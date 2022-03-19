Bassmaster Classic is dream come true for WNY fishing family

“Now that’s competition,” Gannon said. “It was most exciting.”

When asked about his most memorable experience in the tournament, Gannon said it would be what he learned about a professional bass fisherman.

“These guys are truly passionate about the sport as well as their families that support them,” he said. “Sure, I understand there is money in the game, but I can see it comes down to the challenge of tricking that bass to take the lure; to hold their concentration for three straight days after getting to the ramp in the morning to launch between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.; attending some media appearances between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., and then fish for eight hours. It is a long day.

“Your body would tell you that you were tired and just want a cold drink and some sleep. But you can’t be tired, and you cannot go to sleep. You still need to get to the weigh-in, which is 35 miles away. Make sure you check your battery power and keep the fish alive. Then you’re at the weigh-in until anywhere from 4:30 p.m. to possibly 8 p.m. (on the first and second day); 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the final day. And yet, your still not back to the hotel to settle down and get some sleep.