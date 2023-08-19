Here is the weekly outdoors calendar:

Today through Aug. 20 – 30th annual Traditional Archery Shoot at Hawkeye Bowmen, 13300 Clinton St., Alden. Call Nadine at 716-427-9076 for more info.

Today through Aug. 27 – Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for Niagara, Erie, and Orleans counties.

Today through Sept. 4 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. Grand prize is $25,000 for the largest salmon. Over $67,000 in cash and prizes. www.loc.org.

Aug. 20 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, will hold a 10-week fall trap league. Sign-up times are Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. Call Ernie Miller at 716-335-4111 for more info.

Aug. 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Youngstown. Call Frank Campbell at 716-523-0013 for more info.

Aug. 22 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Call Ben at 716-983-0026 or Brian at 716-863-0719.

Aug. 22 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

Aug. 22 – Allied Sportsmen Fall Trap League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, for 12 weeks. 5-person teams.

Aug. 23 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best three bass.

Aug. 23 – Evans Rod and Gun Club 15 Target 3-D Archery Shoot every Wednesday at 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 4 p.m. to dark. Call Jerry Gorski at 716-698-3008 for more info.

Aug. 24 – Steelhead 101 Seminar with Adam Slavinski at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, starting at 6 p.m. Register online or at the store at 716-276-7200.

Aug. 26 – First Responders Fishing Day sponsored by Southtowns Walleye from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to all Lake Erie ports. Call Steve Haak for more info at 716-225-0229.

Aug. 27 – Open trap shooting and 56th annual chicken BBQ starting at noon at the Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Trap shooting for experienced shooters; with instruction for first-time shooters.

Aug. 27 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, will hold a 10-week Fall Trap League. Sign-up times are Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. Call Ernie Miller at 716-335-4111 for more info.

Aug. 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Club’s monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 – Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club Trap or Skeet League continues at Genesee Street, Crittenden. Shooting from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Call Ben at 716-983-0026 or Brian at 716-863-0719.

Aug. 29 – Allied Sportsmen 3-D Archery League continues at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, and will run for 17 weeks beginning at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 15 targets on the course. Any questions, contact John Floriano at 716-725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 716-430-1059.

Aug. 30 - Evans Rod and Gun Club 15 Target 3-D Archery Shoot every Wednesday at 864 Cain Road, Angola, from 4 p.m. to dark. Call Jerry Gorski at 716-698-3008 for more info.

Aug. 30 – Sun Life Marina Bass Open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fee is $40 per boat. Best three bass.

Aug. 30 – Fall Skeet League begins at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg. 12 weeks. Looking for teams and shooters. Call 716-648-2236 or email Paul Barnas at pbarnassr@gmail.com.

Aug. 31 – Steelhead 101 Seminar with Adam Slavinski at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, starting at 6 p.m. Register online or at the store at 716-276-7200.

Sept. 1-25 – Nuisance goose season for upstate New York. www.dec.ny.gov.

Sept. 1 – New hunting seasons begin.

Sept. 4 – Labor Day Sporting Clays Shoot at Hanover Rod and Gun Club, 780 Overhiser Road, Silver Creek. Registration at 8 a.m. Shooting starts at 9 a.m. Last squad at 11 a.m. 100 targets. $50 for the main event. Targets set by Angelo Toto.

Sept. 9 – 14th annual Women Conquering Outdoor Adventures at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pre-register by Sept. 1. $75 fee for adults. Choose four outdoor sessions. Call Colleen Gaskill at 716-628-9023.

Sept. 9-10 – Double T (Archery) Harvest Shoot at 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Registration 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10 per day or $15 for both days for members. Non-member fee is $15 per day or $20 for both days. Call 716-563-7532 for more information.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.