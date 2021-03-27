Viewpoints: Will Buffalo grasp this project and take the next step to become a vibrant, growing city?

Nevertheless, in seeking change, I’ve tested the patience of many, including those who lead Source Renewables. So our offer to them shall come not from me, but from a group of Buffalo leaders who have joined our cause.

The American Civil War began poorly for the Union. In search of an effective general, President Abraham Lincoln visited General George McClellan at his home. Lincoln waited several hours in the parlor while McClellan sat idly in his room. Asked why he would endure such treatment, Lincoln replied, “I’ll hold McClellan’s horse if he would only bring us success.”

To any business leader who will now assist us in resolving our land issues, and give Buffalo the new public spaces it deserves, I will hold your briefcase. That is, I will gladly relinquish my position in the life of this project, if it ensures that it lives.

My crowded hours in civic service have been a privilege. I take a measure of pride that my work has not cost taxpayers anything, and that I’ve never asked for or received compensation. And I’m content to let the high court of history judge my efforts.

The poet, Robert Frost, wrote that the evening star “asks so little of us here. It asks of us a certain height.” That is, the night sky merely asks that we persevere, and hold fast to the promise of the coming dawn.