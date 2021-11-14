Bill Hilts Jr.: Casting and blasting with veterans and HAVA

“I get to compete and live my life the way I do, thanks to what these guys have done," she said. "It’s truly my pleasure to spend time with them.”

From the North Forest club, the group headed to Old Fort Niagara and a private tour. The veterans saw the lower Niagara River in all her glory when they visited the fort and some of them started to dream a little early of their fishing trip there on Sunday.

“This is our third year partnering with HAVA to get the veterans shooting again and enjoying the outdoors,” said Dale Shank of Ransomville, who organized the pheasant hunt at the Three-F Club through their popular pheasant program. “We want them to know that we appreciate what they did for our country, and I hope that breaking some clay targets and putting a few pheasants in their game bag helps. They deserve only the best and it was our pleasure to host these veterans.”

Saturday morning trap and skeet shooting instruction was followed by a pheasant hunt in the afternoon. There were no less than 18 volunteers at the Three-F Club to help to make this happen, not to mention the dogs needed to flush the birds. It was an incredible show of support.