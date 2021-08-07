Bill Hilts Jr.: Catching dreams on the water for young cancer patients

Fishing, one of the most popular outdoor activities in the country, is much more than just a chance to wet a line in pursuit of piscatorial pleasures.

For young cancer patients such as 7-year-old Harrison “Harry” Hazlett, of Olcott, it serves as a recognized therapy to help him deal with the potential psychosocial effects associated with battling cancer. Kids with cancer can often be isolated from other kids their own age.

Fishing also offers some physical benefits. It gets kids outdoors and performing tasks such as reeling in a big (or small) fish.

Harry is being treated at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, which returned this year after he was cancer-free for a year. He recently had an open sternotomy surgery to remove eight nodules from his body. He now takes a chemo pill every day for 21 days, then 7 days off, to keep them from coming back. Three of those nodules were cancerous.

Enter Capt. Ned Librock of Pendleton and his nonprofit organization, Catching Dreams Charters Inc., a group that focuses on providing fishing opportunities for kids and young adults with cancer or blood disorders. He said the organization plans to take more than 50 trips on the water this year with impacted families.