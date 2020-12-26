2020 was Year of the Big Buck, and here are some of the biggest trophies

There seemed to be a bit of a common theme in some of the bigger bucks taken this year, too. The number 19 kept coming up.

For Ken Kwasniewski, of Elma, 19 was the number of scorable points for an archery deer he took on the evening of Nov. 3, while hunting in Elma.

“I was hunting with my son on a private 5-acre piece of property we had just gotten permission to hunt,” Kwasniewski said. “We had pictures of this buck for the last three years but have never seen him before on the hoof. That all changed Halloween weekend when my son saw him three times in four sits but was unable to get a shot.”

That set the stage for Nov. 3. His son, Kyle, saw the buck first, but no shot. He texted his dad to be ready, and he was. Using an HCA bow set at 60 pounds, he connected perfectly with a 17-yard shot. The deer was huge, field dressing out at more than 250 pounds. The rack was just as impressive. It was a main frame 12 point with seven kickers. The inside spread was 24 inches. When it was finally scored, it had a gross total of 176 1/8 inches and a net of 150 7/8 inches. Yes, it was a personal best … by far.