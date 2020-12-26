2020 was Year of the Big Buck, and here are some of the biggest trophies

For big-game hunters, 2020 was the Year of the Big Buck.
Western New York was in the spotlight as some impressive whitetail deer were taken from the early archery season, through the regular season and concluding with the late archery and muzzleloader seasons that ended last Tuesday.
A few isolated opportunities remain in the Southern Zone, but for the most part, big-game hunting is over for the year, so let’s recognize some of the trophies taken.
At the top of the list is the potential record buck tagged by Phillip Pless of Newfane. Hunting family property in the Town of Newfane on Nov. 8, the disabled veteran arrowed a huge Niagara County buck that is in line to become the state record for non-typical archery buck. The 210-pound beast has a green score of 222-6/8 (gross) with a net of 213 7/8 inches. There are 19 scorable points.
The current non-typical archery record is a 23-point buck taken by Mike Giarraputo, of Suffolk County, while hunting Nov. 3, 2011. The gross score was 218 4/8 inches, and the net was 210 4/8 after drying out.
“I always had a dream of shooting a big non-typical drop-tine buck, bow or gun,” Pless said. “I’m still on Cloud Nine and can’t believe my dream has become a reality.”
The 60-day drying-out period is almost over. The official scoring will take place around Jan. 8. It will be an exciting day at Trophy Room Taxidermy in the Town of Niagara, where the antlers are being mounted.
Not very far away as the crow flies, Ron Wilson of the Town of Lewiston was hunting his brother’s property in the Town of Somerset on Nov. 21, opening day of the regular season. It was only a few minutes after legal shooting time when he saw a huge buck come into view. It was the first time that he had encountered this particular bruiser and it caught him off-guard.
He grabbed his scoped Ithaca Deerslayer II, picked his spot and squeezed the trigger at 50 yards.
“I’m still amazed at the size of the deer whenever someone talks to me about the specifics,” Wilson said. “The biggest deer I have ever taken by far.”
According to official scorer Don Haseley of Sanborn, the gross score of Wilson’s buck came through at 192 7/8 inches, with a net score of 184 4/8 inches. The inside spread was 18 2/8 inches, and the outside spread was 23 2/8 inches.
“It was a baseline typical set of antlers, but also qualified as a non-typical,” said Haseley. “It scores in the 150s as a typical rack.”
The next day, Wilson’s brother, Drew, took one of his biggest deer ever on the same property, a respectable 9-point.
There seemed to be a bit of a common theme in some of the bigger bucks taken this year, too. The number 19 kept coming up.
For Ken Kwasniewski, of Elma, 19 was the number of scorable points for an archery deer he took on the evening of Nov. 3, while hunting in Elma.
“I was hunting with my son on a private 5-acre piece of property we had just gotten permission to hunt,” Kwasniewski said. “We had pictures of this buck for the last three years but have never seen him before on the hoof. That all changed Halloween weekend when my son saw him three times in four sits but was unable to get a shot.”
That set the stage for Nov. 3. His son, Kyle, saw the buck first, but no shot. He texted his dad to be ready, and he was. Using an HCA bow set at 60 pounds, he connected perfectly with a 17-yard shot. The deer was huge, field dressing out at more than 250 pounds. The rack was just as impressive. It was a main frame 12 point with seven kickers. The inside spread was 24 inches. When it was finally scored, it had a gross total of 176 1/8 inches and a net of 150 7/8 inches. Yes, it was a personal best … by far.
Another big buck came from the Town of Niagara, a 16-point with a distinctive drop tine that offered a 20-inch inside spread. The lucky hunter was Gary Demonico of Barker. He found his mark at 18 yards using a Killer Instinct crossbow. He was lucky because it was Friday the 13th.
“We have been watching that deer for three years,” Demonico said. “Last year it would have scored around 125. We couldn’t believe how big it grew one year later.”
The gross score of the antlers was 177 1/8 inches with a 20-inch inside spread, another impressive bone configuration. The deer weighed approximately 180 pounds. It was his personal best by far, as well.
It does not have to make the record books for a buck to be a trophy. It is up to the individual ... and the circumstance.
Butch Gedraitis, of Lockport, was hunting private property in the Town of Holley in Orleans County with family and friends. This year’s hunt was dedicated to the memory of longtime friend Chet Izydorczak, originally from Akron but living in Lee County in Florida, where he became sheriff. He died unexpectedly last year at the age of 62.
This year’s hunt brought in Chet’s brothers – Larry from Akron, Jerry from New Jersey, and Brian from Florida – as they reflected on his life. The last time Chet hunted was two years ago, and he connected on a big 8-point, the biggest of his life. He was using a favorite 20-gauge Ithaca Deerslayer.
That same gun was handed over to Butch from Larry as a memento of his brother’s hunts in Holley. Butch offered to let someone hunt with the gun this year and, when no one accepted, Butch took it upon himself to carry the torch for the spirit of Chet.
Gedraitis, sitting in his tree stand with Chet’s shotgun (instead of his rifle), was surrounded by deer on opening day of the regular Southern Zone deer season. He passed on a couple smaller 8-point bucks and numerous does. Something told him to wait.
At 11 a.m., while eating a sandwich, he saw a big buck moving through his woods. At 75 yards, Butch picked up the gun, pulled the trigger and the deer dropped. The buck turned out to be an impressive set of antlers, a big-bodied 10 pointer that had a gross score of 158 5/8 inches – a personal best by far.
“There was no doubt in my mind that Chet was in the tree stand with me,” Gedraitis said. “The deer was in heavy brush and I had one small opening for my shot.”