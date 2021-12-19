Bill Hilts Jr.: Chautauqua County’s crazy fall lake trout fishing

The acoustic telemetry work involved the tagging of lake trout using the Great Lakes Acoustic Telemetry Observation System. Using a network of receivers along the lake bottom, it allowed researchers and biologists to determine the prime spawning areas for lake trout and one of the best spots is off the shores of Chautauqua County from Dunkirk to the Pennsylvania border.

The Windofts aren’t the only fishermen to discover these late-season lake trout hanging around. However, a few key elements must fall into place to allow for this special fall option to become available to anglers.

First, the fish must be there. They come in like clockwork every autumn, but it is dependent upon water temperatures. Capt. Pete Alex of Vision Quest Sportfishing targets the Pennsylvania side of the lake.

“I usually start my fall lake trout fishing in late October when the water temperatures hit the mid-50s. Every year, it seems to differ, depending on water temperatures and weather patterns, but it is a pretty good rule of thumb. The peak of the migration is when the water temperatures hit the mid-40s, in mid to late November. We’ve had our best days when the water temperatures are in the 42- to 47-degree temp range and every fish we catch is inside of 30 feet of water.”