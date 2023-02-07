Workers at Remedy House coffee bar walked out Tuesday after giving management notice of its intention to unionize. Workers said the lead union organizer was fired shortly after the meeting, prompting the walkout.

Remedy House could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Rhode Island Street cafe employs 10 workers, all of whom plan to organize, according to Workers United, the union working with employees.

The workers and other union members picketed the coffee shop Tuesday afternoon.

Workers United helped organize Starbucks stores in Buffalo, which kicked off a flurry of Starbucks unionization around the country. Before that, it organized Spot Coffee and, since then has organized the Lexington Co-op.