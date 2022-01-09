Bill Hilts Jr.: As deer seasons wind down, some big buck tales from 2021

Opening weekend of the regular season saw a deer check station return to Route 16 in Holland after a one-year hiatus. Numbers appeared to be down slightly from previous years, in part due to lack of snow and some nasty weather rolling in Sunday afternoon. Wildlife staff still managed to check more than 1,300 deer in Region 9 through the close of the late muzzleloader season in the Southern Zone.

Overall in the state, Southern Zone harvest reports were down about 13% as of Dec. 29, 2021, when compared with 2020. This does not mean a decrease in harvest. Biologists do not yet know the calculated harvest. The calculated harvest and the reported harvest are influenced by the reporting rate. In 2020, the reporting rate was only 45% by hunters. We will have to wait until the final calculations are completed.

Of course, there are always interesting tales of the big buck that didn’t get away, many times surrounded by an interesting set of circumstances. One of the largest we heard about in the fall came from Niagara County when Jason Johannes of Ransomville arrowed a big-racked whitetail with a 20-point frame that officially scored at 189 5/8 inches for gross and 179 5/8 net non-typical. It wasn’t a big-bodied deer, weighing around 170 pounds.