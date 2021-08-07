Bill Hilts Jr.: Catching dreams on the water for young cancer patients

Fishing, one of the most popular outdoor activities in the country, is much more than just a chance to wet a line in pursuit of piscatorial pleasures.
For young cancer patients such as 7-year-old Harrison “Harry” Hazlett, of Olcott, it serves as a recognized therapy to help him deal with the potential psychosocial effects associated with battling cancer. Kids with cancer can often be isolated from other kids their own age.
Fishing also offers some physical benefits. It gets kids outdoors and performing tasks such as reeling in a big (or small) fish.
Harry is being treated at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, which returned this year after he was cancer-free for a year. He recently had an open sternotomy surgery to remove eight nodules from his body. He now takes a chemo pill every day for 21 days, then 7 days off, to keep them from coming back. Three of those nodules were cancerous.
Enter Capt. Ned Librock of Pendleton and his nonprofit organization, Catching Dreams Charters Inc., a group that focuses on providing fishing opportunities for kids and young adults with cancer or blood disorders. He said the organization plans to take more than 50 trips on the water this year with impacted families.
“Catching dreams for Harry is just that,” said Dayna Hazlett, Harry’s mom. “For a child who has cancer you literally will do anything to make them happy and smile and forget about the horrors of cancer; getting poked a million times and feeling sick and tired. Ned can give Harry something that I cannot and that's the guarantee that he will catch a big one and have a nice boat ride out on the beautiful water.”
Six years ago, Librock was introduced to the Courage of Carly Fund – founded by Carly Collard Cottone, who wanted to make a difference for other young cancer patients – through Roswell after talking with Catholic Health Care Services. That provided the impetus for Catching Dreams Charters.
Librock, 68, who grew up fishing the Niagara River and describes himself as a “river rat,” had previously given away charter trips to veterans groups and individuals with PTSD and other afflictions.
Every year, Librock’s circle of friends seems to get bigger, with the kids he takes fishing and the supporters of his cause. He has been working closely with the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the P.U.N.T. Foundation with former Bills punter Brian Moorman. P.U.N.T. stands for Perseverance-Understanding-Need-Teamwork; some refer to the group as the Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.
“Our roster of kids keeps growing, too,” Librock said. “We are taking kids from the Greater Buffalo area, as well as from Rochester, Wellsville and several Pennsylvania cities.
“The good news is that the survival rates for many of these kids has been very good and more and more we have kids who want to go fishing. We are busier than we ever thought we would be.”
Librock has expanded his team of licensed charter captains to provide more opportunities. The cancer patients who have benefited in the past range from 3 to 26, with an average age of 10 years old. Roughly 65% are male and 35% are female. They are white, Black, Asian, Indian, Latino – cancer doesn’t discriminate.
“I would really like to expand this program into other areas like Erie and Cleveland, for starters,” Librock said. “We know it works, and it is really making a difference with the families we touch.”
On this day fishing out of Buffalo Harbor, Harry is joined by his mom and his grandmother, Diane Silvis of Lockport, as they climb on Librock’s boat – three generations of a family sharing a positive experience. They make the executive decision to head out into a big and beautiful Lake Erie for the first time and the young boy is clearly excited. Waves are minimal, another bonus.
“Catching big fish is my favorite thing,” Harry said. “I like being on the boat with Capt. Ned. This is my third time out fishing with him.”
Librock immediately contacts a couple of his “helpers,” who are already out walleye fishing. They are catching fish and he heads to a designated location. He rigs the rods with bottom bouncers and worm harnesses. Before he can get all the rods in the water, the first fish of the day hits and the Newfane Elementary second grader is cranking the reel to get the fish to the boat.
He has his first walleye of the day and Librock turns on the livewell to keep the fish fresh. In just a couple of hours of action, he adds five more walleyes to the livewell, tosses back a couple of undersized fish, loses several others, and battles two or three sheepshead.
The focus is on catching fish for Harry, turning his wishing into fishing.
He often fishes in Olcott Harbor, Wilson-Tuscarora State Park and other local venues. It doesn’t matter what kind of fish.
“Fishing helps his anxiety,” his mother, Dayna, said. “It’s something he looks forward to. It’s something he can do sitting or standing, and he loves the fact that there is a certain mystery involved – he never knows what he is going to catch. It gives him something else to think about.”
Harry is on call should any of Ned’s trips cancel, although that rarely happens. Last year, even with the Covid pandemic, only one trip was canceled. Harry is ready to go on short notice.
“It’s more than just a fishing trip,” says Dayna. “Ned is teaching Harry how to fish, too.”
Librock takes the time to share his knowledge. Harry loves looking at the electronics on the boat to see where the fish are.
Librock is hopeful the success of the program will lead to further research and a clinical study. A survey of past participants and their families has already been conducted to gather their views on the how the experience impacted them.
“We’ve finally put some science behind our Catching Dreams program,” Librock said. “Fishing is a proven therapy that can help them handle socialization issues and deal with depression. We are getting the kids outdoors and putting them in a good mood.”
As Harry’s day concludes in Buffalo Harbor, after a photo shoot with a Buffalo News photographer, he doesn’t ask for one more cast. “One more fish, please.”
It’s tough to deny such a request, and two minutes later he is reeling in a sheepshead, catching his dreams along the way.