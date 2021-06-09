Anglers stay busy with fishing tournaments this weekend

Sturgeon Point Marina is open for boat launching and it comes at a good time. Perch chasers are still going straight out of Cattaraugus Creek to 40-60 feet of water using salted minnows to catch lots of great perch, according to Shub Stevens from Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle. Evening walleye anglers are doing well outside of the Catt in 20 to 30 feet of water, and slow trolling with stick baits has been the ticket. Capt. Mike Capizzi of Niagara Falls hit the area from the Ford plant past the windmills to the South Gap in 28 to 35 feet of water using Size 20 jet divers and blue Rapalas between sunset and 11:30 p.m. Most of the fish were caught trolling north. Coming up with additional walleye information is difficult with the Southtowns contest starting Saturday. In the WNY Walleye Classic held last weekend out of Barcelona, the Ice Breaker team led by Randy Jaroszewski of Hamburg bested 42 teams to win a check for $5,000. They ran a shallow springtime program east of Barcelona harbor in 35 to 45 feet of water. Their program was a mixed bag of lures but predominantly Bay Rats catching most of the fish. They watched for temperature fluctuations on pre-fishing and looked for the warmest water they could find on Sunday because Saturday was canceled due to wind. Guys are being tight-lipped about bass, too, with the opener not too far away on June 19. Remember that the air show out of Buffalo Harbor will have the launch ramp closed and some restricted areas. Upstream on reservation territory at Cattaraugus Creek, smallmouth bass are being caught from the routes 5 and 20 bridge up to Gowanda, according to Stevens. Orange- and white-colored Mister Twister jigs have been working very well. Most of the tributaries in the area are filling up with catfish ready to spawn. “As the water temperatures rise and nature takes its course, making the switch from cutbait to raw shrimp for scent will increase your success rate,” Stevens said. Bottom rigs and slip float rigs baited with shrimp marinated in cherry Kool-Aid (yes, Kool-Aid) will soon be very productive.