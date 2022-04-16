Bill Hilts Jr.: Anglers, biologists anticipate good year for Lake Ontario

Things are already looking up for the 2022 Lake Ontario fishing season for salmon and trout. Good to very good brown trout fishing has already been reported from the Niagara Bar to Mexico Bay and all points in between. This is great news when you consider what happened in 2021.

Catch rate of brown trout was relatively poor in 2021, ranking fourth-lowest observed throughout the 36 years of data, and 60% less than the recent 10-year average, according to the Bureau of Fisheries for the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation. Catches of the typical, 4-to-6 pound, 2-year-old brown trout were especially low in spring when browns are typically targeted.

Steve Hurst, the bureau chief, said most brown trout caught in 2021 were 3 to 5 years old, weighing 9 to 15 pounds. The number of brown trout landed in April and May averaged 0.7 fish per boat trip compared to the 10-year average of 1.7 per boat trip.

“While some anglers caught their personal best in terms of size, the number of brown trout landed in April and May last year was relatively low,” Hurst said.

Thanks to the relaxing of some of the mandates in 2021 related to Covid-19, researchers were able to return to Lake Ontario for spring trawls last April, a time when baitfish are most susceptible to this kind of trawl survey. A total of 248 trawls collected 947,000 fish, representing 30 species. Alewife was the No. 1 species at 89% of the catch. The second-largest species was rainbow smelt at 6%, representing a substantial increase due to one huge year class of fish. The 2020 year class of alewife (age 1) was also abundant and quite possibly a record.

Biologists are on the water this month conducting forage base trawls, and researchers are optimistic the 2021 year class will be another good one.

“Last year was a late, warm fall, which means the alewife had extra time to feed,” said Brian Weidel, researcher with the U.S. Geological Survey. “I would not expect above average over-winter mortality.”

As a result of the improved forage base, the Chinook salmon plant for 2022 will be increased by 50,000 fish in New York, all to be reared in pens in the lower Niagara River and Sackets Harbor (Black River). Each of these sites will be stocked with 75,000 Chinook salmon in 2022 (an increase from 50,000 in 2021). Canada, through the Province of Ontario, also will be increasing salmon stockings this year, but it has not been determined as to where the extra fish would be planted.

On a side note, Coho salmon production is anticipated to be 14,100 fish below target, due to a disease in the hatchery during 2021. DEC plans to stock an additional 4,400 Chinook salmon to offset the shortage of Coho salmon. Chinook salmon consume approximately three times more preyfish during their lifetime than Coho salmon. Therefore, the additional 4,400 Chinook salmon are expected to consume a similar amount of preyfish as 14,100 Coho salmon would. The total amount of Chinook being stocked will be 900,000 fish in New York waters, and the Coho total will be 120,000 spring yearlings.

Moving forward in 2022, DEC will continue to use a new stocking strategy for Chinook salmon. Rather than disperse stocking efforts at numerous locations along the south shore, hatchery plants will be concentrated at five sites – the largest at the Salmon River Fish Hatchery to ensure adequate returns for egg collection each fall. Large regional plants will continue to be stocked at Eighteen Mile Creek (Olcott), Oak Orchard River (Point Breeze), Genesee River (Rochester) and Oswego River (Oswego).

All these fish, except for the large Salmon River hatchery plant, will be reared in pens at each location – potentially improving survival rates by better than 2 to 1 based on previous studies.

“What this means is that this conservative approach, when we do make changes to stocking, will not see big changes,” Chris Legard, Lake Ontario unit leader, said in a video on the DEC website. “It will be year to year. We’re going to be conservative with our management actions and they are going to be adaptive based on the current conditions in Lake Ontario.”

These would be the first increases following three stocking adjustments that were made in the lake since 2016 due to concerns over the forage base. The forage base isn’t the only reason for the modest increase in stocking Chinook salmon. Indicators such as Chinook salmon growth-and-catch rates are also considered when evaluating the predator-prey balance in the lake.

In 2021, age 2 Chinook salmon increased by 2.5 pounds over the record low of 2020. However, it was still 1.1 pounds less than the long-term average. Age 3 Chinook were 1.8 pounds more than the 2007 threshold that the study is based on, but still 1.5 pounds less than the long-term average. Overall, 3-year-old salmon have maintained or increased in size the last three years.

Hurst said the average size of age 3 Chinook salmon increased by 1.1 pounds to 20.2 pounds with anglers catching trophy fish of more than 25 pounds, and tournament winners as high as 42 pounds.

“The population appears to be responding to the predator stocking adjustments made by fisheries managers in 2017,” Hurst said.

Last year wasn’t a great year for “king” salmon if you ask anglers, Lake Ontario’s money fish. But then again, we’ve been spoiled the past decade. Average catch rates of Chinook salmon in 2021 (1.5 per boat trip) were 28% higher than the long-term average; however, down 24% compared to the most recent 10 years and well less than the record catch rates that anglers experienced from 2017-2019 (three per boat trip).

Catch rate for Coho ranked the third-highest figures recorded in 36 years of the survey, Hurst said.

“Anglers reported good catches of Coho across the lake, making up for some tough fishing for brown trout and Chinook salmon,” Hurst said.

Aquatic biologist Mike Connerton, with the Lake Ontario Unit, reported that thanks to a recent Coho salmon survey, roughly 40% of the fish collected were wild-caught Coho based on whether they had their adipose fin clipped or not.

“Rainbow trout catch rates in 2021 were 15 percent above the long-term average,” Hurst said. “Catch rates were above average or near average for most areas in June, below average in July in the west, and near normal in the other areas.”

Despite low catch rates for some species in 2021, the total trout and salmon catch rate of 3.3 fish per boat trip was higher than the long-term average of 2.9 per trip, emphasizing the importance of managing for a diversity of salmonid species to support the Lake Ontario fishery.

“We want to provide the best salmon and trout fisheries possible,” Legard said. “We want to restore Atlantic salmon and lake trout populations but understand that we can only do that by taking into consideration the available prey while maintaining the overall predator-prey balance in the lake.”