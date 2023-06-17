Here is the status of the six other cases:

New York City Police Office Wayne Isaacs was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, the New York Times reported. Isaacs alleged that on July 4, 2016, Delrawn Small approached his vehicle while at a stoplight in Brooklyn and punched him through the driver’s side window. Isaacs claims he fired his pistol in self-defense. Jose Nieves, the assigned attorney general, said that Small had gotten out of his car to confront Isaacs because he felt Isaacs had cut him off in traffic. A jury acquitted Isaacs.

State Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment. Baldner was accused of using his police vehicle to ram a car of four passengers on the Thruway in 2020 during a high-speed chase. Baldner allegedly stopped the Goods' family car for speeding and the driver drove off. While pursuing the car, Baldner rammed into the Goods’ vehicle twice. The impact of the second collision flipped the car over several times and ejected a passenger from the car, resulting in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods. In February, an Ulster County Judge dismissed the murder charge. Other charges are pending.

New York City Police Officer Errick Allen was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and second-degree menacing. Allen was accused of shooting Christopher Curro, his longtime friend, while he was off-duty, with his service weapon in Long Island. Allen was terminated and the case is pending.

Elmira Police Officer Eduardo Oropallo was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault in connection to the death of Gary Stobridge in 2019. Storbridge was accused of resisting arrest and attacking a local police officer at a hospital where he later died. Oropallo was found not guilty.

New York City Police Officer Yvonne Wu was indicted on two second-degree murder and attempted murder charges. Wu was accused of the attempted murder of her ex-girlfriend Jenny Li and murder of Li's new girlfriend Jamie Laing in October 2021. Wu remains in custody and was suspended without pay. The case is pending.

New York City Department of Correction Officer Dion Middleton was charged with second-degree murder and first- and second-degree manslaughter. Middleton is accused of shooting Raymond Chaluisant, who was a passenger in a vehicle, while off-duty, in July 2022. The case is pending.