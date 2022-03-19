Bassmaster Classic is dream come true for WNY fishing family

The stage was set for an important piece of fishing history.
The 52nd Academy Sports and Outdoors Bassmaster Classic was held at Lake Hartwell, S.C., earlier this month. Christopher Gannon of Hamburg was the owner of the lucky ticket drawn through the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo, even though it was canceled last February in Niagara Falls. It was just the beginning of the story.
Gannon, a Marine Corps Afghanistan veteran, and an employee at the Ford Motor Co. Buffalo Stamping Plant, decided to take his father, Bill, along for the ride. It was the least he could do after sharing a lifetime of bass fishing with the entire family. Also tagging along was his mother, Jill.
It turned out to be the adventure of a lifetime for all three.
The trio arrived in South Carolina as guests of Visit Anderson, one of the host areas for the classic.
“The hospitality provided by Neal Paul and Whitney Ellis of Visit Anderson was second to none from the time we arrived, to the time we left,” said Bill Gannon of Hamburg, who was mesmerized by the experience. “I am most blessed to have been given this opportunity to have experienced not only an Elite Bassmasters tournament but a Bassmasters Classic tournament. This is an experience I will never forget.”
Glenn Brill, the director of parks, recreation and tourism division for Anderson County, provided the background on the creation and development of Green Pond Landing and the collaboration with Bass Anglers Sportsmen’s Society (BASS) on the design of the boat launch area, docks and the park grounds.
“Without question, the development of this facility was mainly designed to accommodate bass tournaments for all levels of competition such as professional, college and high school,” the elder Gannon said.
“What an honor it was to have spent three days at this facility. As I was flying home on Monday, I could not help but to envision the Buffalo/Niagara region hosting such an event, particularly with the recent upgrades made at the Buffalo Harbor State Park. I hope someday this can happen.”
As far as the event itself, the 52nd Academy Sports and Outdoors Bassmaster Classic could not have been more exciting. So many storylines were in play for the overall event, as well as day to day in the “World Series of Bass Fishing.”
Hank Cherry of North Carolina had an opportunity to three-peat in the Classic, which would have been the first time ever for a professional bass fisherman. Pros Jason Christie and Kyle Welcher were tied for first after two days of bass fishing, but just seven pounds separated the top 25 entering the final day.
“Now that’s competition,” Gannon said. “It was most exciting.”
When asked about his most memorable experience in the tournament, Gannon said it would be what he learned about a professional bass fisherman.
“These guys are truly passionate about the sport as well as their families that support them,” he said. “Sure, I understand there is money in the game, but I can see it comes down to the challenge of tricking that bass to take the lure; to hold their concentration for three straight days after getting to the ramp in the morning to launch between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.; attending some media appearances between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., and then fish for eight hours. It is a long day.
“Your body would tell you that you were tired and just want a cold drink and some sleep. But you can’t be tired, and you cannot go to sleep. You still need to get to the weigh-in, which is 35 miles away. Make sure you check your battery power and keep the fish alive. Then you’re at the weigh-in until anywhere from 4:30 p.m. to possibly 8 p.m. (on the first and second day); 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the final day. And yet, your still not back to the hotel to settle down and get some sleep.
“You’ve got to love the sport to have that kind of stamina and endurance. What an experience for me to observe.”
Christie, of Park Hill, Okla., was familiar with being in the Classic lead going into the final day. It had happened to him twice previously, and in both cases, he came up a few ounces short. This time, the 48-year-old pro would not be denied.
Christie also earned a check for $300,000 for his 54 pounds of bass, a slim 5 ounces better than Welcher.
In addition to the Classic, the Gannons were also able to attend the Bassmaster Expo.
“The Expo was unbelievable,” the elder Gannon said. “There had to be approximately 200,000 square feet of floor exhibits from every bass boat manufacturer, outboard engine manufacturer, every possible lure vendor you could think of, and every electronic device you could think of. It was all there. Jill, Chris and I were like kids in a candy store. We went every day to the Expo as well as the morning launch and all weigh-ins. This is a good reason why I slept on the plane all the way home.”
The event drew a Classic record of 154,932 fans.
“I am completely floored and ecstatic about winning this trip,” Christopher Gannon said. “Bass fishing is something I truly love to do personally, but more so to have a chance to take this trip with my father, who tied my lines when I was a boy and who sold me my first Ranger Bass Boat. It makes it so much more worthwhile.”
“I am the youngest of three and since we were kids, we made multiple yearly family treks to the 1000 Islands to fish the premier bass fisheries in our own backyard. My mother has always been amazingly supportive of my family’s love of the sport, pushing my dad several years back to buy his first bass boat. It sparked an even deeper dive of my family’s love for bass fishing.
“We were never spoiled, starting off in canoes and tin boats with outboard motors for many years. Each year we are students of the sport, learning the new techniques and pushing our knowledge. It was an experience we will never forget and cannot thank everyone enough for this opportunity.”
Added Jill Gannon: “The trip to the Classic was beyond our expectations. Thanks to all who made it happen.”