Anglers need to plan around 'Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront' on June 18-20

It is important to plan for the weekend of June 18-20 if you are a fisherman out of Buffalo. Buffalo Harbor State Park will host the “Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront” Air Show during the opening weekend for the regular bass and Great Lakes musky seasons, as well as the final weekend of the Southtowns Walleye Association’s big walleye derby. The boat launch will close at dusk on June 17 and will not reopen until after the show ends at 4 p.m. on June 20. The car top boat launch also will be closed. If you want access to your boat in the marinas there, you should check how that is being handled. Parking is at a premium. There also is talk of some water boundaries being closed to all boat traffic inside Buffalo Harbor and outside the breakwalls. We will try and have more in Scattershots this Sunday on the Outdoor Page.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reports that the overnight walleye bite has slowed but fish are available. Walleye are still being caught outside of Dunkirk, off Cattaraugus Creek and in Evans in 12 to 16 feet of water on Rapala Scatter Rap Minnows and Flicker minnows. Catfish are being caught way upstream on all the tributaries right now. The best bait has been cut suckers. Spawning is taking place and catfish will be hungry, so the best bite is yet to come. Perch are being found here and there at 50 to 60 feet of water, straight out of Cattaraugus Creek and to the east, being caught with golden shiners. John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda and Kevin Guenther of Niagara Falls had a banner day on yellow perch this week, catching a limit of 100 fish in three hours, finishing at 9 a.m. It probably took longer to clean them. The magic number was 62 feet, between the Catt and Sturgeon Point. Randy Tyrrell of North Tonawanda reports that he was picking up walleye late afternoon out of Cattaraugus Creek using three colors of lead core line behind planer boards over 30 to 50 feet of water using stickbaits. They found that the water was colder following the storms last week. They picked up fish at Evans Bar after dark. If the weather cooperates, we should see the water start to stabilize in time for the Southtowns Walleye Derby June 12-20. This is the final week to register for the Southtowns Derby. For more information, log on at southtownswalleye.com.
Niagara River
Smallmouth bass, white bass and a few trout have dominated the catch this week, but you had to work for them, according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Adding to the fishing situation is the arrival of more moss, showing up a little early this year. It will only get worse. The NYPA fishing platform had quite a bit of fishing pressure for the holiday weekend and fishing was tough for white bass, smallmouth and carp. A few steelhead were reported. From boats, Devil’s Hole has been the place for remaining steelhead and lake trout. Downriver, it is smallmouth bass on Ned rigs and swim baits. In the upper Niagara River, some nice walleyes have been coming from the wall at Broderick Park at night according to Josh Dunkelberger of Olcott. Over the holiday weekend, his biggest was a 31-inch, 10-pound ’eye he caught on a ¾ ounce chartreuse jig head rigged with a crystal glow plastic walleye assassin. Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island reports that walleye fishing has been super picky because of the crystal-clear water during the day. The bass fishing has been fantastic. Best areas have been around Beaver and Motor islands. Tube jigs and drop shots have been producing, according to Cinelli.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Capt. Bob Songin of Reel Excitement Charters has finished his spring fishing scheduled in Wilson and moved east to the Oak Orchard River and Point Breeze. King salmon action has slowed as the lake goes through a transition from spring to summer. One of the bright spots has been the excellent coho salmon fishing. To target coho salmon, focus on the top 50 feet of water over 200- to 300-foot depths. His program was to use a Dreamweaver spin doctor in 6-inch size in orange with orange crush tape, rigged with an A-Tom-Mik blue hammer or TG fly. He would put out 10 colors of lead core line, one off each size off planer boards and one down the chute (the middle of the boat). He would run two divers, one on each side back 60 and 70 feet on a No. 3 setting with the same lead core set-up. The riggers would be 100 to 120 feet down, where he would use meat behind a white-on-white 10-inch flasher with crushed glow on it. He also ran sliders on the riggers, either a Seasick Waddler or an orange Pirate 44. Of course, this is information from a guy not fishing the Pro-Am tournament this weekend out of Wilson and Olcott. Everyone else is tight-lipped for the contest. The Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial 3-fish/1-fish contest is Thursday. Call Mike Johannes at 523-1727 for info. Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott says that with the lake flipping from the northeast winds, charters have been running deep to 400-plus feet of water for more stable conditions. Capt. Joe Oakes of SalmonBoy Charters ran north and west from Olcott until he found warmer waters. Targeting the top 40 feet with spoons, flasher-flies and stickbaits, he did well on a mix of fish earlier this week. In the harbors at Wilson and Olcott, there continues to be a mixed bag of rock bass, largemouth bass, northern pike, yellow perch and the occasional bowfin according to Evarts. The Orleans County Open Tournament is June 12-13 and registration deadline is June 7.
Chautauqua Lake
Pete Bednarz of Lockport reports that they have been picking up walleyes off Ashville in 8 to 10 feet of water under low light conditions with a chartreuse worm harness trolled at 1.2 miles per hour. Target just outside the weed edges for the best success. Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors reports that the musky opener was a bit of a bust because of the weather. Some muskies were caught Sunday and Monday by both trolling and casting. However, walleye action was decent on the holiday as he used swimbaits jigging in the weeds and across the open pockets. Water temperatures dropped 10 degrees following the storms. Water clarity is still good, especially in the north basin.
Jimersons win catfish contest
A total of 43 teams – 29 from boat/kayak and 14 from shore – competed in the fourth annual Cattaraugus Creek Catfishing Tournament May 29 facing tough weather conditions. Two-person teams battled 20 mph winds, cold water and very low water levels. When the 12 hours of fishing was up, brothers Jeremy and Randy Jimerson of Gowanda took top honors by catching five catfish weighing 58 pounds, 15 ounces. They used cut bait from suckers to find catfish stacked in log piles upstream from the lake while fishing from shore. They won nearly $3,100 for their efforts.
Second place went to Alyssa Ellis and Tyler Baker from Brant with two fish totaling 36 pounds, 8 ounces. Included in their catch was the big fish for the tournament, a 22-pound, 4-ounce catfish. They used fresh gulf shrimp on a bottom rig with a 7/0 circle hook, fishing between the train bridges. They won $1,857.60 for second, plus another $860 for big fish. Third place was Eagle Eye Stevens and Thunderhawk Parker with three fish weighing 31 pounds, 12 ounces. They won $1,238. The tourney was hosted by Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle.