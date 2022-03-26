Viewpoints: With NATO and France unified, President Reagan’s strategy from 1980s could bring war in Ukraine to merciful end

Vladimir Putin probably thought that his invasion of Ukraine would be quick and easy like his conquest of parts of Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014 with the Western world making a few meek protests, but essentially letting it stand. But he made a major miscalculation: Like Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990, Putin has succeeded in uniting most of the world against him. Putin’s claim that Ukraine was being run by neo-Nazis was seen as ridiculous because President Zelenskyy is Jewish and is a lot closer to Winston Churchill than a fascist dictator. When the usually pacifist citizens of Paris and Madrid are comparing him to Hitler, we know he has gone too far. Beyond the grass-roots criticism of Putin, Western governments and businesses have responded with tough economic sanctions (even McDonald’s is reducing business with Russia) and boosts in military spending. Germany has reversed course and will increase its defense spending, thus meeting its commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defense (something former President Trump badgered them to do for years). For the first time in 70 years, there’s talk of rearming Germania Major. Sweden and Switzerland, who both famously stayed neutral during the Second World War, have joined in the sanctions and Sweden has expressed a willingness to send arms to Ukraine. And polls show that Americans are initially behind helping Ukraine: more than 80% told CNN that they favor sending humanitarian aid and weapons. Although Americans strongly oppose sending American soldiers, a majority were willing to take some economic pain in the form of higher gas prices (which had already happened in 2021). In a CNN poll, more than 80% of Americans across all party lines favored sanctions against Russia, but by a 58-42% margin opposed sending American troops (also steady across party lines).