ORMOND Patricia A. (Sayles)
July 3, 2022. Wife of the late George E. Ormond. Mother of Colleen (John) Ormond-Smigiera, Jennifer L. Cuneo and Michael T. Ormond. Grandmother of Mackenzie and Timothy Smigiera, Morgan and Christian Cuneo and Kaleigh, Erin and Grace Ormond; sister of the late Timothy Sayles. Friends may call Sunday, 3-7 PM, at the THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St., where the funeral will be held Monday morning at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish, Holy Family Worship Site at 9:30 AM. Flowers declined. Memorials to SPCA serving Erie County. Share condolences at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com

