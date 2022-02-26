Bill Hilts Jr.: Better late than not at all for WNY rabbit hunt

As we entered some prime brush in the Town of Pomfret, Chautauqua County, the four beagles were already on the scent as the baying filled the air with excitement. It was going to be a fun morning.
Three of the dogs belonged to John Jarzynski of Lawtons. One was owned by Peter Delpriore of Perrysburg. John’s son, Quentin, was also a member of the hunting crew, a recent graduate from University of Buffalo. It was one of the few times the group had been able to hunt this year because of the inclement weather.
“February is prime time for rabbit hunting here,” Delpriore said. “This year was the worst I can remember. Conditions have been terrible. Rabbit hunting is my No. 1 love in February, but if I can’t go rabbit hunting, I will go ice fishing for perch in Chautauqua Lake.”
Delpriore has been doing a lot of ice fishing this year.
As a result, we really haven’t had the opportunities to hit the fields and work the dogs. The elder Jarzynski, author of the book “Tally Ho” (which accurately captures a snapshot of his rabbit hunting exploits and his love of man’s best friend), had promised to take me rabbit hunting. He sent me a message in January, saying he hadn’t forgotten, but Mother Nature was not cooperating. Then on Monday, with the season fast approaching its final day on Feb. 28, he reached out again. We set up an outdoor adventure for Thursday morning.
Back to the opening 10 minutes of the hunt. The dogs were hot on the tail of the cottontail trail. We were all posted in positions surrounding the cover. I saw movement coming through the brush, nowhere near the baying beagles. It was slipping out the back door, through a small opening, and into some grape vines
But a blast from the Remington 1100 Lite 20 gauge rolled the rabbit and we had the first one for the day. John came sauntering over and said: “We don’t like to do any jump shooting, for future reference. We like to let the dogs work and let them run the rabbits in a circle to get their practice in. I should have told you.” So much for my first shot of the day.
There isn’t anyone more serious about their dogs than Jarzynski, a member of the Enchanted Mountain Beagle Club in Olean and vice president of the Northeast Beagle Gundog Federation. Taking it a step further, John is a judge for American Kennel Club Beagle Field Trials. Quentin was recently licensed for judging those same field trials, and his younger brother Henry will be taking the test to become a licensed judge in May. It’s all about the dogs. It’s also all about the family.
Jarzynski, a retired English teacher from Gowanda Central School, grew up hunting with beagles in Western New York. He fell in love not only with the dogs, but also with an outdoor pastime of chasing snowshoe hares and cottontail rabbits. Along the way, he has had many stories to tell – which resulted in his book.
“I was lucky enough to have a family that gave me the opportunity to raise beagles and hunt,” Jarzynski said. “But how would I have gotten involved otherwise? We need to help offer young people opportunities to be around beagles and watch them do what they were bred to do.”
It’s been a while since I hunted rabbits. When we were growing up, small game was the focus. It was a gateway to hunting because we could not hunt big game at an early age. We need more experienced hunters to serve as mentors and engage the next generation of sportsmen for all levels of hunting to help ensure a brighter future, but especially with small game such as hares and cottontails.
The dogs for this day were Josie (Pete’s); Joe Pickett, Mabel and Terlinqua. They were all outfitted with radio collars that are used for tracking and training. John Jarzynski prefers the Garmin Alpha 200i, an amazing piece of equipment that not only allows you to follow the dogs and see where they are, but they also show how fast they are moving and more. At the end of the day, you can see how far they have traveled and what their average speed is when they are on a rabbit.
“These Garmin units are amazing,” Delpriore said. “While the distance may change with every rabbit, on average, a rabbit will stay from 60 to 75 yards ahead of the dogs. When I think it’s getting close to seeing a rabbit ahead of the dogs, I will put my gun up to my shoulder and get ready, because your window of opportunity can be very short.”
Delpriore showed us how it was done when the dogs caught the scent of another cottontail. They ran it for about 10 minutes, and when the rabbit scampered across an opening at about 50 yards, Delpriore connected on his fleet-footed quarry.
“Rabbits will follow pretty much the same circular path,” Delpriore said. “If you miss, or you just don’t have a good shot, move into a little better position and wait for the next time it comes around.”
The dogs had a good morning, but you are not successful with every chase. Twice, after long runs, the rabbits managed to find safety in a hole or some obstacle that they could squeeze into, and the dogs couldn’t.
At one point, I heard Jarzynski yell to his son, Quentin: “When the dogs stop running, the rabbit is not moving so stop moving yourself and making noise. When the dogs are hot on the trail and sounding off, then you can move. The rabbits won’t be able to hear you.”
It was a day for rabbit hunting lessons.
“Like a lot of clubs and organizations, it is difficult to find young people to get involved,” Jarzynski said. “The NEBGF sponsors the Eastern Junior Beaglers, a group that gets young people involved in the sport. Close to 100 kids are currently involved right now, but we always need new blood.”
The youth program can be found at http://www.nebgf.com/junior-handler-program.html.
Rabbit season ends in the Southern Zone on Monday. Next time, I will let the dogs run a little bit longer. And there will be a next time.