Adirondacks, Catskills offer good ice fishing alternatives to Canada

On the cusp of a new year, many anglers may have to wait a few days to wet a line depending on where you want to fish. It does not look good for ice fishing in Canadian waters and Lake Simcoe any time soon due to the border closure.
Head North for ice … but not Canada
Lake Simcoe is always a popular ice fishing destination for New Yorkers, but not this year. There are other options. When we say “north,” we mean the Adirondacks. Bobby Joe Frost of Alden headed to several places this week and found safe ice. At Black Lake in St. Lawrence County, he found 4½ inches at Roll Away Bay. Fishing with Dan Warmus of Alden, they caught some perch and crappie in smaller sizes, as well as a 25-inch pike. At Payne Lake near Fort Drum, there was 3 inches of ice. At Goose Bay by Alexandria Bay, they had 4 inches of ice and limited out on bluegills. They are heading back this week to see how the ice held up. Frost gave a few ice fishing tips and it is a good idea to use a buddy system for first ice. Do not venture out in the dark and always use a spud to do your inspecting. Do not take someone’s word in person or on social media. Let people know where you are going and always bring a 100-foot piece of rope and some ice picks. Ice cleats are also a good idea. Scott Brauer of Gasport reports some early ice guys managed to get on Cuba Lake, and some ponds in WNY and CNY were thick enough to be safe. Some guys in the Catskills and Adirondacks were out, too, but the temperatures, heavy snow and rain has put that on hold.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Danny Jankowiak of East Aurora reports that fish are pretty spread out in the tributaries right now. Lower and upper sections of tributaries were fishing well. By the end of the week, the tributaries could be in good condition. Cold water has them fishing slow, but egg patterns were working well for him. Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters reports Lake Erie got a ton of snow. Tributaries seem to be in good shape for now until the snow starts melting. Look to smaller creeks like Walnut or Clear to find fishable waters after the rain and snow melt. Justin Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports that high water levels are making it tough on Cattaraugus Creek right now. Clear Creek is producing good steelhead caught on jigs. Walnut Creek has good water flow with a mild stain. Marabou jigs and egg sacs are the ticket, according to Stevens. On 18 Mile Creek, action has been good with many customers reporting big fish caught with night crawlers under a float.
Niagara River
When the calendar switches to Jan. 1, remember that the walleye limit changes, too. To help protect spawning females, the daily limit drops to one fish per person. The length limit is 18 inches. In the meantime, boaters will have to wait a few days to fish because of winds and rains causing muddy conditions. There was some shore fishing action on Monday, but it will probably be the weekend before casters will catch trout again. Lisa Drabczyk of Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston reports that spinners, egg sacs or egg imitations like beads will work best for the shore anglers. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls managed to catch a couple steelhead this week using No. 5 spinners that were dressed up with fluorescent pink with silver and black dots. He added a little smelt scent to the lure. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls said it was about a foot of visibility or less by late Monday and that was when the strongest winds were going to show up. When the waters clear, the fish will be hungry.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Mike Walaszek of Burt reports that he was fishing with Jason Lewis Jr. this week and they went 3 for 6 with brown trout on 18 Mile Creek. They used marabou hair jigs. Water visibility was around 2 feet. There is nothing happening yet in the Sodus Bay area, according to Chris Kenyon of Wolcott. It is transition time between open water and ice. The constant wind has left bays open and it is difficult to launch boats without the docks. They need cold temperatures and no wind. The perch are in the bays and as soon as they get safe ice (4 inches), the fun will begin. Check your jigging poles and re-spool with Sufix ice line. The weather is a bit up and down and so is the water flow in the Oak Orchard River, reports Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle. Flows medium to slightly high with a nice stain and 2 to 3 feet of visibility. With some milder temperatures in the forecast at the end of the week with some rain, flows should remain up. Most hook ups are on steelhead according to Bierstine, and the flows Tuesday were good to draw some fresh fish. Guys also report a few browns and there has been some post spawn Atlantics, too. Careful drifts or swings in the smaller waterways are producing a few drop back browns or steelhead.
Chautauqua Lake
The lake is trying to build some ice reports Capt. Mike Sperry at Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Maybe by the end of the week. Ice fishermen are ready. “Just waiting on Mother Nature,” says Sperry.
Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Derby set
Capt. Bob’s Outdoors, located at 10295 Main St. in Clarence, will hold its Winter Fishing Derby from Jan. 2 through March 15. There are seven different divisions for fish species and the entry fee is $20. Fish may be caught through ice or in open water. All fish have a catch and release option with picture, tape measure and witness. For more information, call 407-3021 or visit captainbobsoutdoors.com.
NYS Winter Classic begins Jan. 1
The New York State Winter Classic fishing contest will run from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28. More than $12,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs for fish caught anywhere in the state. Entry fee is $25 and there will be weekly, monthly, and overall prizes throughout the competition. For more information or to register, log on to www.nyswinterclassic.com.