Anglers hauling in sizable yellow perch, but bite is delicate

Justin Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports that Cattaraugus Creek had a busy weekend. Fishermen are finding good steelhead at the 5 and 20 bridge. Red Worms and egg sacs have been working well. Hungry bullheads are biting everything from night crawlers to floating egg sacs. Big catfish should be on their way into the tributaries. Vince Tobia with Cattaraugus Creek Outfitters reports that the tributaries have been fishing well, including the Catt. The smaller creeks are on the low side, while the big creek is in great shape. There is a mix of fresh and drop back fish. Swinging streamers (such as wooly buggers) is good, as well as dead drifting egg patterns. According to Rich Davenport of Tonawanda, rainbow trout and suckers can be found along the entire reach of 18 Mile Creek, from the mouth to the falls in East Eden. Waters are a bit low and clear, but fish remain. “Hopefully, another good shot of rain will fall this week, which should help to prolong the stay of trout,” Davenport said. In the lake, Davenport reports that yellow perch continue to show strong staging for the spawn in waters off Sunset Bay and eastward to Sturgeon Point. Recent storms have fish scattered, but bait is setting up again over depths of 50 to 60 feet of water, especially off Evangola State Park. Over the weekend, Mike Rinallo and Davenport managed to find some sizable perch in 52 feet of water off Evangola Beach. Just east of the Catt off Irving in 60-foot depths, they managed a few there but lots of smaller fish were mixed in. Once they made the move to Evangola, they lost the small ones and had 12- to 15-inch perch on the line. Davenport noted that the bite was delicate, and you had to lift a few inches to get a hit. Most bites happened near the bottom, but when the sun came out, fish moved higher to hit. Fish are gorging on emerald shiners, and the bait masses are impressive, showing solid pods from top to bottom. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla waited 13 days since his last outing for the weather to settle and headed out of the “Catt” Tuesday morning. His friend, Howie, shared a waypoint in 54 feet of water off Evangola and boated 25 perch within an hour. These perch were the largest yet and a few double headers of 13-inch and 14-inch fish were beyond the "yank-out" capacity of his perch rod. He had to handline them in. Trolling Cattaraugus Creek with stickbaits is producing brown trout and rainbow trout.