"There are bad days for a franchise and then there is what Monday was for the Sabres," writes Mike Harrington.
"It's been a success," said County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "We figured it would be pretty good, but now we're seeing the results."
"Jack Eichel and his camp have made some gross miscalculations this week and the Sabres, believe it or not, have a much bigger leg to stand on," writes Mike Harrington.
Ted’s on Friday posted on Facebook that its Union Road restaurant was closed indefinitely and that the company’s locations in Lancaster and Lockport would close on Mondays, at least for now.
Firefighter Scott Martin was fired earlier this year because he tested positive for marijuana. He is a certified medical marijuana patient who uses cannabis to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and back pain.
"If he's going to trade his franchise player, Adams has to keep his eyes on the prize," writes Mike Harrington.
Jay Skurski breaks down every game of the Buffalo Bills' 2021 schedule and shares his predictions for each game.
The current policy of indefinite border closure has caused grief and uncertainly at a time when neither Americans nor Canadians need it, Chris Jacobs says.
The letter described Peter G. Gerace Jr. as a “considerate,” “respectful” and “hardworking businessman” who “certainly poses no threat to society.”
Late last month, city zoning officials either denied or tabled critical variance requests for three fast-food drive-thru projects.
