Fish this time of year are always on the move.”

Third place was Edgar Trent of Crestline, Ohio, and his Erie Eyes of Ohio team with 34.60 pounds. Also on the team were Devon Phillips, Louie Alberty and Kenji Alberty (all from Crestline). It was their third trip to the Shootout and their best finish.

“We headed straight north from our starting point to 80 feet of water near the international boundary line,” Trent said. “We used Renoskys and Husky Jerks off lead core lines and boards and worm harnesses off the divers to get us into the fish zone 45 to 60 feet down. We had our six fish in the box by 8:30 a.m. and upgraded from there.

"When it came to decision time on what to do, we decided to grind it out where we were rather than run someplace else and we ended up upgrading with a 6½-pound fish to take us into third place.”

In fourth place by .01-pound was Capt. Hans Mann of Alden and his Hans the Carver team, consisting of Josh Kane of South Buffalo and Jeff Cummings of Gasport. The team’s focus was in 70-80 feet of water off Cattaraugus Creek, using lead core lines off the boards to get lures such as Orange Frog Bomber and Grape Jelly Bago worm dancer to the fish.

Fifth place went to Darin Baron of Freedom and his Fishin’ Tradition team with 34.43 pounds. Baron’s team, made up of Bob Baron of Sunset Bay, Doug Kopp of Depew, John Jones of Orchard Park and Shawn Piniewski of Eden, worked the waters straight out from Cattaraugus Creek in 85-90 feet of water, running all Yaleye lures behind lead core line off the boards, one rigger and one diver.

“Our rigger was pretty hot at the 60-foot mark,” said Baron.

The Fishin’ Tradition team also collected the fourth-place single fish in the main event at 8.17 pounds. Combined with his entry in Big Fish Friday that hit the scales at 6.30 pounds, the team was the overall winner of the Shootout.

The overall score is the combined weight of a team’s big fish both Friday and Saturday, along with their six-fish weight on Saturday for the Main Event for a total score of 48.90 pounds. They earned a special prize pack from Muddy Creek Outdoors. They also won first place in the Big Wave Calcutta for a $10,000 check.

Not far behind in the overall scoring was the Trolling Stones team, led by Chuck Stone with an overall weight of 47.29 pounds.

Big fish in the Main Event on Saturday was an 8.89-pound walleye weighed in by Joe Gibson of Avon Lake, Ohio, and the Nine Inch Males team. Also included in the team were Mike Miller of Cleveland and Bryan Fisher of Windham, Ohio. The team collected a check for $9,000.

“We were fishing in front of Buffalo in 42 feet of water using a diver back 70-foot on a No. 1 setting when the big fish hit,” Miller said. “We were using a worm harness with a big gold willow leaf blade from JT Custom Tackle.”

The winner in the Big Fish Friday pre-tournament warmup, earning a check for $3,500, was Brandon Nova and the That’ll Do Sportfishing team with a 10.44-pound walleye.

“Thank you to Capt. Donald Rupert for throwing the largest walleye tournament in the country/world in our backyard,” said Jaroszewski. “He spends a full year putting this together. We can't wait for next year.”

Despite some thunderstorms rolling through just before the final weigh-in at Sunset Bay, a tournament record was set as 113 fish coolers from the 160-boat fleet were presented at the main event stage. A special shoutout went out to Tommy Kynuk, official tournament fish handler. On Saturday, he loaded and unloaded more than 550 walleyes that were presented in team coolers. The total weight exceeded 3,200 pounds of walleyes.

For more information on the Shootout, call 435-4137. Also check out WalleyeShootout.com and the tournament’s Facebook page.