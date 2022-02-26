Bill Hilts Jr.: Better late than not at all for WNY rabbit hunt

“I was lucky enough to have a family that gave me the opportunity to raise beagles and hunt,” Jarzynski said. “But how would I have gotten involved otherwise? We need to help offer young people opportunities to be around beagles and watch them do what they were bred to do.”

It’s been a while since I hunted rabbits. When we were growing up, small game was the focus. It was a gateway to hunting because we could not hunt big game at an early age. We need more experienced hunters to serve as mentors and engage the next generation of sportsmen for all levels of hunting to help ensure a brighter future, but especially with small game such as hares and cottontails.

The dogs for this day were Josie (Pete’s); Joe Pickett, Mabel and Terlinqua. They were all outfitted with radio collars that are used for tracking and training. John Jarzynski prefers the Garmin Alpha 200i, an amazing piece of equipment that not only allows you to follow the dogs and see where they are, but they also show how fast they are moving and more. At the end of the day, you can see how far they have traveled and what their average speed is when they are on a rabbit.