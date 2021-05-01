Bill Hilts Jr.: Capt. Johnny O continues to share fishing knowledge after 45 years

Oravec grew up with the Lake Ontario salmon and trout fishery and has seen tremendous changes through the years. It did not take long for him to earn a solid reputation for Great Lakes fishing, too, and he contributed numerous articles to In-Fisherman magazine, one of the top angling publications in the country.

“In the early 1980s, an advertising client sent Al and the late Ron Lindner to me,” Oravec said. “We ended up doing an April Coho salmon TV show with cutting-edge planer board tactics that turned into an article for In-Fisherman, a magazine started by the Lindner’s. Our relationship spanned 30 years and I became the Great Lakes go-to guy for dozens of tactical articles on salmon and trout fishing, as well as the point person for many Great Lakes TV fishing shows.”

Oravec was a fishing pioneer, Pro-Staffing for many companies for downriggers, rods, reels and other water-breaking equipment through the years. He was one of the first to use a large trolling vessel that would change ports with the seasonal migration of the fish. He would also get his clients involved with fishing trips, giving them on-water experience to learn how to do things on their own – whether they had their own boat or fished with someone else. It was time on the water that benefitted everyone. It was all about education.