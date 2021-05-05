Big salmon arrive just in time for Lake Ontario Counties Derby

Justin Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports that with the rain and windy conditions, most fishermen have stayed off the lake. For the catfish community, this is a blessing. Catfish are in prespawn mode, exiting the lake and entering spawning areas. Huge channel cats are being caught day and night at the mouths of most tributaries and along shorelines. Stevens says anglers are using bottom rigs with a heavy sinker placed just outside the current. Slip bobber rigs work great for high water, avoiding debris and floating over structures. Best baits working for catfish right now are nightcrawlers and suckers. On May 29 is the fourth annual Catfishing Tournament out of Snow’s Marina in Irving. It is hosted by Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, 11158 Route 20, Irving. Register at the shop. Entry is $200 for two-person teams. Capt. Joe Fonzi of Gasport reports that the walleye spawn was early, so fish are ahead of schedule. Water temperature in the mid-50s has pushed fish deeper already and females are recuperating and feeding. Fonzi has been playing with the walleyes between bass and perch fishing and limiting out on jigs, mainly in about 25 feet of water, where rocks are available. Fish have been feeding on gobies, so Fonzi has been using his hand-tied brown and white goby imitation jigs. There are lots of snags, but that is where you catch fish. Last Thursday, he did well on perch by marking small pods in 52 feet of water. He pulled 6 to 12 fish from the pod and then moved on to next little school. If you work them right, you can limit out. These are post-spawn fish. Night fishing for walleye has been tough because of a mud line from Buffalo to Silver Creek. However, the Dunkirk area has produced some nice nighttime catches. Bass fishing can be hot if you find the right spot. Brendan Walsh and Mike McGrath of Niagara Falls targeted 21 to 27 feet of water near Pinehurst and used tubes, Ned rigs and spy baits to catch smallmouth most of the day. They used their electronics to find the fish schooled up tightly, using spot lock on their trolling motor to stay on them. At one point, McGrath caught a bass on 34 straight casts. Bass are available in the tributaries, too, according to Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters. There will be a Virtual Angler Outreach Event for Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River put on by DEC on May 20 at 7 p.m. Check out Scattershots on Sunday for details.