Big salmon arrive just in time for Lake Ontario Counties Derby

Some big king salmon have started to show up in their traditional early season haunts on Lake Ontario, just in time for the LOC Derby and other contests. Spring walleye action has started, too, but Mother Nature has not been kind.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Justin Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports that with the rain and windy conditions, most fishermen have stayed off the lake. For the catfish community, this is a blessing. Catfish are in prespawn mode, exiting the lake and entering spawning areas. Huge channel cats are being caught day and night at the mouths of most tributaries and along shorelines. Stevens says anglers are using bottom rigs with a heavy sinker placed just outside the current. Slip bobber rigs work great for high water, avoiding debris and floating over structures. Best baits working for catfish right now are nightcrawlers and suckers. On May 29 is the fourth annual Catfishing Tournament out of Snow’s Marina in Irving. It is hosted by Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, 11158 Route 20, Irving. Register at the shop. Entry is $200 for two-person teams. Capt. Joe Fonzi of Gasport reports that the walleye spawn was early, so fish are ahead of schedule. Water temperature in the mid-50s has pushed fish deeper already and females are recuperating and feeding. Fonzi has been playing with the walleyes between bass and perch fishing and limiting out on jigs, mainly in about 25 feet of water, where rocks are available. Fish have been feeding on gobies, so Fonzi has been using his hand-tied brown and white goby imitation jigs. There are lots of snags, but that is where you catch fish. Last Thursday, he did well on perch by marking small pods in 52 feet of water. He pulled 6 to 12 fish from the pod and then moved on to next little school. If you work them right, you can limit out. These are post-spawn fish. Night fishing for walleye has been tough because of a mud line from Buffalo to Silver Creek. However, the Dunkirk area has produced some nice nighttime catches. Bass fishing can be hot if you find the right spot. Brendan Walsh and Mike McGrath of Niagara Falls targeted 21 to 27 feet of water near Pinehurst and used tubes, Ned rigs and spy baits to catch smallmouth most of the day. They used their electronics to find the fish schooled up tightly, using spot lock on their trolling motor to stay on them. At one point, McGrath caught a bass on 34 straight casts. Bass are available in the tributaries, too, according to Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters. There will be a Virtual Angler Outreach Event for Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River put on by DEC on May 20 at 7 p.m. Check out Scattershots on Sunday for details.
Niagara River
Capt. John Oravec of Lyndonville reports that he had some very good action Sunday using Kwikfish and live bait. Brown trout seemed to prefer the live bait. Bass preferred the Kwikfish in 25 to 35 feet of water, but the bigger fish came in 17 to 20 feet of water on a 3/8-ounce jig head with a 3.5-inch Keitech easy shiner. Pat Duncan of Virginia with Rapid Fishing Solutions, fishing with Brian Evans of Seaguar fishing line, reported success on Monday using a mix of Ned rigs and Ocho baits from Strike King as part of a media event run out of Lewiston. The jig head was a 1/8-ounce Mustad grip pen jig head. They hit more than 20 bass working the area from the clay banks to Stella. Swim baits were producing a few smallmouth. Lisa Drabczyk of Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston reports shore fishing at Devil’s Hole and at the NYPA platform have slowed. Anglers are catching a few trout with beads. Boaters are using Kwikfish, MagLips and golden shiners to take trout and a mix of warm water fish. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls did hit some steelhead on spinners at the platform late last week. On Monday, he caught lake trout, white bass and smallmouth bass on jigs with 5 to 6 feet of visibility.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Lake Ontario fishing contests begin Friday with the start of the Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby through May 16. Information is hard to come by for catching kings. However, Capt. Mike Johannes of Ransomville reports that it has been awesome fishing between Wilson and the Niagara Bar all week. Lakers can be caught near the bottom on magnum spoons or cowbells in 60 to 100 feet of water. Coho are in the same water but mostly in the top 20 feet with DW 6-inch spin doctors and peanut flies. Purple/pink stickbaits on monofilament line or 2, 3, 4 or 5 colors of leadcore line has been working very well. Small spoons such as “get r done” have done just that. King salmon have been mostly down around 40-foot over 60 to 100 feet of water on spin doctors and flies. Most anything with green has been the best for Johannes. Sometimes the direction of the troll is the most important factor. Always look for the green water for best results. Working that same area west of Wilson with a white 2-face flasher and a stud fly, Brad from Delaware was fishing with Capt. Bob Stevens of Medina and hauled in a 26-pound king on Sunday. That same day, Mike Hooper of Grand Island was fishing with Capt. Mike Mongan and Tim Wendt of Grand Island east of Olcott and connected on a 26-pound king, trolling a DW magnum spoon. Too bad it was not derby time. Perch have been hitting in Olcott and Wilson harbors according to Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors.
Chautauqua Lake
Crappie just started on the lake this week according to Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. They caught some fish Tuesday, but it was a light bite. Surface temperature was 58 degrees. The fish are cruising and close to spawning, Sperry said. It should be pretty good now for a few weeks. It all depends on the weather. Sperry says that cold fronts will halt fishing for a day or two. The walleye fishing is good after dark now. Casting F9 and F11 Rapalas and other floating stickbaits like Bay Rats and Thundersticks, and wading out from shore or casting in shallow from a boat will work. Long line trolling the same baits after dark is great, too. Sperry says that they caught some 'eyes on Sunday vertical jigging Rapalas, but they had to work for them. The weeds are coming in nicely, but it will be a couple weeks before there is a nice defined weed line. The night bite should be good for a few weeks.