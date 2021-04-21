Anglers gearing up for walleye season opener on May 1

Cattaraugus Creek is holding plenty of smallmouth bass and they are being caught on gold and silver in-line spinners, according to Justin Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Clear Creek has been busy with fishermen finding steelhead hidden in the deeper pools, with white and pink egg sacs working well. The 10-degree drop in water temperature has slowed the catfish bite on Cattaraugus Creek. There are reports of 25-pound catfish being caught along the Hamburg shoreline and at Woodlawn Beach. Night crawlers are working best, rigged with a peg float 1-foot off the bottom. The perch bite has been steady, and a good number of crews are reaching their limit within a few hours. Emeralds and golden shiners are working best in 50 to 60 feet of water. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla has been pounding perch every time out. On Saturday, he fished off Sturgeon Point and found a pack of 20-plus boats that were struggling. When he set down, after using his electronics to find a small pod of perch, he hit 28 big fish before he left and headed west. He finished his limit off Evangola. His secret? He focuses on sensitivity and stealth. He switched from spreaders to get rid of hardware the fish might sense at times especially after spawn. He now uses fluorocarbon leaders equivalent in diameter to 10-pound mono and snells No. 4 Aberdeen hooks to lines about 6 inches long and uses Palomar knots to attach them to a 36-inch leader far enough apart so they do not tangle, with the bottom hook about 2 inches off the bottom. His rod is a 5.5-foot Ugly Stik with a Mitchell 308 reel filled with 10-pound Nano braid that his friend Howie convinced him to use. The braid is so sensitive that you can feel when a perch starts to play with the minnow. Mike Schmitt Jr. of Eden with Erie County Bassmasters reports that he found good action on smallmouth bass along the breakwalls. He ended up down the river and caught fish up to 5 pounds, reeling in over 50 bass for the day. Bass action has been good in the lake when weather is right. Nearly all Schmitt’s fish were caught on Ned rigs and he even got a few to hit a jerk bait. Any plastic dragging on the bottom will work according to Schmitt.