Adirondacks, Catskills offer good ice fishing alternatives to Canada

Lake Simcoe is always a popular ice fishing destination for New Yorkers, but not this year. There are other options. When we say “north,” we mean the Adirondacks. Bobby Joe Frost of Alden headed to several places this week and found safe ice. At Black Lake in St. Lawrence County, he found 4½ inches at Roll Away Bay. Fishing with Dan Warmus of Alden, they caught some perch and crappie in smaller sizes, as well as a 25-inch pike. At Payne Lake near Fort Drum, there was 3 inches of ice. At Goose Bay by Alexandria Bay, they had 4 inches of ice and limited out on bluegills. They are heading back this week to see how the ice held up. Frost gave a few ice fishing tips and it is a good idea to use a buddy system for first ice. Do not venture out in the dark and always use a spud to do your inspecting. Do not take someone’s word in person or on social media. Let people know where you are going and always bring a 100-foot piece of rope and some ice picks. Ice cleats are also a good idea. Scott Brauer of Gasport reports some early ice guys managed to get on Cuba Lake, and some ponds in WNY and CNY were thick enough to be safe. Some guys in the Catskills and Adirondacks were out, too, but the temperatures, heavy snow and rain has put that on hold.