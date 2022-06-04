Bill Hilts Jr.: Catching your first fish is something you won't forget

National Fishing and Boating Week is underway across the country and continues through June 12.

According to the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) 2022 Special Report on Fishing, 52 million Americans age 6 and older went fishing in 2021, only the second time in 14 years that participation was at more than 50 million. The 2021 figure was a slight decrease from 2020 but an increase from 2019.

“We were all hoping to hit our goal of 60 million anglers by 2021,” RBFF President and CEO Dave Chanda said. “Still, there are plenty of positive numbers to celebrate in this year’s report. An additional 2.3 million Americans went fishing last year compared to pre-Covid-19 years. More importantly, our key audiences for growth, including women, Hispanics, and youth, continue to participate at historically high levels.”

Some of the key findings:

In 2021, 52.4 million Americans went fishing, up 4.5% over 2019.

Nearly 13 million youth (ages 6-17) went fishing in 2021, up 14% over 2019.

A total of 4.7 million Hispanics fished in 2021, up 7% over 2019 and 19.4 million women went fishing in 2021, up 8% over 2019.

Approximately 86% of current fishing participants first fished before age 12, demonstrating the critical importance of introducing fishing at a young age.

Yes, getting people fishing at an early age is important. Here are a few examples as to why.

Joe Fischer, of Cheektowaga, is an icon in the local fishing community, primarily behind the scenes to ensure our angling resources are protected and managed appropriately. He is the longtime Fisheries Committee chairman for the New York State Conservation Council and the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, a member of the Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board since its inception among other activities. This was his “first fish” story:

“For many years, my dad, grandfather and my dad’s fishing buddy made several spring fishing one-day trips to the Genesee River in Geneseo. It was a multi-species trip as they caught sucker, mullet, rock bass, perch and occasionally northern pike and walleyes. Back in those days we ate everything we caught.

“Several days before this trip, I watered our lawn so we could catch night crawlers after dark using a relatively dim flashlight. This was tough work, but being young, small and quick it was ‘child’s play’ for me. We needed about 200 worms so we collected them and put them in a large coffee can.

“I was not invited to go. However, one day when I was about 6 years old, my dad asked me if I would like to go fishing with them. He didn’t have to ask twice.

“After breakfast and a one-hour drive, we reached the Genesee River at Piffard. Everybody had a fishing pole but me, so I used what my dad called a trot line wrapped around a wooden frame. The end of the line had a heavy sinker and two hooks suspended above. Dad baited the hooks with night crawlers and stripped off line from the wooden frame. He then tossed it into the river as I was too small to get any distance. He told me to hold the end of the line and when I felt a pull (bite) to yank as hard as I could and start bringing the line in if I felt weight.

“It was easier said than done as I had many bites and many misses. Dad called them ‘bait stealers’ and he decided to bait my hooks with pieces of worm that they would have a more difficult time stealing. I finally felt a little weight after yanking at a bite. I quickly pulled the line in. On the end of the line was an 8-inch perch. They all congratulated me on my first fish. I proceeded to catch a couple of suckers and a rock bass that day, but I will never forget catching that perch. At that moment I was ‘hooked on fishing.’”

He went on many trips to the Genesee River after that.

“I think my dad had an ulterior motive as he assigned me the job of catching the night crawlers for our trips from that day on.

“Over the years, I have been deeply involved in the sport of fishing and have helped run many fishing clinics. I have also seen the look of joy when a child caught his first fish and that must have been how I looked many years ago.”

Dave Barus (aka Forrest Fisher), of East Aurora, is known around local outdoor circles for his outdoor writing and his volunteer work supporting Teach Me To Fish Clinics. Here is the story of his first fish:

“We lived in Buffalo. It was the summer of 1951 when my dad took me with him to go watch his friends catch fish at the foot of West Ferry Street. I was nearly 4 and my dad just picked me up and said, ‘C’mon son, we’re going to go fishing.’ I had no idea what that meant. He put the Shakespeare fishing rod in the trunk of our 1946 Kaiser (car). It was just me and dad.

“When we got to the river, it was windy, and his friends were there. ‘C’mon son, we’re going to watch and see if they catch a few.’ They did, but dad said it was not a good day for us. I remember fearing the river water rushing by so fast. It was fun and I remember asking when we could go again.

“In the meantime, dad and mom were building a house in the country. That next summer, dad said, ‘C’mon son, let’s go fishing.’ I couldn’t wait. This time we went to Ellicott Creek near the small waterfalls in Bowmansville. It was exciting. We headed down the path on the south side of the creek about 10 minutes from the waterfalls.

“Dad rigged up the tackle with a small sinker on the bottom, a cork bobber with a stick pin in it to hold a position on the line. The line was 30-pound test nylon or Dacron; it was black in color. The Eagle Claw hook had a clear leader called catgut, and that was tied to the black line. We put a worm on the hook and dad showed me how to cast the light rig using his Bronson level wind reel. It went out 20 feet or so. As soon as it hit the water, the bobber went out of sight. Dad was so calm. He just told me to pick up the rod and start reeling. The reel handle wouldn’t turn, I had it upside down. The fish fought hard; the steel rod bent a bit. About 25 seconds later, dad reached over with a small net, and we had him. Dad looked back to me and said, ‘Great job son! You did it, you caught him. Let’s look at him.’ The fish was brown and silver, and it had red eyes. It was about 10-inches long or so. Dad said, ‘That’s a rock bass, and it’s a big one for a rock bass.’

“I was jumping up and down in this unforgettable moment. Thanks to my dad and mom, we grew up a fishing family. The most important lesson, looking back, was dad’s rule that we would only fish for one hour. I never wanted to go back home. He instilled that ‘I can’t wait to get back there’ feeling in all of us.

“It meant so much to me after I grew up. Those experiences are among the many reasons why we (my wife, Rose, and I) hopped on with the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen Fishing Clinics way back in the 1990s and then started the Teach Me To Fish Program at Bison City Rod and Gun Club and East Aurora Fish and Game Club – helping kids learn about the outdoors and the fun of fishing. Priceless.”