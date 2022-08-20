O'SULLIVAN Eileen P. (nee Watters)

August 19, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Denis B. O'Sullivan; loving mother of Sheila (late Terrence) Thie, Daniel (Dawn), Tricia (Parker III) Newbanks, Tara (Thomas) Jordan and Dennis (Kristen) O'Sullivan; cherished grandmother of Terence Horn, Ryan Thie, Meghan, Caleigh, Ian O'Sullivan, Parker Newbanks IV, Sean and Eamonn Jordan, Madeline and Andrew O'Sullivan; dear sister of Cathleen (Steve) Beecher, TC Rzepeci, and late Terence (Mary) Watters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Sunday from 4-8 PM at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY (same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie). Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christan Burial at 9:30 AM on Monday at Our Lady of Charity Parish Church (St. Ambrose Worship Site). Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park.