Bill Hilts Jr.: Changes looming for April 1 inland trout opener and beyond

Where you fish in the water can also make a huge difference in your success rates.

“Working flies in different water columns will allow you to find the fish easier instead of making the fish find you,” Sagnibene said. “The clearer the water, the smaller the leader/tippet should be. With outdoor activities in the past year at an all-time high and more anglers being on the water, please make sure you respect the property owners, other anglers and the fish. Pick up any trash you may come across and bring yours home with you.”

As a licensed guide, his love of trout fishing goes beyond being on the water as much as he possibly can. He realizes that he is an ambassador of sorts, and he emphasizes that there are two big things that people should remember for not only opening day of trout, but for any time you are on the water.

“First is stream etiquette,” says Sagnibene, who works out of Adventure Bound on the Fly in Ellicottville. “There are going to be lots of people on the water after April 1 so spreading out and giving people their own area is important. Fish tend to travel throughout the winter months, so heading up or downstream farther than normal might be where the big one will be swimming.”