Award-winning taxidermist sets sights on 2021 championships

Shawn Conrad of Lancaster has long had a passion for birds and bird hunting. His favorite hunting quarry includes ducks and geese. Turkey hunting is another of his favorite pastimes.
That passion has taken him down a different road, too. As the proprietor of “Taxidermy by Shawn,” he focuses all his efforts on feathered fowl in his shop. It did not start out that way.
“I was always into hunting and fishing,” Conrad said. “I started working at a butcher shop during deer season and I met ‘Nelson’ from Cheektowaga. He worked out of the Buck and Doe shop and he gave me some direction as a beginner in the field. That was how I got started.”
This was about 15 years ago. Conrad started doing mammals but switched to birds when he found them much more challenging.
“I found birds much more interesting,” said Conrad, who also works at the West Herr Nissan body shop in Orchard Park three days a week. “I can do any pose with a bird. There is always something different. For me, deer always seemed to be the same thing repeatedly.”
Taxidermists are artists. They must be meticulous in their work. As the years passed, Conrad became better at his craft.
“Patience, I feel, is the most important quality that a taxidermist can possess, especially with birds. Every feather must be attached with a pair of tweezers and glued into place, finally letting them dry. It is tedious work.”
He felt a need to compete in taxidermy competitions in the state, the region and world championships. It was important for him to see how he ranked among other taxidermists.
“Competing helps me to improve,” Conrad said. “I was able to learn from my mistakes. Attending the competitions allows me to interact with other taxidermists and ask questions. The judges are previous champions that are very critical of every competing mount.”
Conrad normally competes in the New York State contest. However, in 2019, because of time availability with the world championships, he competed in the New England Taxidermy Championships. He entered a Ross goose that he collected on a hunt in Arkansas and he won first place.
In the 2019 World Taxidermy and Fish Carving Championships in Springfield, Mo., Conrad entered an ocellated turkey he purchased from Mexico, where these birds live. Competing in the professional division, he earned the first-place ribbon for his strutting gobbler.
“I was in shock,” Conrad said. “There is some pretty amazing work there. And now that I have won in the professional division, I automatically move up to the master’s division.”
While he already has gone above and beyond his expectations, he is looking forward to competing at the next level in 2021.
There were no championships in 2020 due to Covid-19. However, there was a recent announcement that the world championships, normally held in April, will convene Aug. 24-28 in Springfield, Mo., at the Springfield Expo Center.
Conrad plans to be there. This year’s main entry will be a Rio Grande wild turkey. He also will enter a canvasback duck that he collected from the Niagara River, a near-perfect specimen. This will be part of the master’s division, the top level of taxidermists in the world.
“I will mount just about any kind of bird,” Conrad said, “as long as the bird is still in good shape overall. All kinds of waterfowl, turkeys, upland birds like grouse and pheasant, and I have even mounted a prairie chicken.”
If mounting a bird of choice is in your future, take extreme care off the get-go.
“Place the bird in a Ziploc or air-tight garbage bag and get it to me as soon as possible,” Conrad said. “Do not wrap the bird in newspaper or pantyhose and do not vacuum seal it. Do not worry about any blood that might be on it and if a bird is shot in the bill, it is important to note that I use a plastic head anyway so they will never smell. For example, a turkey head is plastic, and I must paint it. Freeze the bird as soon as possible.”
Selecting how you want the bird to look may be your most difficult decision. There are so many different poses or situations from which to choose. Whether you want the bird to be swimming, preening, feeding, flying or something else, Conrad suggests trying to find a live bird in the pose you want, such as a photo on the internet.
“I want that bird to be as realistic as possible,” Conrad said. “Do not look at another mount or a painted picture because it may not be factually accurate in the natural world.”
If you have a couple of birds that you cannot decide on which to mount, take them both to Conrad and let him decide. He can make the best recommendation on which bird will mount the best.
Finally, when you get your bird home and on display, do not use anything more than a feather duster to keep the bird clean. And dust with feathers. Do not use a small vacuum cleaner.
To contact Conrad, call 523-7803 or email him at taxidermybyshawn@hotmail.com.