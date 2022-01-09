Bill Hilts Jr.: As deer seasons wind down, some big buck tales from 2021

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
Charles Dickens must have been a deer hunter.
While it is still too early to look for final numbers on the state’s deer season – at least two seasons will not close on Long Island and Tompkins County until the end of the month – there were mixed reports on the seasons from the fall into early winter.
“Across the Southern Zone, reported take through October was down about 50 percent for male and female deer,” said Ryan Rockefeller, Region 9 Wildlife Biologist for the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation. “In the units with a September antlerless season, reported take through October also was down about 50 percent for male deer. However, in the units with a September season, reported female take through October (including the September season) was up a bit. This same pattern occurred in Wildlife Management Units 9A and 9F, too.
“So, the September season allowed for a slight increase in antlerless harvest early in the season, buffering the units from the widespread drop in harvest (assumed based on reports) that occurred elsewhere. As we haven’t calculated the harvest for the full season yet, we don’t know the contribution of the September season relative to the entire hunting period. However, because the regular season take is so substantial and was also reduced from 2020 in most areas, I suspect the influence of the September season will be washed out.”
Opening weekend of the regular season saw a deer check station return to Route 16 in Holland after a one-year hiatus. Numbers appeared to be down slightly from previous years, in part due to lack of snow and some nasty weather rolling in Sunday afternoon. Wildlife staff still managed to check more than 1,300 deer in Region 9 through the close of the late muzzleloader season in the Southern Zone.
Overall in the state, Southern Zone harvest reports were down about 13% as of Dec. 29, 2021, when compared with 2020. This does not mean a decrease in harvest. Biologists do not yet know the calculated harvest. The calculated harvest and the reported harvest are influenced by the reporting rate. In 2020, the reporting rate was only 45% by hunters. We will have to wait until the final calculations are completed.
Of course, there are always interesting tales of the big buck that didn’t get away, many times surrounded by an interesting set of circumstances. One of the largest we heard about in the fall came from Niagara County when Jason Johannes of Ransomville arrowed a big-racked whitetail with a 20-point frame that officially scored at 189 5/8 inches for gross and 179 5/8 net non-typical. It wasn’t a big-bodied deer, weighing around 170 pounds.
“Before anything, I have to thank the gracious landowner and neighbor who all allowed this opportunity to take place,” Johannes said. “We all shared information together to hunt this deer. And I’d like to thank my wife, who understands my passion.”
Johannes started hunting this deer last year after a few velvet photos appeared around August.
“I was close to sealing the deal last year (2020), but ultimately lost to a branch between me and him on Halloween night, never to be seen again until July of 2021,” Johannes said. “He reappeared on camera around mid-July and never left. I saw pictures nearly every other day of him on minerals or agriculture fields.”
Fast forward to October 2, and Johannes had a scrape “Double D” hitting every morning for a week in daylight.
“I had him at the scrape that morning, but before legal hours; I would see him that night in a soybean field, but no opportunity. I hunted on/off with no luck until I had to leave for an Iowa deer hunt Oct. 25.
“While in Iowa, ‘Double D’ started showing up on my cell-connected camera in daylight. I quickly filled my tag on a nice 10-point on Halloween and drove home the next day. The evening of November 3, it all came together in my favorite hardwoods stand. Around 4:30 p.m., I did a rattle sequence and quickly an average buck came in. At 5:15 p.m., I did another rattle sequence and immediately I spotted him while still rattling 80 yards out and closing. He spotted me hanging the rattling sheds back up and grabbing my Mathews v3 bow.
“After a 30-second staring contest, he committed to closing the distance. I stopped him at 38 yards, held tight and let her fly. The hit was perfect with the Bloodsport arrow and two-blade Rage Extreme broadhead. After a two-hour wait, I took up the trail alone and found him 90 yards away.”
Tim Young of Trophy Room Taxidermy rough scored him around 191 inches.
“This is obviously my personal best, but New York deer hunting is only getting better every year,” Johannes said.
Some people are simply destined to get their deer, no matter the circumstances. Mark Irlbacher of Wheatfield, former owner of Doc’s Archery in North Tonawanda, was heading to camp in the Southern Tier the day before the regular-season opener. About an hour and 15 minutes in, he realized he forgot his gun. He quickly called a friend to see if he could bring an extra rifle along with ammunition, and caught him just in time.
Irlbacher could only hunt opening morning because of a commitment to a family wedding, so out he went with his friend’s .270 rifle. As he watched a few does and a large buck cross a pasture 200 yards away, he heard a shot. It was his friend, and he harvested a big 9-point buck. While on the cell phone with him, a group of does came running into Mark’s area.
“I hear a grunt and here comes this big 9-point buck with them,” Irlbacher said. “I quickly shoved the phone inside my coat and grabbed the .270 rifle and pulled the trigger. Instead of a shot, I hear ‘click’ and it doesn't fire. The buck moves out to 25 yards while I slowly lift the bolt, back it out a bit, then slide it home again. When loading it earlier that morning, I had wondered if the action had totally engaged, but being unfamiliar with my buddy's gun, I figured that must just be the way it worked. Well, the Good Lord was on my side and, after re-engaging the bolt, it finally gave out the sound I hoped for and connected successfully.
“All this time, my cell phone in my jacket was still connected with my buddy. He was calling out to me ‘Mark, are you still there? Mark, can you hear me?’ ”
He fished his still-connected phone out of the inner pocket of his coat and told his friend that he just shot a buck as well.
Irlbacher made it home in time for the wedding, albeit a bit tired at the end of the evening. Some things are just meant to be.