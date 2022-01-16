Bill Hilts Jr.: Comment time for proposed fishing regulations changes nears

The deadline is fast approaching for public comment on a long list of new fishing regulations proposals, and the Bureau of Fisheries with the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation would like to hear from the general angling public by Feb. 6.
In a special virtual meeting with the New York State Outdoor Writers Association on Monday night, Steve Hurst, chief of DEC’s fisheries bureau, issued a plea to outdoor media professionals across the state.
"We did not have a lot of public outreach on this,” said Hurst, “and we’re trying to get this done to promulgate through the fishing regulations guide for April 1.”
After a long, labor-intensive quest to initiate a Trout Stream Management Plan the last couple of years, the next trout initiative changes regulations for inland ponds and lakes. The state manages 159 individual ponds and lakes with 22 special trout regulations. In addition, there are 33 counties that have special trout regulations for ponded waters.
To clarify and simplify sportfishing regulations, DEC has proposed a twofold approach. First, splitting brook trout waters from rainbow and brown trout water. They would then be managed differently.
Rainbow and brown trout are managed for put-and-take or put-grow-take fisheries in 248 lakes and ponds through stocking in the spring. In 45 of those waters, 12-inch or longer trout are stocked. The proposal is to change the season and the limit in all those waters to read: “Open all year with a daily limit of five fish any size with no more than two longer than 12 inches.”
In case you were wondering how that impacts trout ponds and lakes in Western New York (Region 9), Allen, Case, Harwood, New Albion, Red House and Quaker lakes already have the regulation in place. The only one that would be impacted is Rushford Lake and only the dates would change – from April 1 to Nov. 30 to all year.
Brook trout is a different story. “Brook trout are our state fish,” insists Hurst. “They are beautiful and special, a canary in a coal mine kind of fish. We need to send a message that these fish are different and important.” As a result, they should be managed differently.
The proposal on brook trout would establish a “Brook Trout in Lakes and Ponds” regulation that would be from April 1 through Oct. 15. Daily limit would be the same for rainbows and browns, a five-fish limit of any size, but no more than two that are longer than 12 inches.
Brook trout waters are a combination of wild, self-sustaining fisheries and stocked. There are approximately 50 lakes and ponds that are self-sustaining and nearly 50 more have the potential to support themselves. About 321 ponds and lakes are managed for put-grow-take. Over 400 of those ponds do not allow for ice fishing and prohibit the use of live bait.
Another regulations proposal will provide consistency in opening and closing dates for all sportfish seasons based on public feedback. May 1 will be opening day for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger muskellunge. It is currently the first Saturday in May. Opening date for the state’s muskellunge season would be June 1 (this is not the Great Lakes season) and June 15 for the regular bass season.
For the bass season, the current season is from the third Saturday in June to Nov. 30. From Dec. 1 until the Friday before the third Saturday in June, catch and release is allowed with artificial lures in “most” waters. A percentage of anglers do not realize that some areas like in the eastern basin of Lake Ontario out of Jefferson County and its tributaries as well as the St. Lawrence River and its tributaries that no catch and release fishing is allowed for black bass. There also is a special regulation for Lake Erie that allows an angler to keep one bass per day with a minimum size of 20 inches from Dec. 1 until the Friday before the third Saturday in June. The new regulation would simply make June 15 the new opening day so that the date will not change from year to year, giving everyone more fishing time. For 2022, the third Saturday in June is the 18th.
It’s important to note that DEC sent a survey before these proposals were announced, asking about changing the season-opening dates. More than 19,000 anglers replied to the survey, which is an extremely large number based on previous response rates.
If you enjoy walleye fishing in Oneida Lake, there is a proposal to eliminate the current three-fish-per-day walleye limit and revert to the current statewide five-fish-per-day limit. In the aforementioned survey, 63% of anglers asked for the walleye change to take place.
Skaneateles Lake in the Finger Lakes is known for its rainbow trout fishery. However, someone illegally introduced walleye into the lake and now they are starting to negatively impact rainbow trout populations and other fisheries management efforts in the lake. To deal with the problem, biologists are hoping for more liberal regulations such as a 12-inch minimum size and no daily limit to help suppress walleye populations.
“We don’t know if it is going to work, but we have to do something,” Hurst said.
There also is a proposal for lake trout and Atlantic salmon within the state. The agency hopes to remove the closed season restriction, consolidating 24 lake trout waters and 33 Atlantic salmon waters that are currently under special regulations. It also would eliminate six other lake trout and five Atlantic salmon waters that are no longer necessary.
There are regulations proposals that would expand ice fishing and ban snatching and spearing in select waters.
In the lower Niagara River, the current limit on steelhead (three) will change to conform with the Lake Ontario limit of two fish per day. It was inadvertently left off when the lake limit changed last year. To see a list of all the changes, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/124258.html.
Comments should be submitted via email to regulations.fish@dec.ny.gov with the subject line "Fishing Regulations Proposal Comments" or via mail to the Inland Fisheries Section, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY, 12233-4753. Public input is being sought by Feb. 6. However, the sooner you submit your comments, the better. DEC staff is handling comments as they come in to complete the process as soon as possible.