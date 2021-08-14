Bill Hilts Jr.: Big water shore fishing tips, Niagara style

“You need to turn the head of the fish as quick as you can and that won’t happen by keeping your rod tip up. Using the ‘down and dirty’ approach by positioning your rod so that it is parallel with the water to the right or left is one way to accomplish the task at hand."

Booker will use spoons and spinners to take trout.

“I make my own in-line spinners so I can afford to lose a few and not worry about it," he said. "And when I reel back into the shoreline, I keep my rod tip just off the water. Crank your reel just fast enough to feel the action of the blade spinning or the spoon wobbling. You don’t have to burn it back to shore.” At all times, you should pay attention to the water levels. Because levels are controlled by the New York Power Authority and Ontario Hydro, you will see levels come up quickly in the morning.

Booker is also a student of egg imitations and frequently uses them in the lower river, fishing them under a float.