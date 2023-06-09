Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Today through 11 – National Fishing and Boating Week

Today through June 18 – 39th Annual Southtowns Walleye Derby with over $100,000 in cash and prizes. southtownswalleye.com

June 10-11 – Orleans County Open Tournament. Weigh-in at the Black North Inn, Point Breeze. Two days of fishing, best five salmon and five trout each day. Call 585-704-7996 for more info.

June 13 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

June 13 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

June 15 – Statewide Bass Season Opens, along with Great Lakes muskellunge season.

June 15 - Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 6 to 9 p.m. $40 per boat. Best three fish.

June 15 – 29th Annual Youth Archery and Sportsmen’s Camp will be held August 4-6 at the Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma. For youth ages 12 to 15. Essay and application required by June 15. Contact Don Trzepacz at 863-4774 or email R9YASC@gmail.com.

June 15 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence. Fly tying at 6 p.m. Scheduled speaker is Adam Slavinski on Fly Fishing for Carp at 7 p.m.

June 17 – 38th Annual Kids Fishing Derby sponsored by the Wilson Conservation Club. Fish any Niagara County waters from 8 a.m. to noon. Measuring station at the club. Awards at 1 p.m. Call Gary Alt at 315-767-5328 for more info.

June 17 – Early Morning Birding at Rose Acres with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 8 to 10 a.m. Advanced level. Cost is $15. $12 for Audubon members. Sign up at buffaloaudubon.org.

June 17 – Boating Safety Class at Cambria Volunteer Fire Co., 4631 Cambria Wilson Road, Lockport, starting at 9 a.m. This is an eight-hour class led by the personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. All motor operators, regardless of age, will need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2025. Anyone operating a personal watercraft must be at least 14 years old and have a boating safety certificate. Call Barb at 716-795-9496 to register. There is a fee.

June 17-18 – ASA Qualifier Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, starting at 10 a.m. It is a 20-target 3D shoot. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Cost is $25. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

June 18 – Father’s Day Sporting Clays Shoot at Hanover Fish and Game Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. 100-bird nonregistered event.

June 18 – Catch and Release Kids Fishing Derby for kids 15 years and under at Widewaters Marina, Lockport, from 8 to 11 a.m. Hosted by Lock-City Moose Lodge No. 617.

June 19 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board Meeting starting at 6 p.m. Contact Frank Campbell at 523-0013 for location.

June 20 – Erie County Fishery Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.

June 20 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting 6 to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Teams are 5-7 shooters. 300 total birds in trap or skeet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719.

June 20 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

June 21 – State of Lake Ontario public meeting at Mexico Bay starting at 7 p.m.

June 22 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 6:30 p.m.

June 24-25 – Free Fishing Weekend in New York State.

June 24 – Harry Hazlett Memorial (Hooks for Harry) Kids Fishing Derby at the Town of Newfane Marina, Olcott. Fish the Town of Newfane Marina (where the measuring station is) to Burt Dam on 18 Mile Creek. For kids 4 to 15 years of age.

June 24 – Teach-Me-To-Fish Clinic at Chestnut Ridge Park Pond, Route 277, Orchard Park, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register online at https://www.ecfsc.org/ or call DEC at 533-4070.

June 24 – New York Walleye Derby begins through August 6. New York Waters Only. newyorkwalleyederby.com

June 25 – Niagara County Federation Kids Fishing Derby at the NRAA Nature Preserve, 1136 Balmer Road, Youngstown, from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration open to the first 40 kids. Call Paul Jackson at 998-8910.

June 26 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport municipal building, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

