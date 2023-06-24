Of West Seneca, NY, June 20, 2023. Beloved son of the late Edward and Adeline M. (nee Peinkofer) Orzel; loving brother of John A. Orzel; also survived by many other loving family members and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Monday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., where prayers will be said Tuesday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 9:30 am. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Father Justin Senior Friars Residence 4190 St. Francis Drive Hamburg, NY 14075. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com