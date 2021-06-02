Anglers need to plan around 'Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront' on June 18-20

Smallmouth bass, white bass and a few trout have dominated the catch this week, but you had to work for them, according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Adding to the fishing situation is the arrival of more moss, showing up a little early this year. It will only get worse. The NYPA fishing platform had quite a bit of fishing pressure for the holiday weekend and fishing was tough for white bass, smallmouth and carp. A few steelhead were reported. From boats, Devil’s Hole has been the place for remaining steelhead and lake trout. Downriver, it is smallmouth bass on Ned rigs and swim baits. In the upper Niagara River, some nice walleyes have been coming from the wall at Broderick Park at night according to Josh Dunkelberger of Olcott. Over the holiday weekend, his biggest was a 31-inch, 10-pound ’eye he caught on a ¾ ounce chartreuse jig head rigged with a crystal glow plastic walleye assassin. Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island reports that walleye fishing has been super picky because of the crystal-clear water during the day. The bass fishing has been fantastic. Best areas have been around Beaver and Motor islands. Tube jigs and drop shots have been producing, according to Cinelli.

Capt. Bob Songin of Reel Excitement Charters has finished his spring fishing scheduled in Wilson and moved east to the Oak Orchard River and Point Breeze. King salmon action has slowed as the lake goes through a transition from spring to summer. One of the bright spots has been the excellent coho salmon fishing. To target coho salmon, focus on the top 50 feet of water over 200- to 300-foot depths. His program was to use a Dreamweaver spin doctor in 6-inch size in orange with orange crush tape, rigged with an A-Tom-Mik blue hammer or TG fly. He would put out 10 colors of lead core line, one off each size off planer boards and one down the chute (the middle of the boat). He would run two divers, one on each side back 60 and 70 feet on a No. 3 setting with the same lead core set-up. The riggers would be 100 to 120 feet down, where he would use meat behind a white-on-white 10-inch flasher with crushed glow on it. He also ran sliders on the riggers, either a Seasick Waddler or an orange Pirate 44. Of course, this is information from a guy not fishing the Pro-Am tournament this weekend out of Wilson and Olcott. Everyone else is tight-lipped for the contest. The Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial 3-fish/1-fish contest is Thursday. Call Mike Johannes at 523-1727 for info. Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott says that with the lake flipping from the northeast winds, charters have been running deep to 400-plus feet of water for more stable conditions. Capt. Joe Oakes of SalmonBoy Charters ran north and west from Olcott until he found warmer waters. Targeting the top 40 feet with spoons, flasher-flies and stickbaits, he did well on a mix of fish earlier this week. In the harbors at Wilson and Olcott, there continues to be a mixed bag of rock bass, largemouth bass, northern pike, yellow perch and the occasional bowfin according to Evarts. The Orleans County Open Tournament is June 12-13 and registration deadline is June 7.