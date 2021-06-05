Bill Hilts Jr: Anglers remember their first catch for National Fishing and Boating Week

National Fishing and Boating Week began Saturday and continues through June 13, and this year it brought back a flood of memories. On the first day of the recognition, I turned 65 years and I thought about the first fish I ever caught. Well, maybe it was the first memorable fish.
We were camping in the Adirondacks at our family’s favorite campsite at Lewey Lake, as we did every summer while I was growing up. We decided to go on an adventure and have a picnic lunch at Perkins Clearing. It was an off-road area that was one lane in and out, leading us to the Jessup River near Mason Lake.
As Mom and Dad got the lunch organized, I grabbed the fishing rod and started to make casts into the river. I creeped closer and closer to the edge casting my bait into the cold waters.
“Don’t get too close to the edge,” my Dad shouted more than a few times. As I made another cast, I tried to position myself near a tree stump that offered a bit of an overhang and a better vantage point. That was when the rainbow trout decided to yank on my line, catching me off-guard. I lost my balance and down into the river I went.
Dad came running over and saw me down in the mud next to the water, stuck and frightened. He reached over the bank and unplugged my shoes when he pulled me up. Through all the excitement, I managed to hold onto my fishing rod. And when I was back up top, I felt a tug on the line again. The fish was still on.
We cleaned that trout and put it on ice. The next morning my mom fried up that rainbow with a couple of eggs and toast. I still remember it to this day, probably one of the reasons I love to eat fish. It is also one of the reasons why I love to catch fish, too.
The same kind of memory has made huge impacts on other people’s lives.
Bob Rich Jr., of Rich Products in Buffalo, is a well-known angler and author, and recounts the impact his first boat had on his life:
“Oh, how I wish I had a picture of my first boat, although fond memories of it are vividly etched in my mind. It was a 14-foot Lone Star aluminum fishing boat powered by a 7-1/2 hp Evinrude outboard.
“My dad bought it for me when I was 13 years old, and I was allowed to take it out on Abino Bay in Lake Erie all by myself – as long as I wore my orange life vest. It was built for safety, and I remember it had aluminum air tanks under all three bench seats.
“It went fast enough to troll for northern pike but not quite fast enough to pull a wakeboard.
“I kept it at Jimmy Bragg’s boat livery on Point Abino Road. It was there that I first met fishermen and learned the art of storytelling. As I look back on those days now, 67 years later, they impacted my life in ways that I am now only beginning to realize as I’ve never been without a boat or a fishing story to tell ever since.”
How true.
Capt. Vince Pierleoni of Newfane is one of the top charter fishing skippers on the Great Lakes. He had stories to share about his first boat and his first fish:
“My very first boat I bought even before I had a driver’s license. I purchased a roof rack for my mother’s Comet and coaxed her to drive us to places we could launch the 14-footer with an air-cooled outboard. Fueling that thing on the water was a life-and-death experience. It did provide insight as to what the future would hold.
“The very first time we took it out away from shore during summer my brother and I had more gumption than knowledge of fuel consumption and we ran out of gas. We were fortunate to wave down the only charterboat out of Braddock Bay at the time –a 24-footer. As embarrassed as we were to be towed in, we wowed the charterboat captain and clients as we had four trout on the stringer, and they had been skunked. It was the mid-'70s.
“I'm not sure I remember my first fish as I was probably 3 or 4, but I do remember my first gamefish vividly. My dad would take me to Sandy Creek in Hamlin, and we would fish for smallmouth bass. He would use ‘softshell crabs’ and they were costly. I would use worms until I was ‘ready’ to graduate to the crabs. One day it was very slow for even sunfish and a nice smallmouth took my worm and went crazy – going under the boat and spinning the knuckle buster casting reel handle right out of my hand. I managed to land the bass and I adored it for a bit before we released it. After that, I got to use crabs, too. I was 5 or 6 years old.”
Capt. Jim Hanley of Angola has been guiding the local waters for 43 years, primarily chasing bass. It is only appropriate his first fish was a bass, too.
“The first one I remember was actually written up in the Courier Express in 1958 when I was 6 years old. I had gone fishing with my parents and caught a 3 3/4-pound smallmouth bass when a good bass like that were rare. I was so proud of that fish for many reasons. One was that it was my first bass; second, that my parents did not catch anything; and third, I caught it on my own rod and reel. I walked that fish around the neighborhood and showed it off until it was nearly dried out, but I did eat it as that was the rule back then – you brought it home, you ate it.”
Capt. Pete Alex of Erie, Pa., is one of the top captains on Lake Erie for walleye and steelhead, as well as for salmon and trout on Lake Ontario, running out of Wilson.
“The first fish I remember was when I was fishing at the Perry's Monument at Presque Isle State Park. I was probably 7 or 8 years old. We were fishing with my family off the breakwall using a bobber and worms for panfish. I happened to catch a rare orange carp, which was about 4 pounds, and it was a vivid bright orange. I remember my Dad being as excited as me. I asked him if I could keep it and he said OK. It was such a prize to me, and we kept it frozen whole in our family refrigerator-freezer for what seemed like two or three years. I would pull that fish out, which was wrapped in clear wrap and show people all the time.”