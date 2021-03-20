Bill Hilts Jr.: Covid-19 precautions mean changes in fish stocking plans

Hats off to the hatchery personnel raising the fish and the truck drivers doing the transporting. They are all going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure there are plenty of fish to catch.

“The new Trout Stream Management Plan called for significant adjustments in rearing and stocking,” Hurst said. “DEC has made great strides toward accomplishing our objectives. Most hatcheries were able to meet the 9-inch minimum size as a stocking objective. Fish are still being inventoried, but at this time we estimate that 90 percent of the yearling fish stocked in streams in 2021 will be at least 9 inches long.”

According to the plan, all stream stockings are to consist of fish that are 12 inches or longer in length as 10% of the total. Hurst said DEC will meet this objective in 87% of the stocked streams.

“Coming this far this fast is quite an accomplishment,” he said. “It speaks volumes about DEC’s hatchery staff and their commitment to delivering on the plan for anglers.”

For safety reasons, the trout sampling events usually conducted in Naples Creek (Ontario County) or Cold Brook (Steuben County) at this time of year have been canceled. These events have attracted large groups of people since the 1960s, and it was decided to err on the side of caution. Maybe next year.