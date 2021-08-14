Bill Hilts Jr.: Big water shore fishing tips, Niagara style

Fishing big water from shore isn’t an easy proposition. Large bodies of water such as the Niagara River – the liquid boundary between New York and Canada – commands the respect of anyone who treks its shoreline, from anglers and hikers to birders and other nature enthusiasts.
Because of its massive flow and treacherous, rocky banks, walking the water’s edge can be a tricky task, especially when water temperatures are still hovering around 32 degrees in April and sometimes into May. It all depends on the severity of the winter and how much ice cover was on Lake Erie.
However, while precautions and obstacles can be many, the rewards can be even greater when pursuing these piscatorial predators: steelhead, domestic rainbows, brown trout and lake trout each and every spring. And while those fish might be the primary targets, you can catch anything that swims in the Great Lakes in these waters below Niagara Falls, including lake sturgeon, muskellunge, channel catfish, walleye and black bass to name but a few.
These fish are consistently available from the shoreline. Thanks to recently improved access sites along the river (and more on the way), conditions are getting better … and safer. When you factor in weather patterns that create turbid water flows through the system, shore fishermen can actually outproduce boat fisherman at times when the only clear water is tight to the rocks on the inside.
“Safety should be your No. 1 priority on that river,” says Capt. Frank Campbell of Niagara Falls. While he runs a charter fishing business from his 21-foot Lund Pro-V, he also takes the time to hike the Niagara Gorge where some of the best trout fishing takes place into June. “The river is not very forgiving so you don’t want to make any mistakes. Don’t take any chances at all. It’s only a fish.”
When shore anglers encounter freezing temperatures, the first order of business should be some type of ice creepers to give you some traction. A walking staff of some kind to help steady yourself can also help.
“There are plenty of access points now that State Parks, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the New York Power Authority (NYPA) have all been working together to improve trails and make things safer overall,” Campbell said.
In 2014, a new set of stairs was constructed at Artpark State Park in Lewiston, a great improvement over the previous structure. This will take you down to a shoreline that’s a bit safer and easier to maneuver. Hiking trails extend south in the park, too, with special stairs and casting areas constructed to allow for easier fishing. The best thing is that this area is normally populated with large numbers of trout – all four species of fish available in the river. In addition, you can also catch anything else that might be swimming around in the river – from a sturgeon to a musky.
“Look for a current rip or an eddy to locate prime fish holding areas,” Campbell said. “The trout will adapt to this vertical structure. Casting spoons or spinners are very popular with hardware anglers, such as Little Cleo and K-O Wobbler spoons. The local favorite for spinner is the Super Vibrax. Get your bait on or near the bottom – in the fish zone. Plan on losing some tackle!”
Other access points to the gorge include the Whirlpool and Devil’s Hole State Parks, a combination of stone stairs and path that allow outdoors-lovers into this natural spectacle. Again, safety is critical. If it becomes too icy, the stairs might be closed until safer conditions return. Last year an untimely slip by an angler resulted in a broken leg. Be sure to let people know where you are going, bring a cellphone and, if possible, fish with a buddy. This area isn’t for everyone.
World line class record holder Chuck Booker of Amherst is also high on the Niagara River system below Niagara Falls.
“The Niagara River is a whole different ball game when it comes to fishing,” said Booker, who holds 58 line class records – 57 in Niagara County.
“My preference for trout is an 8-1/2 foot Berkley steelhead rod with a large capacity Okuma spinning reel. The reel will hold 350 yards of 12-pound test line and I bring along an extra spool just in case something bad happens.” That can happen more frequently than what you might realize. Since you are fighting both the fish and a strong current, and combining that with huge boulders in the river, you can lose a big chunk of line in a hurry.
“You need to turn the head of the fish as quick as you can and that won’t happen by keeping your rod tip up. Using the ‘down and dirty’ approach by positioning your rod so that it is parallel with the water to the right or left is one way to accomplish the task at hand."
Booker will use spoons and spinners to take trout.
“I make my own in-line spinners so I can afford to lose a few and not worry about it," he said. "And when I reel back into the shoreline, I keep my rod tip just off the water. Crank your reel just fast enough to feel the action of the blade spinning or the spoon wobbling. You don’t have to burn it back to shore.” At all times, you should pay attention to the water levels. Because levels are controlled by the New York Power Authority and Ontario Hydro, you will see levels come up quickly in the morning.
Booker is also a student of egg imitations and frequently uses them in the lower river, fishing them under a float.
“I like experimenting with colors,” said Booker, a 2013 inductee in the New York Outdoorsman Hall of Fame. “I use food coloring or other type of natural dye like vanilla to figure out something different what fish want on any given day. For example, I have found that brown trout like blue eggs and king salmon enjoy green eggs. I also like to tie my own yarn balls or glo bugs to take trout on a consistent basis.”
Speaking of color, Campbell was very high on a new Pautzke Fire Brine that dyed his minnows a UV green color. After coloring the mini-fish up for 24 hours, he hit the water and found his new trout offering to be extremely productive at a time when fishing was a bit tough due to water clarity issues. The company also offers up a variety of colors (www.pautzke.com) to give anglers a variety of options. Any time you can improve your chances at catching fish is a good thing! Don’t be afraid to try something different.
As of Nov. 1, 2014, the trout are also available in the gorge area via the NYPA access road off Route 61 (Hyde Park Boulevard), which now offers a newly redesigned road for vehicle and pedestrian traffic through Dec. 1 each year for access to a modern fishing platform in Devil’s Hole. The shoreline stairway along the access road is also open when the platform is open. This facility should reopen by April 1 for shore access, but it all depends on the weather. Call 286-6661 to find out the exact date.
Another exciting piece of news involves the new storage dock for the Maid of the Mist at the site of the Discovery Center, just a cast from the Cataracts of Niagara. Known as the Schoellkopf Site, this area is prime handicapped accessible fish casting territory in May after the tour boats are operating again. The elevator is already in place and was functioning nicely last summer and fall. To find out more information contact the state parks at 278-1764.
For more information on fishing the lower Niagara River or to obtain a copy of the hotspot fishing map in the area, contact Niagara Tourism and Convention Corporation at 877-FALLS US; www.niagara-usa.com. The same 877-FALLS US number is also the number to call for a weekly fishing hotline report. Don’t be scared off from big water when fishing from shore. The rewards can be some of the best angling experiences ever.