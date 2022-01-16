Bill Hilts Jr.: Comment time for proposed fishing regulations changes nears

For the bass season, the current season is from the third Saturday in June to Nov. 30. From Dec. 1 until the Friday before the third Saturday in June, catch and release is allowed with artificial lures in “most” waters. A percentage of anglers do not realize that some areas like in the eastern basin of Lake Ontario out of Jefferson County and its tributaries as well as the St. Lawrence River and its tributaries that no catch and release fishing is allowed for black bass. There also is a special regulation for Lake Erie that allows an angler to keep one bass per day with a minimum size of 20 inches from Dec. 1 until the Friday before the third Saturday in June. The new regulation would simply make June 15 the new opening day so that the date will not change from year to year, giving everyone more fishing time. For 2022, the third Saturday in June is the 18th.