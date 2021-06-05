Bill Hilts Jr: Anglers remember their first catch for National Fishing and Boating Week

How true.

Capt. Vince Pierleoni of Newfane is one of the top charter fishing skippers on the Great Lakes. He had stories to share about his first boat and his first fish:

“My very first boat I bought even before I had a driver’s license. I purchased a roof rack for my mother’s Comet and coaxed her to drive us to places we could launch the 14-footer with an air-cooled outboard. Fueling that thing on the water was a life-and-death experience. It did provide insight as to what the future would hold.

“The very first time we took it out away from shore during summer my brother and I had more gumption than knowledge of fuel consumption and we ran out of gas. We were fortunate to wave down the only charterboat out of Braddock Bay at the time –a 24-footer. As embarrassed as we were to be towed in, we wowed the charterboat captain and clients as we had four trout on the stringer, and they had been skunked. It was the mid-'70s.