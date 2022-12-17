Bill Hilts Jr.: Bill Hilts Sr. was an outdoor champion, legend, friend

“Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground.” – Theodore Roosevelt

Western New York and the rest of the country lost a true outdoor champion when Bill Hilts Sr. died earlier this week, less than a week short of his 91st birthday (Dec. 18).

Since he was my father, I have intimate knowledge of much of the work he performed and accomplished behind the scenes through the years of commitment and sweat equity that took place for the benefit of outdoors enthusiasts and our beloved natural resources. Not all the work though. All that time, his eyes were on the stars. He was always shooting for those stars, too.

His early beginnings were on the Niagara River, in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls. Camping was an integral part of his upbringing, along with fishing and hunting. His father, Irvin Sr., and mother, Dorothy (Mang), ran a fishing camp during the summer in Canada. The youngest Hilts helped. He also spent some time with his brother, the late Irvin Jr., and there were plenty of stories involving the outdoors.

This is when he started to refine his art of storytelling. He could captivate an audience. Like a fine wine, he improved with age.

“Speak softly and carry a big stick.” –- Theodore Roosevelt

Early in his writing career, he was adopted by the Tuscarora Nation and given the name “NaYutNitThoQuaOit.” Roughly translated, it means “the pencil is big.” That was the “big stick” that he would wield, influencing people’s lives and outdoor pastimes.

“Big Bill,” as many affectionately called him, had an outdoor foundation within the Empire State boundaries for his writing and conservation efforts in the early years. He was one of the charter members of the New York State Outdoor Writers Association and worked closely with the late Hans Paller of Massena to help pull it together. He was the outdoor writer for the Buffalo Courier Express newspaper for eight years, but this was only one piece of a long list of media organizations he worked for, including newspapers, television, radio and magazines. His “Outdoor World” TV show with longtime friend John Long Sr. was a favorite memory of his.

Hilts was an important person with the Outdoor Writers Association of America, serving on the board and later as president and chairman of the board. At one point, he had attended 40 conferences in a row, quite an accomplishment. Quite often, the entire family would be in tow, including my mom, Sylvia), brothers Rick and Dave and sister Susan. OWAA led to many key relationships in his life that took him on other journeys around the globe.

“Courtesy is as much a mark of a gentleman as courage.” – Theodore Roosevelt

One “journey” involved working as a consultant and writer with Outdoor Media Inc. He worked on a variety of conservation and environmental issues, including the Kodiak brown bear and the Island of Kodiak in Alaska to help preserve the habitat for the magnificent animal. One role was serving as moderator for the International Conference on the Future of the Kodiak Brown Bear in 1996. He traveled seven times to Alaska through the years. The result was saving the homeland for a very special subspecies.

He loved bears. In fact, he became involved with the North American Bear Foundation and served as editor of the group’s monthly magazine, the North American Bear Journal. From visiting black bears in the Adirondacks at the dumps in the early days of family camping at Lewey Lake in our Scotty travel trailer to flying in a helicopter with Alaskan wildlife biologists in charge of bear research, his license plate said it all: “Old Bear.” He was more like a teddy bear.

He loved to travel, and it started with his four-year stint in the U.S. Navy (something he was very proud of). In the span of his lifetime, Dad visited more than 30 countries, many while in the Navy. One trip (not in the Navy) was an adventure to Sweden, where the two of us were invited by the Salmon Foundation to visit Lake Vanern and the surrounding communities. We gave talks to tourism groups around the lake, and he was treated like royalty for the two weeks we were there. I was the bellhop. His wit, humor and personality were appreciated wherever we went.

Another “journey” involved the formation of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Alliance (now the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership) preserving the traditions of hunting and fishing in America. Roosevelt was one of his heroes and he jumped at the opportunity to be part of the field staff that not only formed the group in the late 1990s, but he was instrumental in its success.

For over 35 years, he was an important cog in the conservation/sportsman machine with the New York State Conservation Council, a huge force in the state when it came to rule-making, as well as shaping sportsman/conservation issues across the state. He represented New York for over 35 years as the delegate to the National Wildlife Federation and the Wildlife Management Institute. It began with involvement in the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs, and it went as high as serving on the Conservation Fund Advisory Board for NYSCC. There were so many groups, so little time.

“I care not what others think of what I do, but I care very much about what I think of what I do. That is character.” – Theodore Roosevelt

If there was an outdoor-related cause he believed in, he became a supporter. If it was still in the developmental stages, he helped lead the charge. One such cause was the use of crossbows in New York. He was the founding member and president of the New York State Crossbow Hunters Association to help create a better awareness for crossbows as a hunting tool in the state. He gave talks and demonstrations around the state, many times with the help of family and friends (along with my brothers Rick and Dave, I was recruited into the efforts), to help promote crossbows.

He often was criticized by some of the diehard archery groups, calling him names. The funny thing was, he also was at the forefront of the archery movement with compound bows, when they were new and controversial. If he believed in it, he fought for it.

As an employee of the New York Power Authority for more than 33 years, he convinced leadership the importance of being involved with outdoor issues. He consulted with NYPA on outdoor, conservation and environmental subjects. Through his advice and persistence, important events like the Wildlife Festival (in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day) and the construction of the Fishing Platform in the lower Niagara River gorge became a reality. He was always making a difference, mostly behind the scenes.

He was a maestro at making things happen. He never looked for accolades, although he received plenty of recognition through the years. That would be another column.

Of course, we’re only scratching the surface as far as his accomplishments. He enjoyed people and loved making new friends. He’s probably doing that right now. For his time here on Earth, he lived a full life and had very few regrets. He had hoped for one last trip to Alaska; one last hunting trip in the hills of Steuben County at the hemlock he stood at for over 50 years; and one last Niagara River fishing trip.

Rest in Peace “Old Bear.” And happy birthday.