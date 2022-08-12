Bill Hilts Jr.: Conservation Building at Erie County Fair marks 100th anniversary

The sportsmen and women of Western New York will be celebrating 100 years of conservation at the Erie County Fair.

The fair is more than just special events, carnival rides, and tasty food. It’s also an educational lesson for attendees for those perusing the many displays and exhibits, including in the Conservation Building that focuses on the important role that hunters, anglers and trappers have played through the years.

A century ago, the Erie County Society for the Protection of Fish and Game lobbied Fair officials to construct a Conservation Building as part of the Hamburg complex. Part of the argument at the time was that there was already a conservation exhibit at the State Fair in Syracuse, as well as at an exposition in Rochester and a fair in Chautauqua. Why not at the Erie County Fair?

In an article in the Buffalo Morning Express on May 7, 1922, then-President J.C. Brennan with the Erie County Society noted there were more hunters in Erie County than any other county in the state. He pointed out “how an example of this kind would encourage the spirit of cooperation between farmers and the sportsmen of the county.” One exhibit would demonstrate the need for reforestation and the role the forests and woodlands play in the propagation of fish and wildlife, according to the article.

Brennan also promoted a “battery of fish tanks” that would contain a long list of native fish species, and it would also house a working trout stream. In addition, there would be a collection of wildlife that were “blacklisted,” birds and animals known for their negative impacts on other wildlife. Other exhibits would include multiple wildlife displays from area taxidermists, racks of guns, ancient and modern fishing tackle, and more.

“Everyone should be interested in this conservation and reforestation movement, whether they are a sportsman or not,” Brennan said then. “It has been demonstrated that reforestation will check floods in addition to protecting fish and wildlife. The City Council has been asked by the society to investigate the possibility of such a project.”

The project was approved and later became a reality that same year. According to George Rockey, current chairman of the Southtowns Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, this 100-year milestone should be duly recognized by the conservation community. The Conservation Building, now being called the Environmental Sportsmen Building this year for the first time, plays an integral role in creating a better awareness for what conservation is for all fair attendees – whether you are an avid outdoors person or not.

“I can remember attending the Fair years ago and being impressed with the exhibits and displays on conservation,” Rockey said. “There was still a working trout stream in the 1960s. I can’t say as I agree with the name change and we are working to try and keep the Conservation Building name. Sportsmen and women are the true conservationists.”

Exhibits and displays expected this year include the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club (representing more than 50 clubs in the county), the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, the Erie County Conservation Society, Erie County Trappers, Southtowns Walleye Association, Erie County Parks, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Buffalo Kennel Club.

In a letter to the Buffalo News a few weeks ago, Charlie Metz Jr., president of the Erie County Conservation Society, wrote:

“One of the great things about living in Western New York is our proud history of conservation activities. We are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the building of the Conservation Building on the grounds of the Erie County Fair. The sportsmen of the Erie County Conservation Society built the structure themselves, demonstrating their commitment to the goals of conservation and educating future generations. Celebrating the construction of the building honors these pioneering men and women.

“As families and children walk through the building this summer and celebrate the 100th anniversary of this institution, built by our forefathers, a new generation will be engaged to preserve our water, land, and wildlife. It is now our obligation to preserve what they envisioned for us. Join us at the Fair in celebrating our as caretakers of our water, land, air, and wildlife.”

Rockey couldn’t agree more. This is something special, an education and an awareness that needs to continue for another 100 years and beyond.

“Thanks to the Erie County Conservation Society who saw the need for an organized conservation movement,” Rockey said. “Who knows where we would be if they wouldn’t have stepped up to get things started?” The ECCS was formerly the Erie County Society for the Protection of Fish and Game.

The Erie County Fair continues through Aug. 21. Rockey invites everyone to stop into the Conservation Building for a lesson on conservation and natural resources. Don’t be confused by the building's new name.