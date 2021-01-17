Award-winning taxidermist sets sights on 2021 championships

Conrad plans to be there. This year’s main entry will be a Rio Grande wild turkey. He also will enter a canvasback duck that he collected from the Niagara River, a near-perfect specimen. This will be part of the master’s division, the top level of taxidermists in the world.

“I will mount just about any kind of bird,” Conrad said, “as long as the bird is still in good shape overall. All kinds of waterfowl, turkeys, upland birds like grouse and pheasant, and I have even mounted a prairie chicken.”

If mounting a bird of choice is in your future, take extreme care off the get-go.

“Place the bird in a Ziploc or air-tight garbage bag and get it to me as soon as possible,” Conrad said. “Do not wrap the bird in newspaper or pantyhose and do not vacuum seal it. Do not worry about any blood that might be on it and if a bird is shot in the bill, it is important to note that I use a plastic head anyway so they will never smell. For example, a turkey head is plastic, and I must paint it. Freeze the bird as soon as possible.”