Viewpoints: With NATO and France unified, President Reagan’s strategy from 1980s could bring war in Ukraine to merciful end

“The former Soviet Union collapsed for many reasons, but the most important one may have been declining oil revenue. … In December 1979 Soviet troops invaded Afghanistan. The oil price at the time was at its peak. … The high price combined with fast-growing production of oil in Western Siberia provided the Soviet Union with unprecedented revenues. Seven years later the Brent crude oil price fell and Mikhail Gorbachev launched the policy of Perestroika (restructuring) and convergence with the West. The high oil price coincided with Soviet aggression, but as the price fell the Soviet Union became more democratic and friendly to the West.”
– From The Economist
The Russian war with Ukraine may be as dramatic for Europe as 9/11 was for America. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the overwhelming favorite to be Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” (as Rudy Giuliani was in 2001). In less than four weeks, Europe has seen the heaviest fighting since 1945. The bad news is that there will be thousands of casualties. The good news is that using both military and financial weapons and skillful diplomacy involving giving Russia a face-saving way out, the Western allies may be able to end this war soon. President Biden could borrow a page from Ronald Reagan’s playbook and use a three-pronged approach of 1) isolating Russia both diplomatically and financially; 2) getting humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine; 3) vigorously pursuing a negotiated settlement.
Vladimir Putin probably thought that his invasion of Ukraine would be quick and easy like his conquest of parts of Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014 with the Western world making a few meek protests, but essentially letting it stand. But he made a major miscalculation: Like Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990, Putin has succeeded in uniting most of the world against him. Putin’s claim that Ukraine was being run by neo-Nazis was seen as ridiculous because President Zelenskyy is Jewish and is a lot closer to Winston Churchill than a fascist dictator. When the usually pacifist citizens of Paris and Madrid are comparing him to Hitler, we know he has gone too far. Beyond the grass-roots criticism of Putin, Western governments and businesses have responded with tough economic sanctions (even McDonald’s is reducing business with Russia) and boosts in military spending. Germany has reversed course and will increase its defense spending, thus meeting its commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defense (something former President Trump badgered them to do for years). For the first time in 70 years, there’s talk of rearming Germania Major. Sweden and Switzerland, who both famously stayed neutral during the Second World War, have joined in the sanctions and Sweden has expressed a willingness to send arms to Ukraine. And polls show that Americans are initially behind helping Ukraine: more than 80% told CNN that they favor sending humanitarian aid and weapons. Although Americans strongly oppose sending American soldiers, a majority were willing to take some economic pain in the form of higher gas prices (which had already happened in 2021). In a CNN poll, more than 80% of Americans across all party lines favored sanctions against Russia, but by a 58-42% margin opposed sending American troops (also steady across party lines).
CBS News reports that many defense analysts are expecting this war could last longer than five years. But it doesn’t have to be that way.
There are many good reasons for both Putin and the NATO allies to desire a quick end to this war. Russia has become an international pariah and the Russian Army may take too many casualties. The West doesn’t want to see a wider war. And the Russians can inflict economic damage on the West through higher inflation, an oil shock that leads to yet another recession, “cyberwar” and a possible stock market crash. Not to mention the horrible humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Thomas Friedman of the New York Times foresees three possible outcomes: 1) a “full-blown disaster” in which Putin kills millions and absorbs Ukraine; 2) a “dirty compromise” in which Russia keeps the eastern part of Ukraine and Putin allows the rest of Ukraine to be independent as long it signs a treaty pledging to never join NATO; 3) “salvation” where the Russian people rise up to depose Putin. Friedman admitted that the “salvation” scenario was probably unrealistic, the compromise would be problematic because Putin has demonstrated that he can’t be trusted and the disaster was well underway.
It is a major advantage the NATO allies are all on board in wanting to help Ukraine. A quick history lesson: From the Revolutionary War onward, the United States has never lost a war in which France was an ally. When the French are on board, that means a strong policy response is necessary.
So, the Western allies are definitely unified in wanting to help Ukraine survive as an independent country. At the same time, the NATO allies must be very careful that they don’t provoke a direct conflict with a nation that has the world’s largest nuclear arsenal – which Putin is already threatening to use. Cornered bears can be dangerous. What to do?
The West will have to perform the neat trick of keeping pressure on Putin without provoking him into widening the war into NATO members like Poland. That would trigger the NATO Charter requirement for all members to defend each other and could result in the largest war in Europe since 1945. A prudent policy would allow Putin an “off-ramp” to end the war. Friedman might call it a “dirty compromise,” but the alternative of a massive European war that possibly goes nuclear is worse.
Fortunately, there is a successful model of pressuring Russia without starting an all-out war: During the 1980s, the Reagan administration, working with allies in Europe and the Middle East, delivered military aid to soldiers fighting the Red Army in Afghanistan while using the “oil weapon” to severely damage the Soviet economy. The result was the Cold War ending peacefully in the late 1980s and early 1990s with the Soviet Union ceasing to exist in 1991.
Although there is much debate about what caused the fall of the old Soviet Union, one fact remains perfectly clear: In the mid-1980s, the Russians began to run out of money. And there is a lesson from back then that could prove useful in today’s crisis. Daniel Patrick Moynihan wrote that rising oil prices of the 1960s and '70s (up 700%) both set off inflation in the West and financed the Soviet system. The Soviets spent this new money creating the largest army on the Eurasian land mass since Germany in World War II.
Reagan sought to curtail Soviet power by making its intervention in Afghanistan too painful and cutting off its income. On the first policy, the Americans worked with the diverse nations of Israel and Pakistan to funnel effective weapons like “Stinger” anti-aircraft guns into Afghanistan to help defeat the Red Army. On the second, the Reagan administration built an alliance with Saudi Arabia (then, along with the Russians, the world’s largest producers of oil) that traded American guarantees of protection of the Saudis for lower prices for oil that bankrupted the Soviet Empire and ended it within a decade. When Gorbachev became the new Soviet leader in 1985, he received the nasty surprise that his country was running on empty financially. And things quickly got worse: When Saudi Arabia flooded the world market with cheap oil, Soviet oil revenue declined by more than $60 billion per year. With the Russian economy already strapped by trying to keep up with Reagan’s military build-up, the country quickly went broke. The former Soviet Union fell for the oldest reason in the world: lack of cash. When the American/Saudi alliance turned off the Soviets’ oil revenue spigot, Gorbachev had no choice but to end the Cold War.
Biden could use a modified version of the Reagan strategy. At today’s high oil prices, Russia makes a billion dollars a day profit, thus financing Putin’s war. His administration could sanction Russian oil production, thus cutting off Putin’s revenue. He could also persuade Saudi Arabia and American oil companies to ramp up production, thus flooding the market with cheaper oil and causing Putin’s oil revenues to drop even more (and also give American consumers a break). Like Reagan in Afghanistan, the administration could work with “neutral” countries like Sweden to get the needed weapons into Ukraine.
As numerous observers have pointed out, a long, bloody war against fellow Slavs is likely to become very unpopular with Russian parents. At the same time, NATO could promise that the surviving government in Ukraine would not join NATO under any circumstances. By increasing both the physical and fiscal pain to Putin while also pursuing peace negotiations, we may (hopefully) be able to push for a quick end to this tragic war.
Patrick Reddy is a Democratic political consultant and the co-author of “California After Arnold.” He is now working on a book on 21st century American politics.