Bill Hilts Jr.: Big-game archery season underway

New York’s big-game early archery season for the Southern Zone started Saturday. With each passing year, the time seems to go quicker until it catches people off guard. No one knows that better than local archery shops.

Roy Hryckowian of Nick’s Sporting Goods (1212 Kenmore Ave.) is always busy this time of year, preparing for the start of the season.

“Many bow hunters have all year to get ready for the start of the archery season on Oct. 1 and they wait until the last minute,” he said. “Then all hell breaks loose when people bring their bows in for maintenance or new strings. Covid is still having an impact on getting parts for bows, so it may take weeks to get parts in. I can’t emphasize that enough.”

Practice is a key component for archery and if you wait until the last minute to make sure your bow is in order, you are not getting the practice that you need. As a result, string maintenance is critical to ensure accuracy when shooting.

“If you have one of the newer bows, the manufacturers have listened to the sportsmen and women using them,” says Hryckowian. “They are faster and lighter in weight. However, if your string goes when you are using it, it can severely damage the bow and you could get hurt. It may take you six to eight weeks to get a new string or longer for component parts. If that happens, you can say goodbye to the season.”

The Youth Big Game Hunt is set for Oct. 8-10, allowing hunters ages 12 to 15 to use a favorite firearm to hunt big game. There are specific stipulations, starting with the mentor of a junior hunter.

Junior hunters ages 12 and 13 years require supervision of a licensed adult hunter (age 21 or older) with at least three years of experience hunting deer. The mentor must always maintain physical control over the youth hunter.

Firearms hunters ages 12 and 13 can hunt only in counties that have passed a local law allowing them to participate in deer hunting. For upstate New York, only Erie and Rockland counties failed to pass a local law. This was a huge disappointment on so many levels. In the first year of the program, there were no accidents within this age group – during a year when hunting accidents were at an all-time low. The state’s hunter education program is working.

Thanks to the new 12- to 13-year-old pilot program, 17,346 young hunters were licensed to participate in the Special Youth Deer Hunt in 2021, a 47% increase over 2020. There also was a 36% increase in harvest levels for the three-day youth hunt. Hunters ages 12 and 13 can only pursue deer during the big-game season, which includes the youth hunt.

The adult mentor requirement is the same for hunters ages 14 and 15. They must be a parent, legal guardian or a person who is 21 years or older. The adult mentor must be licensed to hunt big game and have three years of big-game hunting experience as well.

However, 14- and 15-year-old hunters can also pursue black bear. During the youth hunt, they may harvest up to one deer and one bear. If a 13-year-old hunter turns 14 during the big-game regular season or during the youth hunt, take your license into any license-issuing agent or call the DEC Automated Licensing System at 1-866-933-2257 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to receive a free black bear tag.

Both the junior hunter and mentor must remain on the ground while hunting; you may not use a tree stand or hunt from an elevated platform when hunting with firearms. The junior hunter and the mentor must wear fluorescent hunter orange or pink visible from all directions: shirt, jacket, or vest with at least 250 square inches of solid or patterned orange or pink (the pattern must be at least 50% orange or pink) or a hat with at least 50% fluorescent orange or pink. This was a regulation that went into effect for all firearms hunters last year. Daily hunting hours for deer or bear is 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset. A mentor may not carry a firearm or bow during youth hunt weekend.

When it comes to taking a youth hunting, no one is more experienced that local charter skipper and guide Ernie Calandrelli of Lewiston. Here are some pointers for mentors.

“Hunt them for as long as they are having fun,” Calandrelli said. “Do not make them stay out there if they are ready to go back to camp or go back home. This is very important.

“I used to give my son Nick a knife and let him whittle on a stick when he became impatient. Make it fun for them as much as possible. They are learning about the outdoors. Show them rubs, scrapes, food sources and how to read deer and bear sign. Go through practice sessions while they’re out there. If they harvest an animal, praise them. If they miss a shot, praise them. Always explain what a privilege we have just being able to hunt and share time together.”

It might be a good idea to read through the hunting regulations guide together to fully understand big-game hunting regulations. If you don’t have a paper copy, you can find complete hunting regulations at dec.ny.gov.

Finally, the new firearms laws that went into effect have raised questions on how it impacts hunting. A very informative question and answer sheet has been put together by the Department of Environmental Conservation and answers many frequently asked questions. Find it at https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/gunlawqanda2022.pdf to read.

Just like the maintenance on archery equipment, the same must be said with firearms.

“You must shoot your guns to make sure they are in proper working order and sighted in accurately,” Hryckowian said. “Make sure they are oiled up properly with a Teflon-based oil so that when you do encounter some colder weather, the ejectors won’t freeze up. Hopefully you didn’t wait until the last minute to purchase your ammunition because it comes at a premium now. Those junior hunters need to do some practicing, so plan on setting aside some ammo for that purpose prior to getting out for the hunt.”

Good luck and stay safe out there.