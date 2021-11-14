Bill Hilts Jr.: Casting and blasting with veterans and HAVA

Two local sportsmen’s clubs with an emphasis on shooting sports teamed up with the Honored American Veterans Afield organization recently to host seven active-duty service members and veterans for three days of shotgun training, target shooting, a pheasant hunt and fishing on the lower Niagara River.
It was a cast and blast like they had never experienced.
Marines, sailors and soldiers from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Recreational Therapy Program enjoyed Western New York hospitality courtesy of the North Forest Rod and Gun Club in Lockport and the Fin, Feather and Fur Conservation Society (Three-F) in Lewiston.
After a Thursday evening dinner and a tour of Niagara Falls to kick off things, the shooting activities began with a morning of 5-stand training and coaching at the North Forest club courtesy of John Butcher and his daughter Ashley, both of Lockport.
“These guys receive so much rifle and pistol training in the military, but shooting a sporting shotgun is a different game,” said John Butcher, a member at North Forest. “It’s amazing how quickly they pick up new and different shooting techniques, applying them to break clays.”
Ashley Butcher, one of the top FITASC Sporting Clays shooters in the country, enjoyed spending time with the service members and veterans.
“I get to compete and live my life the way I do, thanks to what these guys have done," she said. "It’s truly my pleasure to spend time with them.”
From the North Forest club, the group headed to Old Fort Niagara and a private tour. The veterans saw the lower Niagara River in all her glory when they visited the fort and some of them started to dream a little early of their fishing trip there on Sunday.
“This is our third year partnering with HAVA to get the veterans shooting again and enjoying the outdoors,” said Dale Shank of Ransomville, who organized the pheasant hunt at the Three-F Club through their popular pheasant program. “We want them to know that we appreciate what they did for our country, and I hope that breaking some clay targets and putting a few pheasants in their game bag helps. They deserve only the best and it was our pleasure to host these veterans.”
Saturday morning trap and skeet shooting instruction was followed by a pheasant hunt in the afternoon. There were no less than 18 volunteers at the Three-F Club to help to make this happen, not to mention the dogs needed to flush the birds. It was an incredible show of support.
“Being a Navy veteran, I automatically volunteered (at) the 3-F Club to do the pheasant shoot when it was first presented through the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs,” Shank said. “The first year, we didn't know what to expect, but things caught on quickly and the veterans felt comfortable. The volunteers at the club were overwhelmed and expressed that it was one of the most satisfying experiences they have ever had.
"As far as my personal experience being a veteran, I automatically bonded with the veterans, telling stories about the old days in the service. It is now always on my mind, and we are planning for next year’s event already.”
Four charter captains were lined up for the Sunday morning “cast” portion of the program. Captains Larry Jones, Chris Kempf, Hans Mann and Mark McGranahan had their boats ready to go when the veterans arrived. Bass, trout and walleye were the target species and they managed to catch fish for the guests to give them a taste of the area’s world class fishery.
On Sunday afternoon, there was a flintlock shooting demonstration with the Little Beards Re-enactors organized by Dave Lavery of Middleport and volunteers Dan Boyler and Bruce Hall. The veterans were able to shoot one of the antique weapons. A good time was had by all.
Steve Macdonald of New Cumberland, Pa., who served as the HAVA event coordinator, was impressed with the cast and blast gathering.
“HAVA does lean toward shooting and hunting events, but we also do other events that support the primary goal of helping veterans get outdoors,” Macdonald said. “For example, the Lewiston event included a tour of Old Fort Niagara, a trip to the fall, and fishing on the Niagara River.”
“John Butcher suggested adding a tour of Old Fort Niagara and it was a big hit with the veterans,” Macdonald said. “They get to learn about the early exploration of North America that transitions into some military history, too, and as service members, they’ve expressed appreciation for learning more about how hard early life in the military was.”
At the end of October, concurrently with the New York event, HAVA hosted a three-day shooting event in Bandera, Texas, where about 50 veterans per day got to shoot multiple disciplines at numerous stations. The next event is in late November and is the organization's biggest annual hunting event. Ten veterans will go on an elk hunt in New Mexico. Five veterans will go duck and goose hunting in Arkansas in December and two veterans will hunt Axis deer in Texas next month.
Honored American Veterans Afield is a charity formed by the shooting sports industry in 2007. Much of its story is available at Honoredveterans.org.
HAVA hosts fundraising events throughout the year to help support events. Although many people and businesses supported the veterans with complimentary services, some expenses require money.
Ashley Butcher coordinated the 10th annual Clays for Heroes Shoot at Rochester Brooks Gun Club on Aug. 21. They had 124 participants and raised $14,700. All proceeds were donated to HAVA to help to fund the event held Oct. 22-24 in Niagara County. What goes around comes around.
No one was looking for recognition or accolades to pull this off. For example, local Vietnam vets purchased lunch anonymously one day.
During a week when we honor our veterans for their sacrifices, this was an important story to tell. Thank you for your service.